Healthy Beet Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beet recipes including glazed, pickled, roasted and steamed beets. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Beet Salad

9
This simple beet salad recipe uses just a handful of ingredients to create a delightful side dish. Roasted beets add a sweet, earthy and aromatic flavor that shines in this side salad.
By Bruce Weinstein &amp; Mark Scarbrough

Pickled Beet, Arugula & Herbed Goat Cheese Sandwich

1
This pickled beet, arugula and goat cheese sandwich is peppery with creamy notes from the goat cheese and sweet and tangy undertones from the pickled beets. Chopped walnuts add nuttiness and crunch to this easy sandwich.
By Carolyn Casner

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

10
This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Honey-Roasted Beets

4
Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted in this healthy beets recipe. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.
By Carolyn Casner

Big Beautiful Summer Salad

2
This gorgeous and healthy summer vegetable salad is loaded with pretty produce, including golden beets, avocado, corn, microgreens and radishes. Chickpeas and edamame add substance, and an herb-filled buttermilk-avocado dressing makes this salad really special. Serve it on its own for a light vegetarian meal or add grilled chicken for an easy weeknight dinner.
By Liz Mervosh

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

3
This stunning winter salad gets its sweet, earthy flavor from roasted beets and balsamic vinegar. Creamy goat cheese and peppery arugula add color and balance, while toasted walnuts add crunch. A mandoline is the best way to get thin, even slices from the roasted beets.
By Karen Rankin

Veggie & Cream Cheese Sandwich

The cream cheese in this veggie and cream cheese sandwich adds flavor while holding everything in place. This colorful, well-balanced sandwich is crispy from the cucumber and peppers, sweet from tomatoes and beets, and tangy from the banana peppers.
By Ali Ramee

Ginger-Beet Juice

7
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Pickled Beets

6
For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Sugar-Glazed Beets

4
Try a sweet glaze on beets or other root vegetables to help balance their earthy flavor. This easy recipe will work with steamed carrots, turnips or rutabaga too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Beets with Feta

1
This air-fryer beets with feta recipe is a great way to enjoy beets. It's super easy to throw together, and it's just as good eaten cold as part of a salad as it is warm on its own.
By Adam Dolge

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

4
Take canned tuna to new heights by adding creamy cannellini beans, fresh dill and a tangy Dijon dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

14 Beet Salads You'll Want to Make Forever
These healthy beet salad recipes combine beets with other delicious ingredients, like citrus fruit, goat cheese and carrots, for a flavorful, colorful dish you'll love.
Our 30 Best Beet Recipes
We love these recipes that highlight one of the most underrated vegetables.
10 Easy Beet Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall
Crispy Smashed Beets with Feta
4
Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu
9
Crispy Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese
1
Roasted Beet Hummus
4

This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

All Healthy Beet Recipes

Crispy Beet Fries with Feta

These crispy beet fries are tossed in fresh herbs and briny feta cheese. They get nice and crispy on the outside thanks to the air fryer. Mixing up the color of the beets isn't necessary, but adds a wow factor.
By Adam Dolge

Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema

1
These vegetarian tostadas are piled high with spicy tofu and a beet crema for a colorful and healthy bite.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Beet Chips

1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Golden Beet & Cucumber Salad with Feta

Sweet golden beets team up with refreshing cucumber and salty feta cheese in this colorful salad. Honey sweetens the dressing, while slivered basil adds fresh summer flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Salmon Rice Bowl with Beets & Brussels

3
Roasting vegetables and salmon together on one sheet pan while the rice cooks makes an easy, satisfying meal packed with protein, whole grains and veggies. To ensure that you're getting 100 percent whole grains, look for a wild rice blend that consists of wild and brown rice.
By Hilary Meyer

Warm Beet & Spinach Salad

8
This warm spinach-and-beet salad is inspired by a dish from Penny Cluse Café in Burlington, Vermont. If you have cooked beets on hand, you can have it ready in just a few minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Herb Roasted Beets

5
We love how roasting brings out the sweet flavor of beets. Golden beets look especially pretty when tossed with the fresh herb and lemon seasoning mix, but any type of beets will work in this recipe. If you're a lemon lover, be sure to add the squeeze of fresh lemon juice after the beets are roasted.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corned Beet Reuben Sandwich

Tossing beets with coriander, mustard seeds, cinnamon and allspice gives them savory corned-beef flavor. With this vegetarian Reuben sandwich, you won't miss the meat.
By Adam Dolge

Borscht

7
Borscht is a simple beet soup typically made with beef broth and garnished with sour cream. We give it a kick with horseradish. For a vegetarian soup, use vegetable broth instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Beet & Barley Salad

2
Barley matches up with earthy, tender beets and the crunch of fresh celery, radishes and nuts in this beet salad recipe. Red beets turn your salad a gorgeous magenta. For a softer color, use golden or chioggia baby beets instead.
By Anna Thomas

Slow-Cooker Borscht

Borscht is an Eastern European soup that typically features beets as a prominent ingredient, thus the resulting dish has a purple-red color. Our slow-cooker rendition is literally beefed up with brisket and showcases whole-grain rye berries, a source of fiber.
By Cooking Light

Roasted Beet & Blueberry Salad

2
Chef Scott Graden of New Scenic Café outside Duluth, Minnesota, pickles beets to use in the winter, but in summer he cooks them up fresh in preparations like this blueberry salad.
By Betsy Andrews

Borscht with Beef

4
Even people who think they don't like beets love this vibrantly colored, vegetable-packed borscht soup recipe, inspired by the legendary borscht soup served at New York's Russian Tea Room. Plenty of mushrooms, cabbage and carrots along with a judicious amount of beef make this healthy borscht recipe special.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Spiralized Beet Salad

Impress your guests with this stunning beet salad that's quick and easy to make. Because the beets are sliced so thinly by the spiralizer, you don't have to worry about cooking or painstakingly chopping veggies. Regular red beets look great, but striped Chioggia beets, golden beets or a mix of any of the three would make the presentation even more gorgeous.
By Erin Alderson

Yogurt with Beets (Borani Chogondar)

1
Borani, a Middle Eastern yogurt dip, can be made with anything from spinach to eggplant to carrots. This recipe gets its shockingly pink color from grated beets. Make it ahead--the longer it sits, the better it tastes. Read more about this recipe.
By Louisa Shafia

Melting Beets with Goat Cheese

1
Roasting the beets with broth makes them crispy on the outside, yet tender on the inside. Crumbled goat cheese tops these melt-in-your-mouth beets for an easy side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Beet & Potato Salad

This beet and potato salad, tossed with a combo of sour cream, vinegar and sweet pickles, is slightly sweet and tangy. To make prep go faster, you can skip roasting the beets yourself and use prepackaged cooked beets instead.
By Liz Mervosh

Beet Bliss

8
This healthy and pretty beet salad recipe is dressed with a tangy-sweet maple-mustard vinaigrette. Use the leftover dressing for any salad later in the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Beet Salad with Chicken

2
Real maple syrup--not the “maple-flavored” fakes that line the supermarket shelves--is the key to the richly flavored dressing on this elegant salad. In this case, the darker the syrup the better; choose Grade B syrup if it's available, or the darkest “Grade A” that you can find.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables

In this veggie-forward spin on Texas-style barbecue, we swap the traditional brisket for root vegetables and rely on the chipotles in the sauce to bring the smokiness to the table. These vegetables are a versatile side for all sorts of mains, whether you're in the mood for meat or want to go vegetarian with grilled tofu or a bean dish.
By Paula Forbes

Vegan Beet Burgers with Sweet Chili Slaw

1
If you've been curious about those store-bought veggie burgers that "bleed," you should try this homemade veggie burger recipe made with kidney beans, walnuts and beets. A little chili powder in the mixture gives them a hint of spiciness, which works nicely with the sweet chili slaw.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Beet, Mandarin & Farro Salad

1
This farro salad recipe from chef Jose "JoJo" Ruiz features Mediterranean-inspired flavors like citrus, feta and parsley.
By Chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz

Beet Jerky

1
You have to taste it to believe it—these beets have all the savory flavor and chewy texture of classic beef jerky but are entirely vegan. Keep it on hand for snacking, in an airtight container, for up to 5 days.
By Devon O'Brien

Beet Margaritas

Drink your vegetables at happy hour with these beet margaritas, also known as "margabeetas." These cocktails get their gorgeous pink hue naturally from inherently sweet beet juice. You can buy the juice in the produce section of most grocery stores, or juice your own at home.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com