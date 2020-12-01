Healthy BBQ & Grilled Kebab Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled kebab (kabob) and skewers recipes including meat and vegetarian kebabs, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean-Inspired Couscous

Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Kebabs with Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw & Potatoes

Serve these easy grilled chicken kebabs with apple and cabbage slaw and packet-grilled potatoes for a healthy dinner that's great for summer cookouts. Leave yourself enough time to marinate the chicken for up to three hours in the simple orange-ginger marinade before threading it onto skewers and putting them on the grill.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner

Salmon Souvlaki with Tzatziki & Green Beans

This easy grilled salmon recipe is packed with flavor. Lemon, garlic and herbs make a simple, flavorful marinade for the healthy fish souvlaki. The yogurt-based tzatziki sauce and green beans complete this healthy dinner recipe that's as suited to entertaining as it is to family meals.
By Amy Riolo

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
By Karen Rankin

Grilled Liver Kebabs (Jigar)

Made with just about any kind of meat, kebabs are classic Iranian street food. Lamb is the predominant red meat eaten in Iran, and its liver is a delicacy. Lemon, garlic and fresh basil nicely balance the liver's mineral flavor. Read more about this recipe.
By Louisa Shafia

Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs

These easy grilled beef & vegetable kebabs are not only delicious--they're economical too. Tri-tip is an inexpensive and flavorful cut of beef that takes beautifully to cooking over an open flame. Thread it onto skewers with colorful veggies and marinate for up to eight hours before cooking on the grill or over your campfire. Either way, it's a healthy and tasty summer meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Tandoori Chicken Kebabs

In this Indian-inspired healthy dinner recipe, tandoori-spiced yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these chicken kebabs. Serve with brown basmati rice and a spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shish Kebab with Tahini Sauce

Roasted and grilled meats are ubiquitous throughout the Middle East. This marinade, infused with allspice and cinnamon, would be excellent on lamb or chicken as well. Tuck the grilled chunks of meat and onion into warm whole-wheat pitas.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

Shrimp and asparagus both cook very quickly, making them a perfect pair on the grill. We've seasoned them in delicate flavors--lemon, garlic and dill--so their natural sweetness can shine through. Pick fat asparagus stalks for easier skewering.
By Katie Webster

Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli

Fire up the grill and make these delicious citrusy seafood skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

You might be tempted to save beef filet for special occasions, but this low-fat cut is actually perfect weekday fare: it cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly. The kebabs are a wonderful mix of lemon, herbs and fresh vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

13 Skewer Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
One thing is for sure—these flavorful summer kebabs will have you ready to fire up the grill.
Chicken and Vegetable Souvlaki with Barley Pilaf and Tzatziki
This recipe combines two popular components of Greek cuisine: souvlaki and tzatziki. Souvlaki consists of skewered, grilled meat, and tzatziki is a yogurt-based sauce traditionally served with grilled meats.
Mojito-Marinated Chicken Kebabs
Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Nectarine Kabobs
Grilled Harissa Shrimp Skewers with Herb-&-Zucchini Couscous

These shrimp skewers feature harissa paste—a Middle Eastern chile pepper paste that's flavored with garlic, caraway, coriander and cumin. It adds rich flavor to the shrimp and complements the smokiness from the grill. Grilled zucchini combined with couscous and a sweet and tangy dressing featuring preserved lemon rounds out the meal.

All Healthy BBQ & Grilled Kebab Recipes

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner
