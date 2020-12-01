Healthy Orzo Recipes

Find healthy, delicious orzo recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mediterranean Chicken Skillet

In this one-skillet Mediterranean chicken recipe, chicken thighs are infused with lemon, garlic and herbs and paired with orzo that's perfectly al dente. Charred tomatoes and onions add full flavor to complete this easy Mediterranean dinner.
By Liv Dansky

Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

6
Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade Greek vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Shrimp and Pasta

3
This dish is bursting with flavor thanks to the long, low-temperature cooking. Simply combine all ingredients in a slow cooker and all your dinner work is done for you!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo

1
In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

2
We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Tuna Casserole

1
Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek flair.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo

14
Sun-dried tomatoes and Romano cheese pack a flavorful punch along with the tantalizing aroma of fresh marjoram in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach or steamed broccolini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Orzo Stuffed Peppers

12
We steam brightly colored bell peppers in the microwave to save time and then stuff them with orzo, spinach and feta. This basic recipe will work with almost any filling--try substituting different types of cheese, herbs or beans. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meatballs with Lemon-Garlic Orzo

Here, a little of the lemon-garlic vinaigrette used to season the orzo also gets stirred into yogurt for a flavorful and creamy topping.
By Adam Dolge

Orzo Chicken Salad with Avocado-Lime Dressing

2
The creamy quick-blend dressing is just the thing to top this inspired Southwest pasta salad. Both can be made a day ahead.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Athenian Orzo

6
Orzo, a rice-shaped pasta, makes a delightful base for an authentically Greek combination of shrimp, tomatoes and feta. To serve as a side dish, omit the shrimp and drain the tomatoes before adding them.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta

4
Sure, orzo is good in soup, but there's no need to stop there. Here it's a base for a bold blend of spices, tomato sauce and flavorful ground lamb. The optional pinch of crushed red pepper will add the heat that many crave.
By Marge Perry

