Healthy Onion Recipes

Find healthy, delicious onion recipes including baked onion, onion rings and red onion recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

17
This one-pan chicken and broccoli casserole is prepared in a skillet on the stovetop, then finished in the oven until it's browned, cheesy and bubbling. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
By Robin Bashinsky

German Potato Pancakes

3
Using starchy potatoes is essential for making German potato pancakes. Russet, Idaho and Yukon Gold potatoes all work. There is no flour in these potato pancakes so they're gluten-free. The natural starch from the potatoes binds the mixture together. The potato pancakes should be served straight from the pan or oven (you can skip the oven part if you don't mind standing at the stove while everyone else is eating).
By Nadia Hassani

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

21
Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy stuffed cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing.
By Karen Rankin

Cucumber Vinegar Salad

9
This cucumber vinegar salad has the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors, plus a hint of fresh dill. The red onion adds nice crunch. Enjoy this salad right after you're done making it or store it away to snack on for later.
By Liv Dansky

Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole

9
This one-pan recipe is the casserole version of spanakopita! It's hearty enough to enjoy as a vegetarian lunch or dinner, yet versatile enough to serve alongside just about any protein. To make it extra creamy, top each serving with a dollop of sour cream.
By Carolyn Casner

20-Minute Creamy Chicken Skillet with Italian Seasoning

24
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

3
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Liz Mervosh

Parmesan Mushroom Casserole

6
Mushrooms are sprinkled with a crunchy, cheesy panko topping to create a delicious casserole that all will love. We use baby bella, but portabello mushrooms would be a good alternative.
By Carolyn Casner

Black Bean Fajita Skillet

2
You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad

2
This marinated salad is such a healthy way to enjoy those fresh summer veggies and can be easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper, which is amped up with additional seasonings, in place of the plain ground pepper for an additional flavor boost. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

11
Fresh herbs, onion and sautéed bacon flavor this easy Brussels sprouts recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated—buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion & Cheese Quiches

These crustless mini quiches are packed with savory caramelized onions and flavorful cheese. This technique for making caramelized onions uses way less fat, and by using sweet onions (like Vidalia, if you can find them), you don't need to add the sugar some recipes call for.
By Stacey Ballis
Inspiration and Ideas

15 of Our Favorite Onion Recipes
Onions are the perfect addition to any meal and these recipes highlight the versatile vegetable. Whether they are sauteed, fried, baked or raw, onions add a depth of flavor and are high in antioxidants and vitamin C. Recipes like Caramelized Balsamic Onions and Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup with Gruyère Toasts are delicious, healthy and show that onions are great as a side or main dish. 
11 Recipes That Prove That Caramelized Onions Make Everything Better
Just about any recipe instantly becomes tastier with caramelized onions. Caramelized onions add a subtle sweetness that pairs well with ingredients like beef and pasta. Whether you use them in a soup or a side dish, the onions create a depth of flavor. Recipes like Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast and Caramelized Onion & Apple Stuffing are healthy, flavorful and a great way to use this affordable vegetable.
Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Vegetables
3
Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken
2
Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
1
Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad
4

This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe.

All Healthy Onion Recipes

Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup

2
This creamy chicken and mushroom soup is easy to make. The mix of vegetables and thyme adds richness, while the bone-in chicken flavors the broth. If you're in a hurry, you can skip the chicken breasts and add rotisserie chicken at the end instead.
By Julia Levy

Greek Stuffed Eggplant

4
This Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is filled with veggies and flavors of the Mediterranean. The dish is easy to pull together and the addition of cumin gives it a sweet, earthy note.
By Ali Ramee

Cucumber Pasta Salad

2
This light and tangy cucumber pasta salad is fresh and bright. The orecchiette pasta holds the dressing for flavor in every bite, but you can use another small pasta shape if you like. This easy salad is perfect for a warm day or to serve as a lunch dish for company! For a fruitier flavor, try apple-cider vinegar in place of white distilled vinegar.
By Sarah Epperson

Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions

7
Balsamic onions and raisins add a burst of sweet and savory flavor to pan-seared pork chops. Round out this healthy dinner recipe with sweet potatoes and green beans.
By Julia Levy

Sheet-Pan Tomato Soup

5
Roasting the tomatoes concentrates their flavor, yielding a richly flavored soup. Make a manchego grilled cheese for dunking.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sweet & Sour Chicken

