Healthy Fennel Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fennel recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
By Hilary Meyer

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

This easy one-dish meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation--it's super simple and comes together quickly. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan--adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage, not cooking it from raw in this recipe, but if you substitute with fresh sausage (which you can), you'll need to cook the sausage longer.
By Ivy Odom

One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous

Sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon do double duty to season both the salmon and the couscous in this healthy one-pan dinner recipe. Serve the salmon with extra lemon wedges and a dollop of plain yogurt, if desired.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon and Fennel

This warm, flaked tuna and lemon pasta recipe is ready in 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Fennel & Italian Sausage Stuffing

This homemade stuffing recipe is special because it comes complete with a sausage-making lesson from the Sausage King himself, author and famed business owner Bruce Aidells.
By Bruce Aidells

Greek Lemon Chicken & Orzo Soup

This lemon orzo soup is bright and lively. Poaching chicken in store-bought broth is an easy way to enrich the soup and provide an extra depth of flavor.
By Lauren Grant

Cream of Potato Soup

Nothing is more comforting than a bowl of cream of potato soup. Our version is hearty, thickened by potatoes releasing their starch while cooking. The fennel, leeks and celery provide brightness, while Worcestershire adds a pop of savory flavor.
By Ali Ramee

Wild Rice, Shrimp & Fennel Soup

Bold fennel and mild leeks add incredible flavor to this hearty wild rice and shrimp soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Arugula & Fennel Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

This arugula and fennel salad is simple, yet stunning. Using the best-quality ingredients will allow each component of the salad to really shine.
By Eric Adjepong

Kohlrabi Slaw with Fennel & Apple

Crunchy, tart and sweet come together in one easy salad. Serve this kohlrabi slaw with grilled pork chops or on a chicken sandwich.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mediterranean Sauteed Shrimp & Fennel

Serve this sautéed fennel and shrimp with a tomato-caper sauce in whatever way suits your fancy--with pasta, whole grains, such as bulgur or brown rice, or even mashed potatoes. Serve with: A mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
5 Fennel Salad Recipes
Crunchy and sweet fennel is absolutely delicious in salads. You can also eat the entire fennel plant, so you can use the bulb, stalk and leaves in a variety of ways. Recipes like our Fennel & Grapefruit Salad and Summer Greens Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette & Anchovy Breadcrumbs are fresh, nutritious and a perfect accompaniment to any meal. Whether you opt for sweet or savory flavors, you can't go wrong with any of these fennel salad recipes.
Winter Salad with Toasted Walnuts
This salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. In 2004, Deborah Madison waxed poetic about winter ingredients, particularly nuts. “In the chill air of winter, nuts move up to center stage as do their warming, substantial, golden oils--so good with winter salad greens and vegetables, such as shaved fennel, all of which are likely to end up in a salad together,” she says. Madison suggested using a mix of lettuces that balance each other here--a mild, tender variety, such as Boston, with a more intense and sturdy green, such as escarole, for instance.
Tomato & Fennel Salad
Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad
Zucchini, Fennel & White Bean Pasta
Turn humble pasta and beans gourmet by adding roasted vegetables, fresh mint and tangy, salty aged goat cheese. When making a pasta dish with beans, you can use some of the bean-cooking liquid to give the sauce silky body and help it cling to the pasta. If you're using canned beans, use some of the pasta-cooking liquid or just water.

All Healthy Fennel Recipes

Italian Marinated Vegetable Salad

This marinated vegetable salad recipe is a colorful composed salad inspired by the classic Italian giardiniera. Serve on a platter as is or on a bed of crisp greens. For a heartier appetizer or light lunch, add 1/2 cup each diced salami and hard cheese, such as Provolone or even white Cheddar, to the mix.
By Romney Steele

Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans

This salad is loaded with colorful produce: fresh mint, snap peas, radishes and oranges.
By Laura Kanya

Squash & Oyster Stuffing

This healthy oyster stuffing recipe with butternut squash is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, you can make it moist or crispy. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the oyster stuffing recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Fennel & Delicata Squash with Olive & Parmesan Breadcrumbs

This simple yet special side is easy to coordinate with your holiday bird: Make the breadcrumbs the day before and prep the veg while the turkey is roasting. About 15 minutes before you expect the turkey to be done, put the fennel in the oven. Then when you take out the bird, pop the delicata in.
By Danielle Centoni

Braised Greens with Lemon & Fennel (Yahnera)

These healthy braised greens are a flavorful side to add to your plate. If you prefer, instead of the croutons, you can add potatoes to the pan with the leeks, onions and fennel and cook for about 10 minutes before adding the greens.
By Aglaia Kremezi

