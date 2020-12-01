Healthy Zucchini Recipes

Find healthy, delicious zucchini recipes including baked zucchini, zucchini fries and zucchini pasta. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

24
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

20
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Oven-Fried Panko-&-Parmesan-Crusted Zucchini

2
These oven-fried panko- and Parmesan-crusted zucchini rounds are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with a hint of Parmesan cheese in the crust. Dip them into marinara, pesto or ranch dressing for an irresistible snack or appetizer.
By Carolyn Casner

20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet

8
Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.
By Carolyn Casner

20-Minute Creamy Chicken Skillet with Italian Seasoning

24
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

4
Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.
By Cooking Light

Classic Zucchini Casserole

2
This comforting zucchini casserole with buttery crackers and cheese is the perfect recipe for your bumper crop of zucchini. Fresh thyme is lightly floral while fresh ground pepper adds kick to this creamy summer casserole.
By Julia Levy

Zucchini Enchiladas

4
Using thinly sliced zucchini in place of tortillas is a great way to cut back on carbs and still enjoy cheesy chicken enchiladas. If you like the heat, opt for a spicy enchilada sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini & Tomato Casserole

2
The combination of sweet tomatoes and zucchini with melted cheese in this zucchini-tomato casserole tastes like a summer-fresh pizza. It's the perfect easy side dish for any summer meal.
By Liz Mervosh

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

2
This moist blueberry zucchini bread is spiked with fresh blueberries and has a subtle tang thanks to lime juice. Enjoy this easy zucchini bread for breakfast or a light dessert.
By Pam Lolley

Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

4
This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.
By John Somerall

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

11
This veggie burger recipe is one you'll want to make again and again. Savory chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices and peppery arugula for a satisfying and healthy homemade veggie burger. Serve these vegan burgers on buns or stuff them in pitas. We recommend making extra sauce—it's a great dip for veggie sticks and, thinned with a little water, it makes a wonderful salad dressing.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Zucchini Side Dishes with Three Steps or Less
From simple sautés to casseroles, these side dishes are the perfect way to use up an abundance of farmers' market or garden-fresh zucchini.
11 Summer Salads You Can Make with Zucchini
Zucchini is the star ingredient in these delicious seasonal salad recipes. From colorful zucchini noodle salads to grilled salads and sautés, these healthy recipes make for tasty main or side dishes. Recipes like our Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad and Quinoa-Black Bean Salad are the perfect recipes to spotlight your farmers' market zucchini this summer.
12 Zucchini-Packed Dinners with Three Steps or Less
Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté
5
Zucchini Noodle Pie
4
Pumpkin Zucchini Bread
2
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole
7

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

All Healthy Zucchini Recipes

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

16
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

9
This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Spinach-Zucchini Lasagna

3
Thanks to jarred marinara sauce and oven-ready lasagna noodles, this labor-of-love kind of meal can be ready in about an hour.
By Adam Dolge

One-Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta with Zucchini

2
This one-pot creamy chicken with zucchini is comfort food at its best. Here, we take advantage of fresh summer zucchini, which lightens up the dish. This easy dinner is made all in one pot on the stovetop, so you can give your oven a rest on a warm day and enjoy an easy cleanup.
By Adam Dolge

Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini

6
Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.
By Hilary Meyer

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

3
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
By Karen Rankin

Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash

1
This simple roasted zucchini and squash recipe is perfect for when you have extra squash on hand. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted chicken or steak.
By Karen Rankin

Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan

1
Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini.
By Liz Mervosh

Easy Steamed Zucchini

2
How long does zucchini take to cook? This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Garlic Vegetable Soup

1
This light and lovely soup features fresh vegetables, herbs and a splash of lemon juice to brighten the flavor. Serve with a dollop of homemade pesto. 
By Carolyn Casner

Smashed Lemon-Garlic Zucchini with Parmesan

Zucchini rounds are flattened, then coated with Parmesan cheese, lemon zest, garlic and basil for a savory summer side. The cheese browns nicely, giving them an almost-crispy topping.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Lasagna Rolls with Smoked Mozzarella

5
This healthy riff on lasagna rolls uses strips of zucchini instead of lasagna noodles for a vegetable-packed dinner that's fun for the whole family. This is a great recipe for kids to help make--let them get their hands dirty rolling the zucchini ribbons with the cheesy filling. Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to quickly slice the zucchini into uniform thin strips--this will ensure easy rolling and even cooking.
By Joy Howard

Caprese Zucchini Casserole

4
A summertime favorite--zucchini casserole--gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

4
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Cream of Zucchini Soup

This cream of zucchini soup recipe is a great way to use up your garden zucchini. The potatoes add to the creaminess, while croutons add texture and chives brighten the flavor.
By Jasmine Smith

Zucchini Pizza Casserole

3
Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.
By Hilary Meyer

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

2
This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Zucchini Frittata

3
A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.
By Marie Simmons

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Smashed Zucchini with Pesto & Burrata

2
Tender zucchini rounds get topped with creamy burrata and tangy, bright pesto for an easy side dish that's sure to impress. Crushed red pepper adds a light kick of spice to round out the flavors.
By Ali Ramee

Zucchini & Squash Casserole

2
Pesto adds fresh herbal flavor to this zucchini and squash casserole. This easy summer casserole is perfect for when you have a bounty of fresh garden zucchini and summer squash.
By Julia Levy

Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

2
These stuffed zucchini boats are filled with all your favorite taco ingredients like seasoned meat, cheese and avocado. They're perfect for a low-carb alternative on taco night or a great kid-friendly way to sneak in more vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

1
We're mixing whole-grain spaghetti with zucchini noodles to add volume and save calories in these simple, flavor-packed meal-prep bowls. The bright and herby chimichurri sauce originally appeared in Katie Workman's salmon recipe for EatingWell magazine (see Associated Recipes). Leftover chicken, tofu or canned beans can be swapped in for the shrimp.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

6
For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com