Healthy Bok Choy Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bok choy recipes including stir-fried bok choy, steamed bok choy, roasted bok choy and more. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spicy Noodles with Pork, Scallions & Bok Choy

These spicy noodles are inspired by a Chinese dish called Ants Climbing a Tree, named for the way the small pieces of ground pork (the "ants") cling to the noodles (the "tree"). The twist in these healthy noodles comes from adding vegetables like scallions and bok choy.
By Breana Killeen

Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy

All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
By Grace Young

Longevity Noodles with Spicy Pork & Vegetables

Serve this spicy pork-and-vegetable lo mein for Chinese New Year or for dinner anytime. While some cooks like to cut the noodles into 6- to 8-inch lengths to make them easier to combine with other ingredients, for the New Year the noodles can never be cut because that symbolizes bad luck. The longer the noodles, the longer your life! Be sure to thinly slice the pork and mushrooms so they cook through. And thoroughly dry the bok choy to avoid creating a braise instead of a stir-fry.
By Grace Young

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

What is so obliging about this hearty chicken soup is that you can add any vegetables that suit your fancy: napa or Savoy cabbage, mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, broccolini, onions, leeks, mustard or turnip greens, celery or whatever tickles your bonnet. Just be sure that you don't overcook the vegetables. Spice it up with chile sauce, such as sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.
By Bruce Aidells

Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs

Ditch the seasoning packet! Homemade ramen may take more time but it's worth it for the deep, impressive flavor. This healthy ramen recipe features tons of vegetables and soy eggs, which are hard not to eat just on their own.
By Kathy Gunst

Spicy Tofu Hotpot

Warm up a chilly evening with this light but satisfying one-pot meal. The tofu absorbs the flavors of this fragrant, spicy broth, making it anything but bland. Look for fresh Chinese-style noodles in the refrigerated case of your supermarket alongside wonton wrappers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Slaw

Ready in under 30 minutes, this spicy chicken dish with sweet pineapple slaw is perfect for any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brothy Chinese Noodles

This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles--ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Hot Pot

Quick to prepare, this Asian-style noodle soup has all the makings of a one-pot meal. To punch up the heat, add a dab of chile-garlic sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup

This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho, a classic Vietnamese soup, is a perfect recipe for a slow cooker. The chicken and seasonings of star anise, cloves and ginger simmer all day in the crock pot, welcoming you home with an alluring aroma. Serve with the essential garnishes for pho soup--fresh herbs, bean sprouts, chiles and lime--and let everyone top their own. Serve chile-garlic sauce for those who want more heat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Miso-Chicken Ramen

Warm up a chilly evening with this healthy chicken-and-vegetable ramen noodle bowl recipe. For a little spice, top with hot sauce, such as Sriracha. Look for dried curly Chinese-style noodles near other Asian ingredients in most well-stocked supermarkets. For a substitute, try whole-wheat angel hair pasta and cook for a few minutes longer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Dan Dan Noodles with Chicken & Baby Bok Choy

In this Asian dan dan peanut noodle recipe, Chinese black vinegar lends authentic flavor to the creamy sauce. If you can't find baby bok choy, use about 1 pound of mature bok choy sliced into 1- to 2-inch strips. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, such as sriracha, if desired.
Roasted Baby Bok Choy

A quick trip to a hot oven, combined with a drizzle of lemony dressing, brings bok choy to the table in no time at all.
Green Chicken Curry

Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Crunchy Bok Choy Slaw

Spaghetti Squash Peanut "Noodles" with Chicken

Ginger-Orange Chicken Thighs with Baby Bok Choy

Searing the chicken before roasting at high heat ensures super-crispy skin. Combine that with mandarin oranges and you've got a healthy orange-chicken dish reminiscent of the favorite fried one at the mall food court--but without the fryer.

All Healthy Bok Choy Recipes

Velvet Chicken with Baby Bok Choy

Velvet chicken is a classic Chinese cooking technique that keeps the meat juicy and succulent, and the chicken stays creamy-white rather than getting browned as in most stir-fries. Baby bok choy is about 3 inches in length and stir-fries quickly. If you can't find it, use regular bok choy cut into 2-inch segments.
By Grace Young

Slow-Cooker Sichuan Chicken with Scallions & Baby Bok Choy

Sichuan peppercorns give this brothy slow-cooker chicken dish a distinctive lemony, mouth-numbing flavor. Unrelated to peppercorns, they're the dried berries of the prickly ash tree. Look for them in specialty markets and online. If you've never had them before, try one first and add more or less to taste. Serve with sesame baby bok choy (which takes just a few minutes to prep) and Chinese noodles for an easy, healthy dinner that'll get you out of your same-old-chicken-dish rut.
By Liana Krissoff