Crispy Walleye with Pickled Fennel & Dill Tartar Sauce

One of chef Kippy Kuboy's most popular dishes at the Poplar Haus in Grand Marais, Minnesota, is his walleye po'boy. Here we serve the walleye recipe deconstructed, but go ahead and pile everything on a soft roll if you like.
By Betsy Andrews

Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad

A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Fish with Peperonata

This healthy grilled fish dish is made for easy summertime entertaining. The peperonata can be made in advance and reheated while you grill the fish.
By Mike Lata

Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

This salad capitalizes on fresh spring produce and gets a simple protein boost from hard-boiled eggs. Meal-prep this healthy lunch salad by mixing the salad base together and simmering a batch of hard-boiled eggs on the weekend. Then you'll be ready to just add one or two eggs with a drizzle of tangy vinaigrette for the simplest spring salad-to-go.
By Lauren Grant

Salmon Sliders with Tangy Mustard Slaw

The deep purple of the cabbage slaw would be enough to liven up these salmon sliders, but we add even more color with a simple carrot and cucumber side salad.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Fennel Panzanella

James Beard Award-winner and Top Chef contestant Karen Akunowicz of Fox & the Knife in Boston turns this Italian-inspired bread salad into a hearty fall dish. Instead of tomato, fennel mingles with the vinaigrette to let the bread soak up its licorice notes, while the arugula lends the dish a hint of pepper. The lemony vinaigrette is so simple and tastes so much fresher than store-bought. Make a double batch to toss on other salads. It will keep in the fridge for up to a week. Add some shredded chicken to the salad to make it a meal.
By Karen Akunowicz

Bouillabaisse

In this simplified version of bouillabaisse, prepared fish stock saves time without sacrificing flavor.
By Bill Millholland

Mahi-Mahi with Spicy Tomato-Fennel Sauce

Check for sustainable mahi-mahi options at SeafoodWatch.org. And don't chuck the greens that grace a fennel bulb! Those fronds brighten and carry the flavors of this ultra-quick dinner. If your bulb doesn't have fronds, sub fresh dill in their place.
By Hilary Meyer

White Beans & Eggs with Pancetta & Fennel

Pancetta (cured pork belly) is similar in taste and texture to bacon (which is cured and smoked pork belly). You can find it near the bacon at many grocery stores.
By Summer Miller

Salmon Ceviche with Vinegar, Apple & Fennel

Here we swap vinegar for the lime juice traditionally used to make ceviche throughout Latin America. Serve with crispy rye crackers or vegetables.
By Bill Millholland

Baked Halibut & Fennel Packets with Chickpea Salad

These cute little baked halibut parcels are easy to assemble and even easier to clean up.
By Jennifer Kushnier

Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs

We top this veggie-packed lentil salad with a poached egg for a filling and satisfying dish.
By Selma Morrow

Seafood Paella with Spring Vegetables

This healthy paella recipe is inspired by the bounty of Provençal farmers' markets. Instead of sausage and chicken, fresh artichoke, green beans, fennel and onion are nestled with shellfish and white fish to create a light but delicious recipe. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
By Seamus Mullen

Garlic Pork Chops with Fennel-Citrus Salad

Basting pork in garlic and butter keeps chops moist and infuses them with flavor. Complemented by a light, citrusy salad, this dish is guaranteed to make kids eat their greens.
By Joy Howard

Orange & Fennel Sausage Patties

Inspired by the flavors of loukaniko, a classic Greek sausage, these sausage patties are flavored with orange, fennel and leek.
By Stacey Ballis

Strawberry Gazpacho

This strawberry gazpacho has a good amount of savory flavor to complement the strawberries, thanks to fennel, thyme and low-sodium tomato juice.
By Julia Levy

Summer Greens Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette & Anchovy Breadcrumbs

Using a variety of greens gives this simple summer salad an interesting mix of textures. The anchovy in the breadcrumbs and sun-dried tomatoes in the vinaigrette are subtle, but key to adding umami.
By Ian Rynecki

Spring Vegetable Salad with Asparagus & Scallions

Asparagus, radishes and scallions herald the start of the spring season at the farmers' market (or in your garden). Take advantage of these early growers and turn them into a spectacular spring salad mix. Keep it in your fridge as a base to top with protein, cheese and dressing for easy packable salads to take to work.
By Lauren Grant

Black Bass Packets in Curry-Coconut Broth

Tender blanched Savoy cabbage leaves make a wrapper for the bass and julienned vegetables. The packet traps the steam inside to keep the fish moist while it cooks and makes for a stunning presentation when nestled into the broth.
By Eric Ripert
