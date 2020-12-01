Healthy Penne Recipes

Find healthy, delicious penne recipes including cheese, chicken and vodka sauce penne. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

This one-pan pasta that combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal is garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.
By Devon O'Brien

Baked Penne Florentine

This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Garlic Chicken Penne with Pesto and Spinach

Fresh pesto brilliantly compliments the lemon and garlic flavors of this juicy chicken dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta

This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. Finish the dish under the broiler to achieve a delicious melted cheese crust.
By Hilary Meyer

Pasta Puttanesca with Beef

This easy slow cooker ground beef and pasta recipe makes a great meal any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

Homemade pesto may seem daunting, but in this quick pasta recipe you can make a simple sauce in minutes while the pasta water comes to a boil. You can substitute frozen green beans and cauliflower for fresh; in Step 4, cook the frozen vegetables according to package directions before tossing with the pasta and pesto.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

We love using chickpea pasta in this quick and easy dinner recipe, but other bean pastas or whole-wheat noodles are just as good with this fresh and zesty pesto sauce.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Quick Pasta Bolognese

Who doesn't love pasta with a quick meat sauce? This crowd-pleasing healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a boon for busy cooks--it's ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.
By David Bonom

Easy Chicken Pasta

This quick and easy recipe tops multigrain or whole-grain pasta with flavorful chicken, broccoli and diced vegetables. With 0 grams of saturated fat and 20 grams of protein per serving, this recipe has everything you need for a no-hassle dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

This healthy chicken pesto pasta is easy to make thanks to convenience ingredients like rotisserie chicken and store-bought pesto. The addition of fresh asparagus--which is cooked in the same pot as the pasta--brightens up the look and the flavors of this family-friendly and easy one-pot dinner. Fresh basil, if you have it on hand, is a nice finishing touch.
By Pam Lolley

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley

Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet

This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta

This easy and healthy pasta recipe takes just 20 minutes to prep so it's a perfect weeknight dinner. Cooking garlic cloves whole and then mashing them into the sauce not only saves time, it creates a mellow garlic flavor that melds seamlessly into the silky burst cherry tomatoes.
One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

For a fast weeknight pasta dinner, why not cook your sauce and pasta all at once? By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
Italian Penne with Tuna

Cheesy Chicken Pasta

One-Skillet Pastitsio

Creamy Asparagus Pasta

Mediterranean Baked Penne

This Italian-inspired take on an American casserole is about as tasty as a one-dish meal can get.

Braised Cauliflower & Squash Penne Pasta

In this braised cauliflower and squash penne pasta recipe, we cook the pasta and vegetables in broth rather than water to make this warming vegetarian pasta extra flavorful. The starch from the pasta and vegetables combines with the broth as it simmers and creates a silky sauce. And you can make the whole dish in just one pot, so cleanup is a breeze.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemony Asparagus Pasta

Penne and asparagus are bathed in a rich sauce with a slight bite of mustard, lemon and Parmesan. This dish is lovely in early spring, when asparagus is at its peak and nights are still cool enough to inspire a craving for something rich and warm.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne with Vodka Sauce & Capicola

Our velvety tomato sauce is spiked with cubes of salty capicola and a few shots of vodka. Make it a Meal: Caesar salad and a glass of Pinot Noir will shine with this dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne with Roasted Chicken & Radicchio

Radicchio is a brawlingly bitter green that becomes impossibly meek and mild when simmered. Paired with some cheese and the meat from a rotisserie chicken, it cooks up quickly into a memorable pasta dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Ratatouille-Sausage Penne

In the mood for Italian? Try this low-fat sausage-and-eggplant one-dish meal recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pasta with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

Remaking this classic high-calorie, high-fat pasta sauce was a great success. By adding fresh breadcrumbs to the pesto, we were able to use much less oil. The pesto still coats the pasta nicely and its herbal flavor remains intense and vibrant. Parsley is more than just a garnish--it's a rich source of carotenoids and vitamin C.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta with Ricotta & Summer Vegetables