Tangerine Bok Choy & Beef Stir-Fry

Tangerine juice and savory oyster sauce are the foundation of the stir-fry sauce in this healthy recipe for Chinese orange beef. Don't skip the orange zest sprinkled over the stir-fry at the end--it delivers the biggest flavor punch. Serve over brown rice or quinoa.
By Laraine Perri

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy

Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up perfectly in this healthy Chinese tofu recipe. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese-Style Beef & Noodle Broth

Inspired by pho--a traditional Vietnamese soup--this one-pot meal is garnished with crunchy mung bean sprouts and chopped fresh basil. You could also serve it with lime wedges and a bottle of Asian chile sauce, such as sriracha, on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Poached Mahi-Mahi

This quick-and-easy fish recipe uses just one pan and is ready in 20 minutes. Mild, sweet mahi-mahi is poached with bok choy in a island-inspired lime-coconut sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sesame-Shiitake Bok Choy

Bok choy's mellow flavor goes beautifully with earthy shiitake mushrooms in this quick stir-fry. Be sure to use toasted rather than plain sesame oil--it has a superior nutty flavor. For a little heat, add a pinch of crushed red pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lapsang Souchong Chicken with Bok Choy

In this healthy chicken recipe, dried Chinese Lapsang Souchong tea lends a smoky flavor to the meat. Look for it near other teas or in the bulk section. Grind it in a spice grinder before using. Serve with steamed brown rice or rice noodles drizzled with sesame oil.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Bok Choy-Apple Slaw

Bok choy serves as a peppery alternative to cabbage in this crunchy and creamy slaw. Try it with barbecued chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Super-Green Thai Curry

This easy Thai green curry is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared curry paste and coconut milk. Broiling the vegetables gives them a smoky char that brings more depth to this noodle soup. If it's too hot to even think about turning on the oven, grill them for the same effect. This healthy dinner also happens to be vegan and gluten-free.
By Breana Killeen

Chinese Barbecue Pork with Bok Choy

The barbeque marinade in this Chinese-inpsired recipe is easy to make and does an amazing job flavoring the pork tenderloin. For optimal flavor impact, allow the meat to marinate for at least 12 hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Duck & Vegetable Stir-Fry

Leftover dark meats, such as duck, goose or turkey thighs, marry well with spicy chile-garlic sauce and lots of fresh ginger. Serve this savory stir-fry with steamed rice or Asian noodles.
By Susan Herr

Korean Barbecued Flank Steak

Lean flank steak is flavored with a sweet-and-savory Korean marinade, grilled, and served on baby bok choy with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and green onion. You can start the steak ahead of time and grill it when you're ready to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cantonese Chicken & Bok Choy Fried Rice

In this healthy fried rice recipe, chicken, bok choy and carrots are tossed with Cantonese oyster sauce for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Curry Cup of Noodles with Spiralized Butternut Squash Noodles

This untraditional spin on Thai red curry features spiralized butternut squash noodles in a cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup, but you could also use spiralized sweet potatoes or fresh egg noodles.
By Sarah DiGregorio

Green Chicken Curry for Two

If you're looking for a basic Thai green curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Bok Choy

This Asian-style stir-fry recipe combines thinly slices sesame-chili flavored beef with garlicky bok choy. Delicious on its own, but also great served over rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baby Bok Choy in Vinegar Oyster Sauce

In China it's common to serve stir-fried greens with a dollop of oyster sauce often mixed with a little bit of mild vinegar. This riff doubles down on the sour by adding Zhenjiang black vinegar, which is full-bodied and pretty puckery.
By Louisa Shafia

Tofu Stir-Fry with Spicy Peanut Sauce

You can purchase ready-made peanut sauces at the grocery store, but nothing tastes better than one you make at home. This peanut sauce has honey for a little sweetness and ginger and crushed red pepper for a little spice and is served over a mixture of tofu, peppers and bok choy. Ready in just 30 minutes, this recipe a great choice for a quick weeknight dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna & Bok Choy Packets

Steaming fish and vegetables together in a tin-foil packet is a great way to keep the tuna moist and have little to clean up. If baby bok choy is not available, use 8 cups chopped mature bok choy for this quick fish recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne with Brussels Sprouts & Bok Choy

This tasty recipe of multi-grain pasta and Brussels sprouts makes a scrumptious side for roasted turkey, baked ham, or roast beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy for Two

In this healthy Chinese tofu stir-fry recipe, the bok choy is cooked first, then removed from the pan so its juices don't dilute the sauce. Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up with a bit of a bite. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Braised Bok Choy with Tomatoes & Gruyere

The distinctive flavors of tomatoes, olives and Gruyere combine to give bok choy a Mediterranean flair.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Seafood with Linguine

Apricot nectar adds a touch of sweetness to the soy- and ginger-based sauce flavoring this 25-minute seafood linguine recipe. The shrimp and scallops are coated with a curry mixture which adds taste and color to this delicious dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
