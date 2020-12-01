Healthy Grilled Fish & Seafood Recipes

Grilled Creole-Style Jambalaya

Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes, a signature in this Creole-style dish. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead.