Healthy Potato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious potato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at eating well.

Staff Picks

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

Rating: Unrated
38
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato

Rating: Unrated
2
Quick-sautéed zuke with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a plain potato without overdoing it on the fat, sodium and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Meat and Potato Casserole

Plan ahead to make extra pork chops (see associated recipe, below) for this easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Three-Herb Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. The herbs give this potato salad a fresh and bright flavor. Feel free to experiment with your favorites.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Melting Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
4
The name for these spuds hints at their creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Cauliflower Shepherd’s Pie

With lots of veggie shortcuts and a cauliflower-mash topping instead of spuds, you can have this comfort-food staple in a fraction of the usual time—and save carbs too! Cook the veggies from frozen; no need to thaw. Swap ground turkey for the beef if you prefer.
By Joyce Hendley

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pies

Rating: Unrated
10
These mini vegetarian shepherd's pies feature lentils, carrot and corn, crowned with a velvety mashed potato topping. The recipe can also be made in a broiler-safe casserole dish. Serve with a spinach salad with oranges, walnuts and red-wine vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
A combination of baked, mashed and roasted, these crusty, garlicky smashed potatoes are a healthy and creative alternative. Serve alongside a seared steak or roasted pork tenderloin and green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Oven-Baked Fries

Classic french fries get their crispy exterior and pillowy soft interior thanks to a dunk or two in hot oil. The trick for achieving the same craveable results minus the deep fryer is to boil cut-up potatoes in salted, acidulated water prior to putting them into the oven. Yes, it’s an extra step, but it’s worth it. The salt helps extract excess moisture from the potatoes while the vinegar strengthens the exterior and helps the fries hold their shape. The result? Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
By Adam Dolge

Bacon and Avocado Topped Baked Potato

A baked russet potato is topped with crumbled bacon, diced avocado, salsa, and shredded Colby Jack cheese--a meal in itself!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shepherd's Pie with Cauliflower Topping

Rating: Unrated
3
In this easy shepherd's pie recipe, we keep the carbs in check by using creamy mashed cauliflower in place of mashed potatoes. The ground beef filling is cooked in the same skillet used for baking the pie, making assembly (and cleanup) a breeze.
By Sarah Epperson

Inspiration and Ideas

Red, White & Blue Potato Salad

Red, White & Blue Potato Salad

Dressed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette and fresh mint, this healthy red-white-and-blue potato salad makes the perfect potluck contribution.
10 Healthy Baked Potato Toppings

10 Healthy Baked Potato Toppings

Baked potatoes are the ultimate comfort food. Here are 10 healthier—and super-flavorful—toppings to try.
How to Make Potato Chips in Microwave

How to Make Potato Chips in Microwave

18 Recipes That Start with Frozen Hash Browns

18 Recipes That Start with Frozen Hash Browns

8 Melting Potato Recipes That Are the Ultimate Combination of Creamy and Crispy

8 Melting Potato Recipes That Are the Ultimate Combination of Creamy and Crispy

Our 25 Best Potato Side Dishes

Our 25 Best Potato Side Dishes

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

This healthy recipe is a savory riff on the traditional brown-sugar-and-pecan-topped sweet potato casserole so often found on Thanksgiving tables. Crispy baby kale leaves make a stunning garnish, but any green or herb that suits you will look great, fried or not.

All Healthy Potato Recipes

Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

Rating: Unrated
2
Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.
By Devon O'Brien

Oven Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: Unrated
9
Making oven fries out of sweet potatoes brings out their inherent sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
12
In this easy vegetable side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and are roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transform this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
These roasted smashed potatoes show off all the goodness of russets: fluffy insides surrounded by shatteringly crisp skin. The easy horseradish sauce topping adds a delicious flavor boost.
By Amy Thielen

Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients--beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce--with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.
By Devon O'Brien

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Rating: Unrated
2
Bump up the vitamin A and fiber when you swap tortilla chips for sweet potatoes in this healthy recipe. Serve as an appetizer at your next party or turn it into dinner by adding chicken, tofu, shrimp or more beans for protein.
By Hilary Meyer

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.
By Sarah Epperson

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Colorful, fiber-packed shredded sweet potatoes stand in for regular potatoes in this crispy hash brown recipe. Want to take it up a notch? Jazz them up by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Lamb & Lentil Shepherd's Pie

This twist on a traditional Shepard's Pie recipe uses lentils and is garnished with fresh mint.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Mash

Rating: Unrated
7
The addition of delicious sweet potatoes gives a nutrient boost to mashed potatoes. Double it: Cook the potatoes in a Dutch oven rather than a large saucepan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Rating: Unrated
3
Lentils take the place of ground meat and vegan butter adds creaminess to the mashed potatoes in this easy vegan shepherd's pie recipe. If you want to cut down on the cooking time, use precooked lentils and omit most of the vegetable broth, adding some in only if the mixture seems dry.
By Sarah Epperson

Cheesy Broccoli-Potato Mash

Rating: Unrated
5
Add some color to your mashed potatoes by adding some broccoli to the mix. We love the flavor of fontina cheese paired with broccoli, but any creamy cheese that melts well will work.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Cauliflower Hash Browns

A trio of frozen products that are easy to keep on hand make this breakfast dish a snap. Try it for dinner, too! No need to thaw the veggies first; cook them from frozen. Serve with a dash of hot sauce, if desired.
By Joyce Hendley

Roasted Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts

Roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can twist it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top. Either way, with its super-easy prep, you'll come back to these roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts again and again.
By Jasmine Smith

Oven "Fries"

Rating: Unrated
4
Coated with olive oil and baked in a hot oven, these fries are soft and buttery inside and crisp on the outside--the perfect combination.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Baked Curly Fries

These oven fries crisp up without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Plus they're a bit easier and faster to make than traditional hand-cut fries thanks to the quick work of the spiralizer. Just watch the thickness: cut too thin, the fries will burn easily.
By Erin Alderson

Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower with New Mornay Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
A topping of Mornay sauce is a delicious treatment for numerous vegetables: broccoli, asparagus, fennel, Belgian endive, to name a few. In our revised version, we have replaced some of the high-fat cheeses and cream with low-fat cottage cheese, which contributes a rich dairy flavor without the fat. Even children will eat cauliflower prepared this way.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

Rating: Unrated
8
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
By Marie Simmons

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
Fancy up regular mashed potatoes with a layer of mushroom duxelle--a sauté of finely chopped mushrooms and shallots. We omitted the traditional butter in the duxelle and added chard for a nutritional boost. Serve this hearty side in place of mashed potatoes at any holiday feast or enjoy it as a vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
3
In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram.
By Breana Killeen

Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes with Spinach

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic scalloped potatoes get a burst of color, heartier texture and a healthy update with the addition of chopped spinach. The greens in this side dish also create a nice contrast to the creamy, velvety potatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
4
Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes--what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.
By Carolyn Casner

Chickpea & Potato Hash

Rating: Unrated
6
The eggs cook right on top of this chickpea and potato hash--cook them a few extra minutes if you prefer hard-set eggs. Serve with warm pita bread and a cucumber salad with mint and yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com