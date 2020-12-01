Healthy Tortellini Recipes

Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love--it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad.
Sausage, Spinach & Tortellini Soup
Full of a comforting tomato base and plenty of fresh spinach, the spicy sausage is a zingy, flavorful addition to this easy soup recipe. If you want to make the soup ahead of time, save the tortellini for shortly before serving so that it doesn't get soggy and break apart.
Tortellini Primavera
This creamy tortellini and vegetable pasta is a real crowd pleaser. To make it even quicker, use frozen chopped vegetables instead of fresh. Serve with: A green salad and whole-grain baguette.
Creamy Tomato Soup with Tortellini
If you're a fan of the classic dipping duo of toasty grilled cheese and tomato soup, then you'll want to try this combo. Cheese-filled pasta floating in an earthy tomato base gives you that same creamy and delicious mashup without all the crumbs. This family-friendly tomato tortellini soup is popular with kids, but adults will love it too, for both its flavor and less than 30 minutes of active cook time.
Tortellini Salad
A tomato-rich dressing boosts the flavor and lowers calories and fat in this tortellini salad (the dressing is also great on green salads or grilled fish). Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes add a good dose of vitamins A, C and fiber.
3-Ingredient Cheese Tortellini with Tomatoes & Basil
This Italian-inspired dish is made with just three ingredients—roasted tomatoes, tortellini and fresh basil—to create a delicious, easy dinner. Roasting the cherry tomatoes coaxes out their natural sweetness. It's worth the time—trust us!
Tortellini & Zucchini Soup
Everyone knows tortellini make a quick weeknight pasta dinner--but they also add substance that turns this quick, colorful vegetable soup into a meal. One caveat: Read the label carefully; avoid pasta products made with hydrogenated oils or unnecessary preservatives. Enjoy this soup with a slice of multigrain baguette and a spinach salad.
Greek Tortellini Salad
Fresh cheese tortellini and classic Greek salad ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion come together for a fast side dish that's perfect for potlucks, picnics and other casual gatherings.
3-Ingredient Tortellini with Sausage & Kale
Precooked chicken sausage is a handy shortcut ingredient because it heats up quickly and adds lots of flavor without a lot of fuss. A roasted garlic variety pairs perfectly with cheese tortellini and sautéed leafy greens.
Baked Tortellini
Nutty-flavored fontina cheese gives this homey baked tortellini casserole a real taste twist and the cheesy breadcrumb topping makes it all but irresistible. You can easily double this recipe and make one for today and an extra to pop in the freezer for a heat-and-eat meal someday in the future.