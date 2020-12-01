Healthy, Quick & Easy Snack Recipes

Find healthy, quick and easy snack recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter Energy Balls

5
These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.
By Lisa Valente

Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

14
This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories. Serve this easy appetizer with carrot sticks, celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing.
By Breana Killeen

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

7
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

2
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.
By Lisa Valente

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

1
Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Hummus

5
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips

1
Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
By Robby Melvin

Carrot Cake Energy Bites

1
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
By Beth Lipton

White Bean & Avocado Toast

5
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Garlic Hummus

7
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien
Inspiration and Ideas

3-Ingredient Snacks for Kids
Got a snack attack? These healthy snack ideas for kids are easy as 1...2...3.
Clean-Eating Snack Ideas for Work
Keep a container of homemade trail mix, mango-date energy bites or lemony popcorn at the ready to help squelch sneaky snack attacks at the office.
Best Healthy Snacks to Buy
32 Easy Healthy Snacks for Anytime of the Day
See It, Make It: 5-Minute Snacks
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
5

Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

This 3-ingredient easy soup recipe is perfect for a satisfying and healthy afternoon snack or a quick lunch.

All Healthy, Quick & Easy Snack Recipes

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Carrot Smoothie

1
This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple "Donuts"

1
This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger-Beet Juice

7
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Applesauce

1
This quick homemade applesauce recipe makes a healthy snack or fruit dessert for kids. Applesauce is also a fabulous complement to potato pancakes or latkes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Vegetable Juice

2
This healthy tomato-vegetable juice recipe contains all the components of a healthy salad, such as lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, celery and carrot, but with less salt than bottled vegetable-blend juices. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this tomato-vegetable juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

5
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter

Top multigrain rice cakes with creamy peanut butter for a nutritious snack with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

2
A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
By Breana Killeen

Spinach-Apple Juice

2
This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Energy Bites

Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

2
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip

2
Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel.
By Julia Clancy

Maple Granola

3
This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Strawberry-Cucumber Juice

3
This refreshing, healthy strawberry-cucumber juice is also made with an apple and carrots, making it taste like the farmers' market in a glass. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this strawberry-cucumber juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Beet Hummus

3
This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

1
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls

Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking.
By Katherine Martinelli

Classic Deviled Eggs

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls

1
These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Fruit Energy Balls

1
Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
By Joyce Hendley

S'mores Energy Balls

These two-bite, protein-packed snacks have all the flavors of a campfire favorite rolled right in. Mini chocolate chips and graham cracker pieces are blended into the base mixture, while a mini marshmallow is tucked into the center. Even better, they're no-bake and you can make a big batch in about 30 minutes.
By Joy Howard

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

2
Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.
By Breana Killeen

Blueberry-Cabbage Power Juice

2
This healthy blueberry-cabbage power juice recipe is loaded with anthocyanins, which give the juice its pretty purple color and pack it with powerful antioxidants to keep your memory sharp. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this power juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
