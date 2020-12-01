Healthy Turnip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turnip recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

10
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Low-Carb Beef Stew

2
Turnips lend an earthy flavor and a texture that is similar to potatoes--but with fewer carbs--to this rich and flavorful beef stew.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Turnip Soup

2
In this healthy turnip soup recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a velvety soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
By Hilary Meyer

Mashed Potatoes & Turnips with Leeks

Classic mashed potatoes get a healthy twist when you add turnips, a cruciferous vegetable that's rich in vitamin C. Turnips provide a touch of sweetness, while a savory leek topping completes this simple, easy side dish.
By Wendy Lopez

Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)

7
Hearty with chunks of beef or lamb, plenty of vegetables and a bit of pasta, this Moroccan soup gets its rich, golden-orange color from turmeric.
By Kitty Morse

Sweet Potato & Turnip Mash with Sage Butter

1
This sweet potato and turnip mash is fragrant with fresh sage.
By Raghavan Iyer

Honey & Ginger Roasted Turnips

1
Thick-cut bacon and a honey-ginger glaze transform turnips into a sweet, satisfying side.
By Lauren Grant

Chicken Stew with Turnips & Mushrooms

4
In this healthy chicken stew recipe, we save prep time by using pre-sliced mushrooms and pre-chopped kale (found near packaged fresh greens). If you don't like turnips, potatoes are an easy substitution.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Quick Pickled Turnips

1
Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Bok Choy & Hakurei Turnips

Hakurei (aka salad) turnips are small, sweet and tender, but you could substitute small purple-top or white turnips. If you use one of those varieties, peel and thinly slice them.
By Jenni Ridall Lata

Mashed Root Vegetables

A mixture of boiled root vegetables--turnips, carrots, parsnips and onion--are cooked until tender and mashed just like potatoes. This tasty side dish is a healthy and beautiful addition to any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Honey-Glazed Root Vegetables

This beautiful slow-cooker chicken dish should be a standby for day-of decisions to host dinner. In the spring, substitute baby white turnips and baby carrots for the regular varieties. To reduce prep time, cut the vegetables the night before; refrigerate. Place in the slow cooker with the browned chicken the next day.
By Cooking Light
Inspiration and Ideas

Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables
In this veggie-forward spin on Texas-style barbecue, we swap the traditional brisket for root vegetables and rely on the chipotles in the sauce to bring the smokiness to the table. These vegetables are a versatile side for all sorts of mains, whether you're in the mood for meat or want to go vegetarian with grilled tofu or a bean dish.
Pickled Turnips
2
Pickled turnips are a popular Middle Eastern mezes. Adding a beet slice to each jar turns the turnips pink; you can omit this step if you like.
Scalloped Potatoes and Ham
Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips
1

This cast-iron steak recipe has what it takes to transform beef and vegetables from basic to brilliant--a pop of rosemary on the steak, an intense sear in a hot skillet and a sweet-and-sour glaze on the vegetables. Serve with sautéed spinach and a glass of red wine.