Getting in your daily servings of vegetables is easy when you feature this veggie-loaded pasta recipe. It's full of broccoli, asparagus, and tomatoes and a creamy ricotta-tomato sauce--you'll be amazed that it takes just 25 minutes to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scallops and Pasta with Lemon-Caper Cream Sauce

Crispy, seared scallops combine with whole-grain pasta and greens to make this flavorful complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Penne alla Primavera

Penne tossed with spring vegetables, such as carrots, morel mushrooms, asparagus, peas and fava beans, along with loads of fresh herbs is a perfect example of Mario Batali's rustic approach to great-tasting Italian food. When both fava beans and morel mushrooms are in season, by all means use them in this recipe. But if you can't find either of those, substitute what looks best. Basic cremini mushrooms will work and frozen lima beans are a good option. Recipe adapted from Molto Gusto by Mario Batali and Mark Ladner (Ecco/HarperCollins Publishers, 2010).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne with Sausage & Peppers

Toss Italian sausage, bell peppers and onion with jarred marinara for a quick and easy supper. Make it a meal: Serve with sautéed broccoli seasoned with a touch of anchovy and garlic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Veggies, Turkey, and Pasta

Smother pasta with this slow cooker vegetable and turkey sauce for an easy and satisfying meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Braised Cauliflower & Squash Penne for Two

In this braised cauliflower and squash penne pasta recipe, we cook the pasta and vegetables in broth rather than water to make this warming vegetarian pasta extra flavorful. The starch from the pasta and vegetables combines with the broth as it simmers and creates a silky sauce. And you can make the whole dish in just one pot, so cleanup is a breeze.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne with Tomato & Sweet Pepper Sauce (Penne Saporite "Il Frantoio")

Several of Apulia's ancient agricultural estates have been restored to their former grandeur and now welcome guests for meals or overnight stays. Il Frantoio (“the olive press”) near Ostuni is a delightful example.
By Janet Fletcher

Pasta cui Vruccoli Ariminata (Lina's Pasta & Broccoli)

With bold ingredients like garlic, anchovies and cayenne pepper--not to mention the sweet ones like raisins--the only subtle aspect to this lusty dish is the flavor of the broccoli. It's excellent as a side dish, but between the pasta and a hearty, vegetable-flecked tomato sauce, this pasta dish is a meal all by itself.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Penne with Braised Squash & Greens

This chunky sauce is laced with chard and accented with smoked tofu. Convenient packages of peeled and diced butternut squash are available in most supermarkets in the fall and winter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne with Artichoke Hearts (Penne al carciofi)

Artichokes, ricotta cheese and lemon juice and zest form the sauce for this quick pasta dish.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Pasta with Eggplant Ragu

Earthy eggplant teams up with jarred marinara sauce and bell peppers for a simple pasta sauce. Make it a meal: To round out the meal, just add a green salad and some good crusty bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne All'Arrabbiata ("In a Rage")

This classic Roman pasta dish gets a jolt from crushed red pepper and garlic-infused oil.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Pasta with Eggplant-Tomato Sauce

Tender chunks of eggplant take the place of ground beef or sausage in this vegetarian pasta sauce recipe, which is made in your slow cooker.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Penne with Walnuts and Peppers

Just a sprinkling of walnuts lends crunch and flavor to this vegetarian pasta dish, without adding a lot of fat or calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoky Pea & Artichoke Pasta

Here artichokes are combined with smoky ham and fresh peas to create a pasta dish that tastes richer than it actually is. Serve with a green salad with a simple dressing of lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne in Spicy Tomato Sauce (Penne all'arrabbiata)

The heat level of this spicy tomato sauce can be adjusted to your taste. This quick pasta dish comes together in 30 minutes.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Penne with Broccoli Rabe

This pasta dish is a perfect choice for weeknight cooking. In just 35 minutes, you'll be serving up penne pasta and broccoli rabe with fresh tomatoes and bacon. It's a meal your whole family will enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Penne with Artichoke Sauce

Fresh artichokes, some white wine, a touch of garlic and pasta make a straightforward, delicious combination.
By G. Franco Romagnoli
