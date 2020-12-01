Healthy Tomatillo Recipes

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole
This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.
Potato Enchiladas
Frozen potatoes, often labeled diced hash brown potatoes, make these healthy enchiladas come together quickly. Feel free to sub in sweet potatoes for an added boost of vitamin A, if desired.
Chicken & Tomatillo Enchiladas
Roasting tomatillos before pureeing them into a green enchilada sauce adds another dimension of flavor and a little sweetness. Put out plenty of toppings so everyone can add what they like.
Green Chile & Chicken Enchiladas
Broiling peppers, tomatillos, onion and garlic heightens the flavor of the sauce in these green chile, chicken and bean enchiladas. Sour cream and melted cheese help to tame the spice.
Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos
Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
File this under tailgate food, because our choose-your-heat-level salsa is going to go faster than a wide receiver. Roasting the tomatillos mellows their acidity and adds a subtle sweetness.
Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros
One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They're served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn't part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like "Cayucos Cowboy" is pretty tasty.
Cheesy Pulled Chicken & Green Chile Quesadillas
A fresh salsa verde pulls double duty in this quesadilla recipe. First, the chicken gets cooked in the salsa to help impart flavor and keep it moist. Then, the salsa verde gets served alongside the quesadillas for dipping. Green chiles add a touch of heat to complete the dish.
Southwest Flank Steak with Fresh Tomatillo Salsa
Tart, fruity tomatillos make a delicious salsa that complements this Southwestern-inspired flank steak.
Tomatillo Ranch Dressing
Raw tomatillos replace the tang usually provided by buttermilk in this creamy salad dressing recipe. Toss with your favorite greens or serve with crudités or roasted potato wedges.
Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa
Here's a pro tip from chef Rick Bayless, who shared this skirt steak taco recipe: puree a can of chipotles in adobo sauce and keep it in your fridge. Adobo is a vinegary tomato sauce, so along with the chipotles (smoked jalapeños), it becomes an all-purpose marinade that's spicy, smoky and salty, all in one. In this recipe you brush it on the steak before grilling but Bayless also does the same move on eggplant, chicken and fish. And having the sauce on hand means you're ready to whip up this easy grilled dinner at a moment's notice.