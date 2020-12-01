Healthy Pumpkin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pumpkin recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Pumpkin Snickerdoodles

Canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice are delicious seasonal additions to a classic snickerdoodle. The spice blend adds warming notes thanks to the cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. These healthy pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies are light and moist, making them the perfect sweet treat.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Pumpkin Brownies

These healthy pumpkin brownies are packed with mini chocolate chips. Warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves pair well with the chocolate for a seasonal twist on a classic dessert. The batter will be thick, so be sure to spread it an even layer for even baking.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel

3
This riff on the Thanksgiving favorite combines a traditional pumpkin pie filling with swirls of sweetened cream cheese. And since it's only Thanksgiving once a year, we've topped it all off with a buttery spiced-pecan topping. This easy pie recipe will please anyone at your table this holiday.
By Hilary Meyer

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

8
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Spiced Pumpkin Cookies

13
The deep flavors of molasses, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg make these wholesome pumpkin cookies delicious without the addition of butter--and they lend themselves beautifully to the inclusion of whole-wheat flour. They are also the perfect texture for a sandwich cookie--fill them with a slightly sweetened cream cheese frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie

10
While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal

5
This pumpkin baked oatmeal is warm and comforting with the combination of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. The pecans add toasty flavor to this easy breakfast dish that's perfect for guests. Serve with yogurt for creaminess and maple syrup for added sweetness.
By Liv Dansky

Gnocchi with Bacon & Creamy Pumpkin Sauce

5
Get into the fall spirit with this one-pan gnocchi with a creamy pumpkin sauce. Some pumpkin and other squash sauces can be cloyingly sweet, but not this one--it's savory all the way, thanks to the bacon, garlic and thyme. Instead of being boiled, a package of store-bought gnocchi--one of our favorite convenience products--is browned and crisped in a little bit of bacon fat. Then the sauce (made with canned pumpkin--another great convenience product) is prepared right in that same pan, so cleanup is minimal too. Serve with a simple green salad for an easy dinner that comes together in 30 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Spice Bread

1
This pumpkin spice bread recipe is a snap to pull together. Pumpkin puree and maple syrup add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this healthy loaf stays moist and tender. This easy quick bread is finished off with a sweetened cream cheese spread over the top to complement the spices.
By Julia Levy

Pumpkin Risotto with Goat Cheese

1
This easy pumpkin risotto with goat cheese uses sweet and earthy canned pumpkin as a flavor base and creamy goat cheese to add creaminess and tang. Toasted pumpkin seeds add texture and nutty notes. Parsley adds mild fresh flavor, but any chopped fresh herb would work just as well.
By Laura Kanya

Rotini with Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce

2
This creamy pumpkin pasta sauce, spiked with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese, is a great fall alternative to traditional tomato-based sauce. Here, we serve it with pasta, but it can also be used on pizza or as a dipping sauce alongside fresh-baked breadsticks.
By Laura Kanya

Coconut-Rum Pumpkin Pie

1
This take on the classic Thanksgiving pie has the familiar warming spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg, plus rum and coconut for a tropical twist.
By Laura Kanya
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

14 Easy Pumpkin Desserts You'll Want to Make This Fall
Each of these desserts takes just 20 minutes of active time or less in the kitchen, so you can kick back and let your oven or freezer do the hard work.
21 Sweet & Savory Recipes Using Pumpkin Puree
These delicious pumpkin puree recipes run the gamut from saucy pasta dishes to frothy pumpkin spice coffee drinks.
9 Desserts That Use an Entire Can of Pumpkin Puree
Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie
1
Pumpkin Pie Crisp
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
1
Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two

Single-serving pumpkin cheesecakes are the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal for two (or any other meal, given that they take just 15 minutes of active prep time!). You can make them a day or two ahead of time and keep them tucked away in the fridge in their sturdy ramekins until you're ready to enjoy them.

