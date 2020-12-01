Healthy Grilled Fish & Seafood Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled fish and seafood recipes including salmon, mahi mahi and shrimp. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Grilled Red Snapper

1
This simple grilled red snapper recipe has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.
By Adam Hickman

Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

2
It may seem counterintuitive to start the fish skin-side up. But when you flip it, the fish skin captures the juices as it finishes cooking for extra-flavorful results. Serve with chimichurri sauce (see Associated Recipe).
By Eric Wolfinger

Grilled Fish Tacos

12
Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead.
By Bruce Aidells

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Garlicky Pasta with Grilled Shrimp & Asparagus

This grilled garlic-shrimp pasta with asparagus is a great way to have a fancy dinner on the table in minutes, and it's perfect for any night of the week.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

8
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Korean Grilled Mackerel

5
Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
By Jamie Purviance

Lemon-Garlic Grilled Cod

2
This lemon-garlic grilled cod features charred lemon and garlic oil that adds an extra dimension to the moist and flaky fish.
By Ali Ramee

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil

3
We're willing to bet that this easy grilled salmon in foil recipe will become a regular in your weeknight dinner rotation. Cooking fish in foil keeps it super-moist, plus you don't have to worry about the fish sticking to the grill. Butter, lemon pepper and fresh parsley perk up the flavors for this versatile main course. Cook some vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini and corn, alongside the fish packets for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Robby Melvin

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

4
These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
By Karen Rankin

Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

2
Three ingredients you probably already have on hand--curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice--meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

1
Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.
By Devon O'Brien
Inspiration and Ideas

All Healthy Grilled Fish & Seafood Recipes

Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak

Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Here we use mayo instead for the same rich results without the raw egg.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Fish with Garlic Marinade

This aromatic marinade can be paired with fish, poultry, or meat. It's easy to make in a blender.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Tuna Sandwich with Lemon-Chili Mayo

Sturdy “country-style” bread works best for this healthy tuna sandwich recipe with watercress and chili-mayo. Eat the tuna sandwich warm, straight off the grill, or wrap it up and pack it in a cooler for a picnic dinner. Serve with grilled bell peppers drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil and vinegar and a glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Creole-Style Jambalaya

Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes, a signature in this Creole-style dish. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead. 
By Adam Dolge

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

1
Shrimp and asparagus both cook very quickly, making them a perfect pair on the grill. We've seasoned them in delicate flavors--lemon, garlic and dill--so their natural sweetness can shine through. Pick fat asparagus stalks for easier skewering.
By Katie Webster

Fish Tacos with Jalapeño Slaw

A citrus-jalapeño slaw adds a zesty and delicious crunch to these fish tacos. Add some sweetness to each bite by serving with peach or mango fruit salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks

This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marinated Shrimp Scampi

Marinating the shrimp in white wine, lemon zest, and garlic ensures a burst of flavor in every bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing

This no-cook main-dish salad pairs a flavorful dressing featuring sharp horseradish and tangy crème fraîche with smoked trout.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Herb Butter

If you've never cooked oysters on the grill, you're in for a treat. Grilling oysters whole saves you the trouble of shucking them--they magically pop open when cooked. A simple garlic herb butter adds richness and a bright pop of flavor to this impressive appetizer. To pretty it up use Irish butter, which is extra-golden because Irish cows typically enjoy an all-grass diet.
By Robb Walsh

Grilled Salmon Soft Tacos

8
Fish tacos have become all the rage in recent years and are a specialty of the Pacific coast of Southern California and Mexico. This is a simple recipe: all the components can be made ahead of time and the fish grilled at the last moment. You can also use halibut, sea bass or tilapia in place of the salmon.
By John Ash

Bibimbap with Grilled Shrimp & Mushrooms

3
Bibimbap, a bowl full of sticky rice topped with several vegetables, meat or seafood and a fried egg, is one of the most iconic dishes of Korea. The artfully arranged little piles of vegetables may include carrots, spinach, mung bean sprouts and cucumbers. This tasty version has grilled portobello mushrooms and shrimp.
By Jamie Purviance

Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon and Peaches with Basil-Pistachio Gremolata

1
Grilling a large salmon fillet is a surefire way to wow guests at the table. It's also easier than grilling individual fillets and adds a little insurance against overcooking. If you're nervous about grilling the fish, take heart: You don't have to flip it, the skin keeps it intact, and even though you're cooking it over both direct and indirect heat, it stays put on the grill. The skin crisps up beautifully, and the spice rub adds bold notes that pair well with sweet peaches and red onion.
By Ann Taylor Pittman

Grilled Sea Bass with Charred Tomato & Corn Salad

Black sea bass is plentiful in the Atlantic near Stonington, Connecticut, home of Stone Acres Farm, source of the summer vegetables that inspired this recipe. Paired with a charred tomato-and-corn salad and served with a lip-smacking beurre blanc, the dish screams summer. The key to the sauce not breaking is to slowly melt the butter into it—if it happens too quickly, move the pan off the heat while you whisk, returning it to low heat as needed. Read more about Stone Acres Farm here.
By The 85th Day Food Community Team

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

4
Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with Mexican foods at large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Snapper with Red Pepper Sauce

The simple red pepper sauce adds flavor to the grilled fish in this low calorie recipe. Add grilled vegetables for an easy side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Mahi-Mahi & Asparagus with Lemon Butter

In this quick grilled fish recipe, we grill firm mahi-mahi and fresh spring asparagus alongside one another, then drizzle them with a bit of tart lemon butter. We like mahi-mahi in this recipe, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Salmon with Mustard & Herbs

3
Salmon cooks over a bed of lemon and fresh herbs to infuse it with flavor and keep the fish tender and moist. We like a blend of thyme, tarragon and oregano, but any of your favorite herbs will work. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled new potatoes tossed in an herb vinaigrette and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli

2
Fire up the grill and make these delicious citrusy seafood skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp Skewers

These simple lemon-garlic shrimp skewers have a tangy lemon flavor with a hint of garlic. They pick up a nice char and smokiness from the grill.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde

Fresh cilantro, parsley, and lime juice make a tangy green salsa that adds lively flavor to this easy grilled shrimp recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Salmon with Cilantro-Pineapple Salsa

1
Serve this island-inspired salmon with fruity salsa for dinner and your guests may just think you're in the tropics. Not in the mood for fish? The salsa also works well with chicken and pork.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