3
This 20-minute meal delivers a faster, lighter and more flavorful takeout alternative. It's chock-full of fresh, crispy veggies and juicy chicken pieces, and it reheats well for meal-prep lunches. If you like heat, sub Sriracha for some of the ketchup.
By Robin Bashinsky

Roasted Peppers & Onions

2
Roasted peppers and onions complement just about everything; from grilled and roasted meats to seafood. This easy and colorful low-carb side dish is sure to become a staple.
By Liv Dansky

Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers

3
This creamy yet light vegan salad is full of bright, herby goodness. On its own, it's great to serve alongside a sandwich or veggie burger in place of potato salad or coleslaw. You can also make it into a light lunch by adding a handful of arugula to enjoy it as a green salad. Double the recipe and refrigerate to have on hand throughout the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Herb & Mushroom Braised Beef

With its comforting flavors contributed by savory meat, mushrooms, onions, carrots and fresh herbs, this slow-cooker braised beef is a wonderful supper on cold-weather days. Consider freezing it into portions for busy weeknight meals. You could also shred the meat and serve it on sandwiches.
By Cooking Light

Cucumber Salsa

1
This fresh, tangy cucumber salsa is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens as this sits, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time--or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.
By Liv Dansky

Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions

1
Whisking a beaten egg into simmering broth is a quick and easy way to add creaminess and protein to noodle soup mix. Add freshness with a handful of baby spinach at the end. This recipe can easily be doubled to serve 2 and use the whole package of noodles. To cut back on sodium, look for noodle varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Baked Falafel Sandwiches

2
This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go.
By Robin Bashinsky

Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce

9
In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Steak Fajitas

1
These flank steak fajitas make for a tasty, healthy dinner in a pinch. Preheated sheet pans sizzle the meat and vegetables just like in a skillet, but with a whole lot more hands-off time.
By Devon O'Brien

Scallion-Ginger Beef & Broccoli

6
Whip up a chef-quality stir-fry recipe at home. This beef and broccoli stir-fry packs in the vegetables and takes just 30 minutes to prep. Ginger, which adds a lively kick to this stir-fry, has long been touted for its power to settle stomachs. But that's not its only superpower: preliminary research suggests it may improve blood sugar and inflammation too.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sheet-Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks

6
In this easy sheet-pan dinner, a sweet-and-savory glaze and a colorful medley of vegetables transform ordinary drumsticks into a satisfying meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Shawarma with Potatoes

3
Cook once; eat thrice: this chicken shawarma recipe makes a satisfying single-serving dinner, plus extra chicken, potatoes, and onions that you can use later in the week.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Slow-Cooker Spiced Lentil Soup with Vegetables

30
Spices often used in Moroccan cuisine like turmeric, cumin, cinnamon and black pepper give this soup complexity and deep flavor. Make it a day ahead, if you can, to give the spices time to mingle and develop. This easy slow cooker recipe makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Stuffed Cabbage with Beef

1
This lightened-up version of stuffed cabbage uses lean ground beef and less sugar than the traditional recipe—but is every bit as delicious. The sauce sinks into the cabbage rolls while baking, which helps deepen the flavors.
By Jasmine Smith

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

5
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
By Carolyn Casner

One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa

4
This one-pot dinner is like a deconstructed burrito bowl--especially when topped with salsa, sliced avocado or a dollop of Greek yogurt for a cool, creamy accent. You can also enjoy it as a meal on its own, or as a vegetarian taco or burrito filling or a side dish on taco night.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato Quesadillas

5
These simple yet satisfying quesadillas are layered with mashed sweet potatoes, red onion and serrano pepper. Pepper Jack cheese adds mild heat, while cumin and oregano provide earthy balance. Serve topped with plain strained yogurt and lime wedges, if desired.
By Wendy Lopez

Black Bean-Cauliflower "Rice" Bowl

4
This aromatic cauliflower rice bowl comes together in minutes and is a simple meal for one. Using frozen riced cauliflower instead of rice keeps the carbs in check--and makes for quicker prep.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Pickled Red Onions

These pickled red onions take on a beautiful pink hue. The slivers have just the right amount of sweet, tangy and salty flavors for use in salads, sandwiches and more. The onions are thin enough to absorb the flavors yet maintain their crunch.
By Laura Kanya
