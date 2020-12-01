Healthy Edamame Recipes

Find healthy, delicious edamame recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Greek Salad with Edamame

Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Edamame Lettuce Wrap Burgers with Peanut Sauce

Edamame make these homemade veggie burgers mean, green protein machines. Peanut sauce, curry paste and quick-pickled carrots give them Thai-inspired flair.
By Adam Dolge

Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.
By Lauren Grant

Edamame & Chicken Greek Salad

This healthy dinner salad recipe with cucumber, feta, basil and olives has edamame added for extra protein. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauteed Chicken and Edamame Salad

Deli chicken slices and edamame are heated on the stove with vegetables and then served over baby spinach with light Italian dressing in this warm salad recipe. The broken, baked pita crisps sprinkled on top add a nice crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Super-Green Edamame Salad

Avocado, fresh chives and spinach are blended right into the creamy, bright-green dressing in this healthy edamame salad recipe. Pink beans are popular in the Caribbean, but you can substitute pinto beans or light red kidney beans if you can't find them.
By Katie Webster

Asian Tofu & Edamame Salad

Craving crunch? Bite into this salad loaded with crisp red cabbage, edamame, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles. This salad is slightly sweetened with baked tofu, mandarin oranges, and Asian sesame vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli, Edamame & Cabbage Millet Salad

Trying to eat more whole grains? Try millet--a gluten-free ancient grain with a slight corn flavor. In this grain-salad recipe, the millet is tossed with a white-wine vinaigrette, green veggies and apricots. Serve with grilled chicken, fish or tofu.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mediterranean Edamame Toss

Enjoy a superfood lunch with this light and fresh soybean-and-quinoa salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Edamame with Aleppo Pepper

With fruity undertones and a slight cumin taste, Aleppo pepper gives this healthy protein snack some satisfying flavor.
By Breana Killeen

Rice Noodle & Edamame Salad

Seaweed asserts its umami magic in this beautiful noodle-edamame salad recipe, which is perfect for a summer evening. Several types of dried seaweed are available in natural-foods markets--arame and dulse (sometimes called “sea vegetables”) are two of the most common. Snipped pieces of nori (the seaweed used for sushi rolls) would work too.
By David Bonom

All Healthy Edamame Recipes

Easy Veggie Snack

This protein and veggie pair is an unbeatable snack to keep you on track and full of energy to power through your afternoon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blistered 3-Bean Salad

Haricots verts are thinner than regular green beans, but you can use any bean with an edible pod (ask the vendor at your local farmers' market) in their place in this easy side dish recipe. Serve this healthy 3-bean salad with grilled chicken or fish for a satisfying summer meal.
By Emily Nabors Hall

Shrimp and Edamame Salad with Ginger Dressing

Ready in just 45 minutes, this salad is bursting with flavor and perfect for lunch or dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
