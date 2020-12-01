Healthy Turnip Recipes

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
Low-Carb Beef Stew
Turnips lend an earthy flavor and a texture that is similar to potatoes--but with fewer carbs--to this rich and flavorful beef stew.
Creamy Turnip Soup
In this healthy turnip soup recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a velvety soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
Mashed Potatoes & Turnips with Leeks
Classic mashed potatoes get a healthy twist when you add turnips, a cruciferous vegetable that's rich in vitamin C. Turnips provide a touch of sweetness, while a savory leek topping completes this simple, easy side dish.
Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)
Hearty with chunks of beef or lamb, plenty of vegetables and a bit of pasta, this Moroccan soup gets its rich, golden-orange color from turmeric.
Sweet Potato & Turnip Mash with Sage Butter
This sweet potato and turnip mash is fragrant with fresh sage.
Honey & Ginger Roasted Turnips
Thick-cut bacon and a honey-ginger glaze transform turnips into a sweet, satisfying side.
Chicken Stew with Turnips & Mushrooms
In this healthy chicken stew recipe, we save prep time by using pre-sliced mushrooms and pre-chopped kale (found near packaged fresh greens). If you don't like turnips, potatoes are an easy substitution.
Quick Pickled Turnips
Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
Sautéed Bok Choy & Hakurei Turnips
Hakurei (aka salad) turnips are small, sweet and tender, but you could substitute small purple-top or white turnips. If you use one of those varieties, peel and thinly slice them.
Mashed Root Vegetables
A mixture of boiled root vegetables--turnips, carrots, parsnips and onion--are cooked until tender and mashed just like potatoes. This tasty side dish is a healthy and beautiful addition to any meal.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Honey-Glazed Root Vegetables
This beautiful slow-cooker chicken dish should be a standby for day-of decisions to host dinner. In the spring, substitute baby white turnips and baby carrots for the regular varieties. To reduce prep time, cut the vegetables the night before; refrigerate. Place in the slow cooker with the browned chicken the next day.