Healthy Rhubarb Recipes

Find healthy, delicious rhubarb recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Beef Tacos with Rhubarb Salsa

2
The fresh salsa in this easy load-and-go taco recipe is a great way to use spring rhubarb. If you don't have rhubarb, try subbing in fresh tomatillos or red bell pepper for an equally beautiful and delicious taco topper.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Rhubarb Salad

2
Rhubarb roasted for just a few minutes is a tart topping for a mixed green salad with raisins, walnuts and goat cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal-Rhubarb Porridge

6
Perk up your morning oatmeal with the addition of tangy rhubarb. Using milk for this oatmeal gives it a calcium boost, but the recipe also works well with water--and you'll save about 60 calories.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

2
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Strawberry-Rhubarb Bars

5
These healthy strawberry-rhubarb bars are perfect for spring. Strawberries add sweetness to balance the tart flavor of the rhubarb, while a nutty topping adds delicious crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Pork with Sweet Onion-Rhubarb Sauce

4
Tart rhubarb is balanced by sweet onions in this sumptuous sauce for roasted pork tenderloin. If you can't find fresh rhubarb for this, use frozen (no need to thaw it first). For dinner in a hurry, try two quick sides like whole-wheat couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble

2
Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
By April McGreger

Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette

Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.
By Andrea Nguyen

Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp

4
In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
By Marie Simmons

Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup

8
Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Granola Streusel

Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries turn tender in their own juices beneath a brown sugar and oat crumble topping. This spring-inspired dessert comes together quickly without pie crusts to unroll; the tender fruit cooks quickly to make this a great last-minute dessert option too. Serve warm for the most luscious texture.
By Sarah Epperson
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

6 Healthy Strawberry-Rhubarb Recipes
The sweetness of strawberries helps to balance and mellow the zingy tartness of rhubarb.
20 Rhubarb Desserts for a Sweet-Tart Treat
Whether you prefer fruit crisp, coffee cake, crepes or ice cream, there's something for you.
Rhubarb, Ginger & Saffron Baked Chicken
2
Easy Chicken Cutlets with Rhubarb Sauce
1
Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake
1
Strawberry-Rhubarb Frangipane Tart

Here we swirl jammy fruit through the almond-based pastry cream, frangipane, in a pretty herringbone pattern. The earthy flavor of spelt flour is a nice complement to the filling. Look for it with other flours at well-stocked supermarkets.

All Healthy Rhubarb Recipes

Honey-Lime Chicken Tenders with Rhubarb Salsa

These chicken tenders are finished with a honey-and-lime glaze, a perfect foil for the chunky raw rhubarb, bell pepper and onion salsa.
By Adam Dolge

Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt

We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam

1
Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries shine together in this easy strawberry-rhubarb jam. There's no canning involved and with fresh in-season strawberries, added sugar stays in check.
By Pam Lolley
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com