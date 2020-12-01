Ground Turkey Recipes

Find healthy, delicious ground turkey recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The turkey meatballs are adapted from Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps

These turkey lettuce wraps come together fast for a healthy dinner or try them as a fun appetizer for entertaining. Adding instant brown rice to the filling increases the fiber, making them more satisfying. Serve with chile-garlic sauce and rice vinegar for extra zip.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Like sloppy Joes? Then you'll love this sloppy Joe casserole recipe. This kid-friendly dinner has the classic sloppy Joe flavors kids love, while parents will like all the veggies that are packed in to make it a healthy meal.
By Robin Bashinsky

Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet

This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Turkey Meat Sauce

This lean Bolognese is made with ground turkey instead of ground beef and the result is just as delicious! Plus, finely chopped mushrooms are incorporated into the sauce (undetected!) for an easy way to eat more vegetables. Serve this healthy, hearty sauce with your favorite pasta, or over polenta with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
By Adam Hickman

Italian Wedding Soup

This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats

Spaghetti squash stuffed with ground turkey taco filling, pico de gallo and chopped avocado is a fun alternative on family taco night. This recipe is sure to please the kids (omit the spices if your children are sensitive to spices) and perfect for a family dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Turkey & Sweet Potato Chili

This healthy turkey chili has a nice balance of flavors thanks to sweet potatoes and smoky chipotle chiles. We like to garnish it with creamy avocado, but melted cheese, chopped scallion and a dollop of sour cream will work well too.
By Liv Dansky

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash

7
This slow-cooker turkey and butternut squash chili is the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. The sweetness of the butternut squash tames the kick from cayenne, making this easy crock-pot chili just right for kids and adults alike. For those who prefer a spicier chili, just pass hot sauce at the table.
By Katie Webster
Inspiration and Ideas

White Turkey Chili
This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles.
How to Make Stuffed Peppers
Lean ground turkey makes a moist, low-fat substitute for the ground beef that's usually found in stuffed pepper filling.
35 Healthy Ground Turkey Recipes for Dinner
18 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners with Ground Turkey
Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese
Caprese Turkey Burgers
Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs
This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.

All Ground Turkey Recipes

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Canned pumpkin adds mellow background flavor and works to thicken up this turkey pumpkin chili. Smoked paprika adds flavor with a hint of spice. This chili is on the thicker side—if you want it thinner, add a bit more water.
By Anna Theoktisto

Turkey Chili Calzones

Here we combine two favorite family dinners—chili and pizza—into calzones packed full of lean turkey, bell peppers and sharp Cheddar. Dish them up with a side salad to complete the meal.
By Laura Kanya

Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers

In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!
By Sarah Epperson

Turkey Enchilada Poblano Peppers

In this healthy take on a turkey enchilada recipe, we stuff everything into a roasted poblano pepper shell rather than tortillas to pack an extra serving of veggies into this meal. If you can't find poblano peppers, you can substitute green bell peppers instead.
By Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN

Grilled Bell Pepper-Bun Turkey Burgers with Avocado Goddess Sauce

We skipped the traditional bun and opted for sweet and tender-crisp grilled peppers instead to cut carbs and boost veggies in this flavor-packed turkey burger. The creamy avocado goddess sauce adds texture and keeps everything in place.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey Meatballs with Linguine & Fresh Tomato Sauce

For this healthy turkey meatball recipe, lean ground turkey is mixed with fresh mushrooms, oats, garlic, spices and a little Parmesan cheese for a meatball that's moist, delicious and has more fiber and less saturated fat than a traditional beef and pork version. Serve these tasty meatballs over whole-grain pasta with fresh tomato sauce for a satisfying take on spaghetti and meatballs, and save the leftovers to stuff into sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Meatballs

Turn classic chicken parm into meatballs with this easy load-and-go appetizer recipe with a cheesy surprise inside. Making meatballs for a party? Switch your crock pot to warm for serving all party long.
By Devon O'Brien

