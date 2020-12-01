Healthy Pork Loin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pork loin recipes including grilled and roasted pork loin. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin

12
It's remarkable that a pork roast can be so good so quickly! The gravy is rich and flavorful and the meat is moist and perfectly cooked—using an Instant Pot is a real game changer for pork loin roast.
By Cooking Light

Asian Pork Soup

1
A little dry sherry adds nice flavor to this Asian-inspired soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

1
In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can—its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment—Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
By Robb Walsh

Pork Schnitzel with Creamy Dill Sauce

5
Pounding pork chops before breading and pan-frying is the signature method to getting crisp yet tender German schnitzel. Using an air fryer works well too and cuts back on calories.
By Hilary Meyer

Pork & Pineapple Tacos

Plan ahead so you can use your slow cooker to prepare the pulled pork for these tacos. This recipe is a better-for-you twist on the classic tacos al pastor. Pork loin is a lean cut that's a healthier option than traditional pork shoulder, which has more fat.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

5
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin

4
This cranberry-rosemary stuffed pork tenderloin recipe looks gorgeous with the cranberry- and rosemary-flecked stuffing bursting from the juicy browned pork loin. Don't be scared by the task of double butterflying a pork loin--the process is fairly simple.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Chef Frank Brigtsen, of Brigtsen's restaurant in New Orleans, makes homemade pepper jelly to glaze thick pork chops for Réveillon. He recommends two ways to simplify for the home cook: go for store-bought jelly and, instead of chops, a pork loin roast.
By Frank Brigtsen

Hungarian Pork Goulash

Goulash is one of the national dishes of Hungary and therefore, many variations of Hungarian Goulash exist. It can be prepared with beef, veal, pork or lamb and is seasoned with paprika and other spices. We chose pork for our version and rest assured, our recipe is bursting with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roast Pork Loin with Salsa Verde

1
A fresh salsa verde tops this oven-roasted pork loin in this recipe from chef Eric Skokan.
By Eric Skokan

25-Minute Pork Diane

5
Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and lemon add zest to this tender, juicy pork loin recipe, which is weeknight-quick.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Pork & Vegetable Stir-Fry

Ginger, cardamom and curry powder are just some of the many spices that lend flavor to the pork in this 30-minute dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Pork Chops with Red Cabbage and Pears
2
The sweet-and-sour cabbage pairs deliciously with braised chops and juicy pears in this German-inspired dish.
Summer Corn Tortilla Soup
Take advantage of local fresh corn and whip up this 40-minute Mexican-inspired summer soup recipe. It's topped with creamy avocado slices and crispy corn tortillas, but you can make it next-level by adding a dollop of nonfat plain yogurt, a bit of grated Cheddar, and/or chopped scallions.
Cajun-Style Pork and Shrimp Pasta
Pork Loin with Creamy Pesto Sauce

For this grilled pork main dish recipe, served with spinach and pasta, the low-fat sauce calls for a bit of pesto for flavor.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com