All Healthy Pumpkin Recipes

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

1
This easy vegan pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it's combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this vegan pumpkin pie recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Pumpkin swirl cheesecake is a delicious dessert that everyone will love, especially during the holiday season.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

1
Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili

7
This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.
By Danielle Centoni

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

4
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.
By Lisa Valente

Pumpkin Dump Cake

This pudding-like pumpkin cake has a luscious cream cheese swirl amid the spiced pumpkin layer. Organic cake mix is "dumped" on top, then the cake is smothered with butter. Once baked and cooled, the mix forms a sweet and crispy topping.
By Hilary Meyer

Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies

3
These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
By Julia Levy

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

4
Canned pumpkin adds mellow background flavor and works to thicken up this turkey pumpkin chili. Smoked paprika adds flavor with a hint of spice. This chili is on the thicker side—if you want it thinner, add a bit more water.
By Anna Theoktisto

Pumpkin-Cranberry Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Filling

1
Pumpkin puree and applesauce provide tenderness and moisture to this pumpkin Bundt cake, eliminating the need for butter or oil.
By Laura Kanya

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies

4
Indulge your PSL obsession with these pumpkin spice cookies. Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting (with more pumpkin pie spice flavors) and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish. And, go ahead, drink a pumpkin spice latte while you eat them for the full PSL experience. After all, it's only fall for so long (though we'd eat these cookies year-round). To make these cookies kid-friendly, simply omit the espresso powder.
By Adam Dolge

Pumpkin Spice Cheese Ball

All the fall spice flavor you crave but folded into creamy cheese and coated with cranberries. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Healthier Pumpkin Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

1
Deliciously warm spiced cake layers are rolled together with slightly tangy cream cheese frosting. This pumpkin jelly roll tastes decadent, but each serving is under 200 calories and has less than 20 grams of sugar. Don't be intimidated by this jelly roll--so long as you work quickly while the cake is warm, it's hard to mess it up or crack the cake.
By Sarah Epperson

Pumpkin Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

This healthy pumpkin sheet cake is perfectly spiced from the pumpkin pie spice blend, a mixture of cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg. A tangy, sweet cream cheese frosting helps balance the flavors. This cake is perfect for any fall gathering.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Loaf Bread

1
Chocolate and pumpkin flavors pair perfectly together in this diabetic-friendly loaf bread recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

2
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
By Carolyn Casner

Curried Pumpkin Soup with Tamarind Onions

Punchy flavors borrowed from Sri Lankan-style curries make this curried pumpkin soup a palate-awakening starter. The tamarind onion garnish, adapted from Chef Sam Fore in Lexington, Kentucky, is a showstopping condiment. If you have any left over, they'll make your next-day turkey sandwiches sing!
By Stacey Ballis

Pumpkin Banana Bread

4
Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Curry Soup

1
This easy soup recipe mixes in allspice, curry powder, spicy chiles and ginger to give this pumpkin curry soup a Jamaican feel. While habanero is traditional, jalapeños provide a mellower kick.
By Julia Levy

Pumpkin & Black Bean Soup

2
This quick and easy vegan pumpkin black bean soup is filled with veggies. Convenient canned pumpkin, beans and coconut milk flavored with curry make it a hearty fall meal.
By Julia Levy

Vegan Pumpkin Soup

1
This vegan pumpkin soup, filled with spices and creamy cashews, can make an easy weeknight dinner or be elevated to a vegan main dish worthy of a holiday dinner by serving it in a hollowed-out freshly roasted pumpkin.
By Julia Levy

Pumpkin Kibbeh (Kebbet Laa'tin)

1
"Kibbeh" describes dishes made with bulgur, onions and spices. That mixture is combined with everything from tomatoes to goat. It's layered and baked, shaped into balls or footballs, stuffed, deep-fried or eaten raw. This vegetarian kibbeh recipe is made with pumpkin and stuffed with seasoned greens. Sorrel adds a lemony flavor, but you can use chard or kale and add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to the filling. Use fine bulgur or the texture of the dough will be gritty.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
By Karen Rankin

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

5
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée

Get your pumpkin flavor fix with this diabetic-friendly crème brûlée recipe! Allow for ample time for this recipe to chill and set before adding the melted sugar topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com