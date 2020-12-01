Healthy Baked Potato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked potato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.
By Devon O'Brien

Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese

Hasselback potatoes are the perfect side dish for people who love crispy potato-chip-like slices as well as the tender interior of a baked potato. Simple to prepare, these hasselback potatoes look impressive and decadent with melted Cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of paprika on top.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potatoes

This side dish gives you the best of two potato favorites. Tender baked potato halves are topped with a creamy Cheddar cheese and broccoli filling, then they're air-fried to create crispy skins. Air fryers require a lot less oil than deep fryers, which leaves room for an extra sprinkle of cheese.
By Sarah Epperson

Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes

In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram.
By Breana Killeen

Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients--beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce--with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.
By Devon O'Brien

Marinara Meat Sauce Topped Baked Potato

Break out of your pasta routine by subbing in a baked potato in this simple and satisfying dinner for one.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sour Cream-&-Herb Baked Potatoes

Yogurt, sour cream and herbs are combined to make a perky topping for these healthy baked potatoes. Add some sliced tomatoes on the side to brighten up the plate and spoon some of the sauce over them too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato

Quick-sautéed zuke with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a plain potato without overdoing it on the fat, sodium and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Step aside, bacon--these loaded baked potatoes are stuffed with smoked salmon, sour cream and chives for a fresh take on this comfort-food staple, and an easy healthy dinner.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Use convenience ingredients, like cooked chicken (leftover or purchased) and store-bought curry sauce to whip up these easy loaded baked potatoes. We call for cauliflower in this recipe, but feel free to sub in whatever veggies you have on hand for a quick and easy dinner. You can also swap the sweet potatoes for russets.
By Devon O'Brien

Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato

Jazz up your simple baked potato with a quickly microwaved topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Twice-Baked Goat Cheese Potatoes

These healthy twice-baked potatoes are made with a combination of goat cheese and cottage cheese for a creamy and satisfying spud.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

All Healthy Baked Potato Recipes

Greek Salad Baked Potatoes

A lively combination of tomato, onion, olives, oregano and feta cheese works well with the creaminess of potatoes in this healthy Greek take on the loaded baked potato. The potatoes are cooked in the microwave, making this a quick weeknight dinner too!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli

Use leftover cooked pork to whip together these easy BBQ pork baked potatoes. Add steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese to round out this easy healthy dinner.
By Devon O'Brien

Bacon and Avocado Topped Baked Potato

A baked russet potato is topped with crumbled bacon, diced avocado, salsa, and shredded Colby Jack cheese--a meal in itself!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curry-Spiced Baked Potatoes

Curry-infused yogurt is a tangy topping for baked potatoes. Serve with Tandoori Chicken and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Baked Potatoes

Sun-dried tomatoes, basil and tangy capers make a fresh-tasting topping for baked potatoes. Make it a meal: Serve with cups of Creamy Artichoke-Spinach Soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta & Olive Baked Potatoes

Feta, fresh herbs and chopped olives are a nice addition to a plain baked potato.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheese & Chive Baked Potatoes

Chives and cottage cheese are a simple topping for baked potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Pesto Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes shine in the summertime when topped with fresh pesto and juicy vine-ripened tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Olive-Herb Baked Potatoes

Salty olives and fresh herbs are a welcome addition to baked potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Horseradish Baked Potatoes

Tangy horseradish-topped baked potatoes are the perfect addition to your favorite steak dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallion-Ranch Baked Potatoes

Low-fat ranch dressing and chopped fresh scallions are a simple way to jazz up baked potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Stuffed Potatoes

Stuffed baked potatoes are a great family-friendly weeknight supper. Here we stuff them with fresh cilantro, salsa and Jack cheese for lots of flavor and cook them in the microwave to make them quick and easy. Round out the meal with a simple avocado salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Baked Potatoes

Leftover black bean dip and your favorite salsa top these baked potatoes for a delicious Mexican-infused side dish. Try them alongside grilled flank steak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
