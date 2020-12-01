Healthy Pork Chop Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pork chop recipes including fried, grilled and breaded pork chops. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions

7
Balsamic onions and raisins add a burst of sweet and savory flavor to pan-seared pork chops. Round out this healthy dinner recipe with sweet potatoes and green beans.
By Julia Levy

Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

14
These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots

4
You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.
By Adam Hickman

Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops

9
These whole-wheat panko breadcrumb-coated pork chops get just as crispy as fried chops, but they're baked. Serve with steamed broccoli and baked sweet potato for a satisfying healthy weeknight dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Sauteed Pork Chops with Apples

3
The Sugar and Spice Rub makes extra. So another time, use it to season pork tenderloin or lean burgers before broiling or grilling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Skillet Pork Chops with Peas, Carrots & Pearl Onions

2
This superfast one-dish dinner is full of classic flavor and is such a crowd pleaser that you'll want to work it into your regular weeknight dinner rotation. We call for bone-in pork chops to maximize flavor, but boneless pork chops are a fine substitution. To round out this meal a little more, serve with rice or mashed potatoes.
By Robin Bashinsky

Air-Fryer Pork Chops

2
If you're looking for simple low-calorie, high-protein meals, these crispy breaded air-fryer pork chops are an excellent option. They don't require a lot of oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or alongside roasted veggies. Want to double the recipe? Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook the pork chops in batches, but that's easy to do.
By Adam Hickman

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

1
This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cream of Mushroom Pork Chops

These cream of mushroom pork chops are comforting and easy to make. Cream of mushroom soup is a great base for a quick and foolproof sauce; dry sherry adds depth of flavor. Shiitake mushrooms add more rich and earthy flavors to the dish, making this perfect for a weeknight or for company.
By Marianne Williams

Mediterranean Pork Chops

3
These Mediterranean Pork Chops are seasoned with rosemary and ready in just 45-minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Schnitzel with Creamy Dill Sauce

5
Pounding pork chops before breading and pan-frying is the signature method to getting crisp yet tender German schnitzel. Using an air fryer works well too and cuts back on calories.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops

4
Juicy grilled pork chops with a tiny bit of sweetness and a faint hint of spiciness make for an excellent dinner main that pairs with practically any side. A simple brine imparts flavor, but mostly keeps the pork chops from drying out; just don't marinate the meat for any longer than 4 hours or it'll soften the texture.
By Karen Rankin
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Pork Chop Recipes
Nothing says home-cooked meal quite like the pork chop. This versatile cut can be incorporated into all sorts of satisfying and healthy meals. Here are our best diabetic pork chop recipes.
15 Pork Chop Recipes for a Flavorful Fall Dinner
Whether you bake them, sauté them or put them in the air fryer, pork chops never disappoint.
Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli
3
Maple-Mustard Pork with Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower
1
Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach
4
Pork Chop Suey
15

Make this chop suey recipe as written or feel free to swap other veggies you have on hand—it's an adaptable recipe that lends itself well to a fridge clean-out meal. Serve over rice or noodles.

All Healthy Pork Chop Recipes

Mushroom-Sauced Pork Chops

2
Mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms give earthy flavor to pork chops in this slow-cooker recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust

2
You'll recognize the flavors of sesame, soy and white pepper from the beloved restaurant dish that inspired this recipe for sweet and sour (boneless) pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cajun Skillet Pork Chops with Asparagus & Cheesy Polenta

The Cajun pork chop rub adds a delicious smoky flavor to this easy skillet dish. This polenta has a nice sharp bite thanks to Cheddar cheese. Don't have any on hand? Try Parmesan or Gouda instead.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pork Chops with Red Cabbage and Pears

2
The sweet-and-sour cabbage pairs deliciously with braised chops and juicy pears in this German-inspired dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Stuffed Pork Chops

These apple-stuffed pork chops are tender and juicy, with an apple-flavored stuffing featuring cornbread, apples and fresh sage. Whole-wheat bread can stand in for the cornbread if you prefer a more savory stuffing.
By John Somerall

