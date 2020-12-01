Healthy Pork Chop Recipes

You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.
This superfast one-dish dinner is full of classic flavor and is such a crowd pleaser that you'll want to work it into your regular weeknight dinner rotation. We call for bone-in pork chops to maximize flavor, but boneless pork chops are a fine substitution. To round out this meal a little more, serve with rice or mashed potatoes.
If you're looking for simple low-calorie, high-protein meals, these crispy breaded air-fryer pork chops are an excellent option. They don't require a lot of oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or alongside roasted veggies. Want to double the recipe? Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook the pork chops in batches, but that's easy to do.
This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
These cream of mushroom pork chops are comforting and easy to make. Cream of mushroom soup is a great base for a quick and foolproof sauce; dry sherry adds depth of flavor. Shiitake mushrooms add more rich and earthy flavors to the dish, making this perfect for a weeknight or for company.
Juicy grilled pork chops with a tiny bit of sweetness and a faint hint of spiciness make for an excellent dinner main that pairs with practically any side. A simple brine imparts flavor, but mostly keeps the pork chops from drying out; just don't marinate the meat for any longer than 4 hours or it'll soften the texture.
You'll recognize the flavors of sesame, soy and white pepper from the beloved restaurant dish that inspired this recipe for sweet and sour (boneless) pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.
These apple-stuffed pork chops are tender and juicy, with an apple-flavored stuffing featuring cornbread, apples and fresh sage. Whole-wheat bread can stand in for the cornbread if you prefer a more savory stuffing.
Basting these pork chops with a mixture made from honey, garlic, soy sauce and ginger ensures they stay moist. Make sure to use a skillet that's at least 12 inches wide for this elegant and speedy main course. These easy honey-garlic pork chops will fit in the skillet like puzzle pieces.
The sauce for this healthy noodle dish is made of just 3 ingredients: honey, fish sauce and store-bought chili-garlic sauce, which you can find in the Asian aisle of many grocery stores. The sauce is combined with rice noodles, pork, veggies and herbs for a simple dinner recipe that's also impressive.
In this one-skillet dinner recipe, Kentucky bourbon gives a kick to these sticky glazed pork chops. In the healthier black-eyed pea Hoppin' John, this easy recipe uses smoked paprika instead of traditional ham or bacon.
Cooking the potatoes and kale in a foil packet in this healthy recipe gives you moist and tender results while using less oil. Choose a barbecue sauce that has the least amount of sodium and added sugars.
This type of stew is normally cooked slowly for a few hours using tougher and fattier meat from the shoulder or rib area, but this quick version uses lean boneless pork chops. The lean meat becomes dry and hard when overcooked, so do pay attention to the cooking times. Serve over couscous, bulgur or rice, and garnish with a blend of 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 2 tablespoons chopped scallions and 1 tablespoon chopped mint.
Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe. Serve with a simple tossed salad and some roasted sweet potatoes to round out the meal.
Most farro sold in stores is pearled, meaning the bran is removed and it therefore has a little less fiber—but it still brings 2 grams per serving to this dish. It cooks quicker than harder-to-find whole farro, so be sure to double-check the cooking time on the package.
Steaming corn right on top of the collards saves time and dirties fewer pots in this easy dinner recipe. Skip bottled BBQ sauce and mash blackberries with some pantry staples to yield a finger-licking-good barbecue sauce for the juicy pork chops. To make it even faster, grab a bag of prechopped collards from the produce section.
This agrodolce (meaning sweet-and-sour in Italian) is sticky and tangy thanks to dried apricots, vinegar and honey. Thin-cut pork chops are great for a weeknight because they cook so fast. If you don't see any in the case at the store, ask your butcher to cut them for you.