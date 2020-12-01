Healthy BBQ & Grilled Pork Recipes

Find healthy, delicious BBQ and grilled pork recipes including pork chops, pork ribs and pork loin. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops

4
Juicy grilled pork chops with a tiny bit of sweetness and a faint hint of spiciness make for an excellent dinner main that pairs with practically any side. A simple brine imparts flavor, but mostly keeps the pork chops from drying out; just don't marinate the meat for any longer than 4 hours or it'll soften the texture.
By Karen Rankin

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

3
Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

5
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula

3
This grilled prosciutto and arugula pizza makes the perfect summer dinner. If you have time, let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to make rolling it out easier in this 20-minute healthy pizza recipe. Thawed frozen corn works in place of fresh, just pat it dry before sprinkling it on the pizza.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Balsamic Pork Tenderloin

1
A pork tenderloin is marinated in a mixture of balsamic vinegar and rosemary, then brushed with an easy balsamic glaze for this simple, low-calorie dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean Salad with Grilled Pork Cutlets

This hearty bean salad is packed with vibrant colors and contrasting textures. Center-cut boneless pork chops (also called pork cutlets), make a convenient and economical protein to round out the meal. This recipe makes one extra cutlet, which can be refrigerated for another use (see Associated Recipe).
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Honey-Balsamic Glaze

This lightning-fast side dish produces deliciously sweet Brussels sprouts, thanks to honey that caramelizes and crispy, salty bacon. They're so good your kids will even eat them! If the Brussels sprouts are hard to skewer, consider microwaving them a minute longer and then try skewering again. If you'd like to make this Brussels sprouts recipe vegetarian, simply omit the bacon.
By Sarah Epperson

Easy Summer Picnic

Grab a blanket and head to the park! This delicious summer picnic spread is best served with a sparkling wine, such as Cava or Prosecco.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Cherries

5
Grilling pork tenderloin is a delicious, smoky way to bring out the flavor of the meat. While you have the grill on, cook some green beans in a grill basket to serve alongside this juicy dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

5
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Marinated in Spicy Soy Sauce

14
Crisp on the outside and buttery-tender on the inside, these sweet and spicy soy sauce-marinated pork tenderloin medallions make for a delicious, healthful and elegant entree. Serve with snow peas, brown rice and Sour Mango Salad on the side.
By Corinne Trang

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Pork Loin with Creamy Pesto Sauce
For this grilled pork main dish recipe, served with spinach and pasta, the low-fat sauce calls for a bit of pesto for flavor.
Sesame-Ginger Pork Patty with Grilled Pineapple
4
Ditch the bun and serve this Asian-inspired pork burger with sweet grilled pineapple on top of a zesty watercress-and-carrot salad. We like the taste and texture of fresh pineapple for this recipe, but canned pineapple rings work well too. Serve with short-grain brown rice.
Grilled Sausage, Peppers & Onions with Herb Vinaigrette
1
Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots
1

Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe. Serve with a simple tossed salad and some roasted sweet potatoes to round out the meal.

All Healthy BBQ & Grilled Pork Recipes

Pork Satay with Spicy Sweet Soy Dipping Sauce

Freshly grinding the spices yields a much tastier pork satay. Indonesian sweet kecap manis soy sauce is typically called for in this dipping sauce, but can be hard to find. Here, we spice up tamari (or soy sauce) and molasses for a similar flavor.
By Andrea Nguyen

Hoisin-Glazed Pork-&-Nectarine Kebabs

1
Here we pair pork tenderloin and nectarines with a sweet and spicy hoisin-based sauce for flavor-packed kebabs. You can use any ripe but firm stone fruit, including apricots, plums or peaches.
By Laura Kanya

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
By
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com