Honey-Garlic Pork Chops

Basting these pork chops with a mixture made from honey, garlic, soy sauce and ginger ensures they stay moist. Make sure to use a skillet that's at least 12 inches wide for this elegant and speedy main course. These easy honey-garlic pork chops will fit in the skillet like puzzle pieces.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

5
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
By Adam Dolge

Thai-Inspired Pork & Rice Noodles with Cucumbers

2
The sauce for this healthy noodle dish is made of just 3 ingredients: honey, fish sauce and store-bought chili-garlic sauce, which you can find in the Asian aisle of many grocery stores. The sauce is combined with rice noodles, pork, veggies and herbs for a simple dinner recipe that's also impressive.
By Lauren Grant

Bourbon-Glazed Pork Chops with Hoppin' John

4
In this one-skillet dinner recipe, Kentucky bourbon gives a kick to these sticky glazed pork chops. In the healthier black-eyed pea Hoppin' John, this easy recipe uses smoked paprika instead of traditional ham or bacon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

French Onion Pork Chops with Garlicky Mushrooms & Kale

1
Fans of French onion soup will love sinking their teeth into these smothered pork chops. Served with a mess of garlicky veggies, these French onion pork chops are a weeknight winner.
By Jennifer Kushnier

Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

In addition to pork, you can use the tangy orange-and-cranberry sauce side dish recipe over grilled chicken or fish too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barbecued Pork Chops with Roasted Potatoes & Kale

2
Cooking the potatoes and kale in a foil packet in this healthy recipe gives you moist and tender results while using less oil. Choose a barbecue sauce that has the least amount of sodium and added sugars.
By Katie Webster

Moroccan-Flavored Pork Ragu

8
This type of stew is normally cooked slowly for a few hours using tougher and fattier meat from the shoulder or rib area, but this quick version uses lean boneless pork chops. The lean meat becomes dry and hard when overcooked, so do pay attention to the cooking times. Serve over couscous, bulgur or rice, and garnish with a blend of 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 2 tablespoons chopped scallions and 1 tablespoon chopped mint.
By Bruce Aidells

Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots

1
Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe. Serve with a simple tossed salad and some roasted sweet potatoes to round out the meal.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Shichimi Togarashi Pork Chops with Spicy Greens

These easy pork chops are coated in shichimi togarashi, a Japanese spice blend that adds mild to moderate heat. A fresh salad featuring Asian pears and spicy greens completes the meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Pork Chops with Cherry, Watercress & Farro Salad

Most farro sold in stores is pearled, meaning the bran is removed and it therefore has a little less fiber—but it still brings 2 grams per serving to this dish. It cooks quicker than harder-to-find whole farro, so be sure to double-check the cooking time on the package.
By Hilary Meyer

Blackberry BBQ Pork Chops with Collards & Corn

Steaming corn right on top of the collards saves time and dirties fewer pots in this easy dinner recipe. Skip bottled BBQ sauce and mash blackberries with some pantry staples to yield a finger-licking-good barbecue sauce for the juicy pork chops. To make it even faster, grab a bag of prechopped collards from the produce section.
By Stacy Fraser

Garlic Pork Chops with Fennel-Citrus Salad

Basting pork in garlic and butter keeps chops moist and infuses them with flavor. Complemented by a light, citrusy salad, this dish is guaranteed to make kids eat their greens.
By Joy Howard

Grilled Pork & Vegetables with Fresh Corn Polenta

Fresh-corn polenta is a summery accompaniment to the pork and vegetables here. Ancho chile powder, made from dried ground poblano peppers, adds sweet, mild heat.
By Adam Dolge

Pork Chops & Parsnips with Apricot Agrodolce

This agrodolce (meaning sweet-and-sour in Italian) is sticky and tangy thanks to dried apricots, vinegar and honey. Thin-cut pork chops are great for a weeknight because they cook so fast. If you don't see any in the case at the store, ask your butcher to cut them for you.
By Adam Dolge
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com