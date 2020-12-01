Healthy Artichoke Recipes

Find healthy, delicious artichoke recipes including grilled, roasted and steamed artichokes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

20
This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75% for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

15
If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach & Artichoke Casserole with Chicken and Cauliflower Rice

10
This high-protein chicken casserole clocks in right around 400 calories to help you end your day feeling satisfied—not starved or overly full.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

7
Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

3
Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

10
Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well).
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Portobello Mushroom Pizzas with Arugula Salad

1
Roasted portobello mushrooms stand in for pizza crust in these comforting individual "pizzas." An easy arugula side salad makes a vibrant accompaniment.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Chickpea, Artichoke & Avocado Salad with Apple-Cider Dressing

8
This delicious 400-calorie salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

3
Inspired by the classic warm party dip, this simple salad can be served up right away or divided into small lidded containers for a week of delicious lunches. To keep the hard-boiled eggs tasting fresh, we suggest adding them to your salad just before serving or in the morning before packing your lunch to go.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken

3
Inspired by artichoke dip, we made a creamy cheese topping to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

1
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli

1
These smashed artichoke hearts are crispy with a tender, almost flaky interior and are just firm enough to dip in the bright and fresh lemon-dill aioli.
By John Somerall
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

24 Easy Artichoke Recipes You'll Love
These artichoke recipes are an easy way to highlight one of the prettiest, most versatile veggies out there.
Antipasto Baked Smothered Chicken
4
We like the touch of heat that pepperoncini give to this briny chicken, but if you really want to turn up the spiciness, swap them for hot cherry peppers.
Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables
5
Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios
1
Tortellini Salad
4

A tomato-rich dressing boosts the flavor and lowers calories and fat in this tortellini salad (the dressing is also great on green salads or grilled fish). Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes add a good dose of vitamins A, C and fiber.

All Healthy Artichoke Recipes

Artichoke, Chickpea & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

This healthy pasta salad draws inspiration from a traditional antipasto platter. Artichoke hearts and pepperoncini add briny flavor, while fresh mozzarella lends a creamy note. Serve this pasta salad at your next dinner party or backyard get-together.
By Sophie Johnson

Crab-Artichoke Dip

This hot crab-artichoke dip is baked and served right in the skillet. Tangy artichoke hearts team up with sweet crab bound by mild cream cheese and gooey mozzarella. Kale adds color and texture to this party favorite.
By Marianne Williams

Chicken Cutlets with Artichokes & Lemon-Dill Sauce

5
You won't want to let a drop of this creamy lemon sauce go to waste. Serve with rice pilaf or roasted potatoes to soak it all up.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Creamy Artichoke Pasta

This creamy artichoke pasta uses lemon zest and parsley to balance the richness of the Parmesan cheese sauce. You can use frozen or canned artichoke hearts in this healthy pasta recipe.
By Karen Rankin

Baked Feta Spinach-Artichoke Dip

2
Feta cheese adds tangy flavor to this creamy spinach-artichoke dip.
By Devon O'Brien

Mediterranean Appetizer Board

Channel the flavors of the Mediterranean in this bountiful appetizer board. A duo of classic hummus and roasted eggplant dip offers dunking options for seeded crackers, carrot sticks and raw fennel slices. Juicy grapes and dried apricots provide a sweet counterpart to salty prosciutto and feta cheese.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Quinoa Deli Salad

This healthy version of a deli salad combines hearty quinoa and chickpeas with small amounts of ham and mozzarella, so you get all of the flavor without overdoing it on the sodium. This healthy quinoa salad is great as dinner and doubles as a delicious lunch the next day.
By Lauren Lastowka

Spinach-&-Artichoke-Dip Grilled Cheese

This spinach-and-artichoke-dip grilled cheese offers the classic ooey-gooey filling, packed with plenty of spinach and artichokes, between two slices of crispy toasted bread so you can ditch the dipping.
By Carolyn Casner

Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes

1
In this healthy Caesar salad, we skip croutons in favor of cheesy pan-fried artichokes for an extra boost of vegetables.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip

This vegan spinach-artichoke dip gets its umami flavor from miso and nutritional yeast, and gets creamy texture from cashews. This vegan dip is rich without feeling heavy. Serve with chips or sliced fresh vegetables for dipping.
By Julia Levy

Hot Artichoke Dip

1
Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke & Egg Tartine

For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon

1
For this quick and easy dinner for four, the vegetables and sauce come together in one skillet in a matter of minutes while the salmon broils. Plus, salmon is swimming in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loaded with vitamins and nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.
By Carolyn Casner

Steamed Artichokes with Herb Aioli

The simplest way to prep artichokes: cook them whole and eat your way to the tender heart leaf by leaf. And since these artichokes can be made ahead and served at room temperature, they're also perfect for entertaining.
By Julia Clancy

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts

5
This hearty orzo salad features feta, lemon and dill, three ingredients often found in Greek cuisine. Enjoy for lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale Artichoke Dip

2
A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Instant-Pot Artichokes

These Instant Pot artichokes are gently infused with thyme during cooking. Melted butter and a squeeze of fresh lemon is classic for dipping, but you don't have to stop there. Try dipping the tender leaves in homemade or store-bought pesto or one of the dipping sauces below.
By Melissa Gray

Artichoke-Potato Gratin

1
This gratin dish has all of the craveable flavors of artichoke dip in a more sophisticated form. It makes a terrific side with any roasted meats or poultry.
By Amy Thielen

Pesto Spaghetti Squash Bake

1
This delicious, cheesy, full-flavored pesto-stuffed spaghetti squash is hearty and filling, full of vegetables and topped with melted fresh mozzarella cheese. It's a perfect main dish for vegetarians and nonvegetarians alike!
By Karen Rankin

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

1
Enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired Christmas-morning casserole while you open presents. Breakfast casseroles are perfect for when you have a crowd to feed, and you can make the prep even quicker by tearing the bread into pieces the night before.
By Liz Mervosh

Vegetarian Pressed Italian Sandwich

Typically, pressed sandwiches are a celebration of many meats. Here, we've opted for grilled eggplant slices, artichokes and arugula to make a satisfying vegetarian version. Giardiniera, a type of Italian relish typically made from bell peppers, celery, carrots, cauliflower, olives, vinegar and spices, perks up the flavors of any sandwich. You can use convenient prepared giardiniera or homemade. Choose a hot or mild version, depending on your preference for heat.
By Katie Webster

Artichokes with Lemon & Dill

2
These simply prepared artichokes can be served at room temperature or chilled. Serve as a first course or as a side dish with grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Deli Salad

1
An antipasto lover's dream—amped up with plenty of veggies. Adding the arugula on top keeps the greens from wilting when you pack it to go.
By Ivy Manning

Whipped Feta & Artichoke Flatbread

1
This artichoke flatbread features whipped feta, roasted red peppers and arugula for a satisfying, quick bite.
By Laura Kanya
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com