Healthy Tomato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tomato recipes including roasted tomatoes, stuffed tomatoes and tomato salsa. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

23
To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

98
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea.
By Carolyn Malcoun

American Goulash

28
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

53
This healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want to add a vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta

29
This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. Finish the dish under the broiler to achieve a delicious melted cheese crust.
By Hilary Meyer

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

15
In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.
By John Somerall

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

20
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew

11
With a focus on vegetables, fiber-rich legumes and healthy fats, this slow-cooker stew fits the bill for those following the Mediterranean diet. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. A drizzle of olive oil to finish pulls together the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew.
By Sarah Epperson

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

17
This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

16
Add extra vegetables to your day with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for a healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet

8
Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.
By Carolyn Casner

White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi

15
Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe— providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.
By Laura Kanya
Inspiration and Ideas

14 Tomato Side Dishes with Three Steps or Less
There's nothing like the flavor of fresh tomatoes while they're in season, which is why we compiled these tomato side dishes. These sides only take three steps or less to prepare, making them an easy, colorful addition to any meal.
23 Tomato Side Dishes You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less
Enjoy fresh tomatoes with these summer-perfect side dishes. Tomatoes provide a boost of delicious acidity and a pop of color to any dish. These easy tomato sides come together in less than 30 minutes, so you'll have plenty of time to focus on the main dish (although these may steal the show!). Recipes like Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad and Marinated Grilled Tomatoes are bright, delicious and make the most of this seasonal produce.
14 Recipes for Overripe Tomatoes
Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas
3
20-Minute Creamy Chicken Skillet with Italian Seasoning
24
Pesto Chicken Bake
9
Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
16

Casseroles make perfect meal-prep dinners, and this enchilada version is no exception. The whole casserole can be built and left to hang out in the refrigerator for up to three days—just bake it off on a busy night and you have a healthy, easy dinner on the table in no time. The quick homemade enchilada sauce in this recipe is great when you don't have any of the canned sauce on hand; just season crushed tomatoes with spices and salt for an instant enchilada sauce.

All Healthy Tomato Recipes

Zucchini & Tomato Casserole

2
The combination of sweet tomatoes and zucchini with melted cheese in this zucchini-tomato casserole tastes like a summer-fresh pizza. It's the perfect easy side dish for any summer meal.
By Liz Mervosh

Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

11
Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

12
This easy ravioli recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Vegan Shepherd's Pie

8
Lentils take the place of ground meat and vegan butter adds creaminess to the mashed potatoes in this easy vegan shepherd's pie recipe. If you want to cut down on the cooking time, use precooked lentils and omit most of the vegetable broth, adding some in only if the mixture seems dry.
By Sarah Epperson

Chilaquiles Casserole

77
Our version of this enchilada-style chilaquiles casserole is packed with nutritious beans and vegetables. Canned prepared enchilada sauce has great flavor and keeps the prep time quick. It can vary in heat level so find one that suits your taste. If you want to eliminate the heat altogether, try a green enchilada sauce (which is often milder than red) or substitute two 8-ounce cans of plain tomato sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

29
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe draws flavor inspiration from shawarma with spices like cumin, paprika and pepper. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

8
Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.
By Kathy Gunst

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

17
Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

9
Strands of tender squash replace pasta for a more flavorful version of spaghetti pie casserole. Not to mention, spaghetti squash is a low-carb alternative to pasta and saves more than 150 calories per serving compared to a traditional recipe. A sprinkling of nutty fontina cheese melts into a gooey topping.
By Devon O'Brien

Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

4
This healthy fish recipe makes a tasty and easy weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.
By Amy Riolo

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

11
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe—cinnamon, allspice and cloves—may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella

5
This fresh and colorful chopped salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from the classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Add grilled or roasted chicken for a quick main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Enchilada Soup

7
Corn tortillas thicken this chicken enchilada soup, but Cheddar and cream cheese give it the richness you'd expect from an enchilada. Serve it with something fresh and crunchy like a jicama slaw dressed with a little olive oil and lime juice for a healthy dinner that will appeal to the whole family.
By Annie Peterson

3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins

1
The baked feta and cherry tomato pasta became famous on TikTok and Instagram for good reason—the combination is delicious! Here we transformed this trend into a super-simple 3-ingredient breakfast option you can enjoy all week long. All you need to do is fill muffin cups with halved cherry tomatoes and cubed feta, then fill with beaten eggs and optional fresh basil and bake until set. It's an easy, oh-so-tasty way to start your morning
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Guacamole Chopped Salad

2
All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

6
Sun-dried tomatoes do double duty in this easy weeknight dinner—we use the flavorful oil they're packed in to sauté shallots and use the actual tomatoes in the creamy sauce. Served with perfectly cooked salmon, you really can't go wrong with this recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

12
This easy inside-out ravioli lasagna is the ultimate weeknight comfort food—no layering or mixing bowls required. Feel free to swap in ground turkey for the beef. Look for fresh mozzarella balls (also called "pearls") in the specialty cheese section of your grocery store.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Vegan Cabbage Soup

8
This vegan soup recipe is surprisingly easy to make. The flavorful broth is spiked with garlic, tomatoes and a hint of coriander. Just slice and dice your cabbage and fennel and you'll be enjoying this quick healthy soup in no time.
By Marianne Williams

Caprese Sandwich

1
This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.
By Liv Dansky

Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta

7
These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup

4
A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
By Laura Walsh

Homemade Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes

2
This easy homemade spaghetti sauce recipe calls for fresh tomatoes, so it's perfect for summertime when you have a bumper crop of homegrown beauties or you went overboard at the farmers' market. Aside from the tomatoes and a sprig of fresh basil, you need just a handful of pantry ingredients and 15 minutes of active time to make this healthy pasta sauce. Serve it over spaghetti or your favorite pasta shape on its own or with the addition of cheese, herbs, meatballs or sausage. Or use it in recipes such as lasagna and eggplant Parmesan.
By Julia Levy

Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

4
This no-cook bean salad is a delicious way to use summer's best cherry or grape tomatoes and juicy cucumbers for a light dinner or lunch. Fresh basil elevates an easy vinaigrette recipe that dresses up this simple salad into something extraordinary.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

2
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
