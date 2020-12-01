Healthy Fennel Recipes

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole
You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers
This easy one-dish meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation--it's super simple and comes together quickly. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan--adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage, not cooking it from raw in this recipe, but if you substitute with fresh sausage (which you can), you'll need to cook the sausage longer.
One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous
Sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon do double duty to season both the salmon and the couscous in this healthy one-pan dinner recipe. Serve the salmon with extra lemon wedges and a dollop of plain yogurt, if desired.
Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon and Fennel
This warm, flaked tuna and lemon pasta recipe is ready in 30 minutes.
Roasted Fennel & Italian Sausage Stuffing
This homemade stuffing recipe is special because it comes complete with a sausage-making lesson from the Sausage King himself, author and famed business owner Bruce Aidells.
Greek Lemon Chicken & Orzo Soup
This lemon orzo soup is bright and lively. Poaching chicken in store-bought broth is an easy way to enrich the soup and provide an extra depth of flavor.
Cream of Potato Soup
Nothing is more comforting than a bowl of cream of potato soup. Our version is hearty, thickened by potatoes releasing their starch while cooking. The fennel, leeks and celery provide brightness, while Worcestershire adds a pop of savory flavor.
Wild Rice, Shrimp & Fennel Soup
Bold fennel and mild leeks add incredible flavor to this hearty wild rice and shrimp soup recipe.
Arugula & Fennel Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
This arugula and fennel salad is simple, yet stunning. Using the best-quality ingredients will allow each component of the salad to really shine.
Kohlrabi Slaw with Fennel & Apple
Crunchy, tart and sweet come together in one easy salad. Serve this kohlrabi slaw with grilled pork chops or on a chicken sandwich.
Mediterranean Sauteed Shrimp & Fennel
Serve this sautéed fennel and shrimp with a tomato-caper sauce in whatever way suits your fancy--with pasta, whole grains, such as bulgur or brown rice, or even mashed potatoes. Serve with: A mixed green salad.
Winter Minestrone
This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.