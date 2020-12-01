Healthy, Quick & Easy Snack Recipes

Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Rating: 4.2 stars 5

These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.