Turkey Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut saturated fat and calories and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Apple Turkey Picadillo

This twist on the Latin American staple is made healthier with lean ground turkey and crisp apples. It doubles well. Try tucking it into whole-wheat tortillas or serve over instant brown rice for a quick and healthy supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Turkey Meatballs

In this healthy turkey meatball recipe, a base of sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic adds flavor and helps keep calories in check and portions hearty. Serve these meatballs with marinara as an appetizer, on top of spaghetti or on a roll for a healthy meatball sub.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Grilled Turkey Burgers

A few key ingredients transform this simple burger into something truly juicy and delicious.
By Adam Dolge

Spinach & Herb Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"

This low-carb burger replaces the typical bun with roasted portobello mushroom caps. Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced red onion add texture and flavor to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey & Bean Burritos

These tasty turkey and bean burritos are the perfect choice for a quick dinner or lunch. Shredded lettuce and Cheddar cheese are wrapped up in warm whole-wheat tortillas with cooked turkey, salsa and beans--yum!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

We use portobello caps to make these dinner-sized stuffed mushrooms that are big on flavor without being overly rich. Rather than the traditional sausage filling, this recipe calls for lean ground turkey blended with fresh herbs and spices, topped with golden, melted fontina cheese. Add a tossed salad and a slice of crusty whole-grain bread to complete the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Mustard Turkey Burgers

Burgers made with ground turkey are a lean alternative to beef burgers, providing you choose turkey ground from the breast. Regular ground turkey, which is a mixture of light and dark meat and some skin, contains almost as much fat as lean ground beef. A honey-mustard mixture keeps these low-fat patties moist and succulent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Crunchwraps

Ground turkey stands in for beef in this homemade "Crunchwrap" that tastes just like it came from Taco Bell. Finish with your favorite toppings like cilantro, avocado or pico de gallo.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey & Vegetable Meatloaf

This healthy meatloaf recipe uses ground turkey--which has a higher percentage of healthy unsaturated fat compared to ground beef--and it's loaded with colorful vegetables. You'll also love this recipe because it makes two loaves. That means you can eat one the night you bake it and save the other for the next day to enjoy as sandwiches (hot or cold, your choice) or set atop a salad of vinaigrette-dressed mixed greens (your own homey version of a country pâté).
By Katie Workman

Honey-Sesame Turkey Meatloaves with Broccolini

Adding cooked veggies to these mini meatloaves helps the lean turkey stay juicy.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Turkey & Brown Rice Chili

This hearty turkey chili recipe takes just 35 minutes to prep. While it's cooking, you'll have time to throw together a green salad and warm up some crusty bread to complete the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey and Bean Chili

This mild-flavored chili is lower in sodium than most canned chilis or chili seasoning blends.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

Set yourself up for a week of super-satisfying lunches with these south of the border-style meal-prep bowls. We took one of our favorite recipes, Mexican Stuffed Acorn Squash (see Associated Recipes) and repurposed the filling into a tasty topping for low-carb spaghetti squash. The Mexican-inspired seasoning blend adds a lot of flavor easily, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro and queso fresco finishes the dish.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Turkey Burgers with Gochujang & Kimchi

Korean chile paste (also known as gochujang) blended into the ground turkey makes this turkey burger recipe incredibly moist and flavorful. Top these healthy turkey burgers with kimchi--a fermented mixture of cabbage and other vegetables--which can be found near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers

These tasty turkey burgers, served on toasted focaccia and dressed with marinara sauce, are reminiscent of a sausage pizza. Shredded mozzarella combined with fresh basil melts beautifully inside these gems.
By Bruce Aidells

Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

The flavor of the turkey meatballs is enhanced by the Asiago and prosciutto. We love keeping this turkey meatball recipe on hand for meal prep, since meatballs can be used in sandwiches, salads, pasta and more.
By Cooking Light
