Healthy Gnocchi Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gnocchi recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

15
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Mediterranean Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi

2
In this healthy dinner recipe, chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes and packaged gnocchi are all roasted on the same sheet pan for a complete meal that couldn't be easier to make. And though it's simple, this dish gets tons of flavor from Mediterranean seasonings, including garlic, oregano and red-wine vinegar. It all adds up to a dish that's ready to go into heavy weeknight rotation in your house.
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato & Artichoke Gnocchi

20
Artichoke hearts, olives and a splash of red-wine vinegar give this ultra-quick, healthy vegetarian gnocchi recipe pizzazz. For an additional hit of Mediterranean flavor, try topping with feta cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Gnocchi Soup

This Italian-inspired vegetable-packed soup features flavorful herbs, mushrooms, kale and tomatoes. Shelf-stable potato gnocchi are vegan, but if you want to make this soup gluten-free or lower in carbs, try cauliflower gnocchi instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Skillet Gnocchi with Chard & White Beans

382
In this one-skillet supper, we toss dark leafy greens, diced tomatoes and white beans with gnocchi and top it all with gooey mozzarella. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Gnocchi Pasta with Tomatoes & Leeks

2
These gnocchi are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside because you sauté them in hot oil. Plus, they leave a little fond (crispy brown bits) in the pan that adds toasty flavor to the tomato and leek sauce, which is cooked in the same pan. Since this easy gnocchi recipe calls for store-bought shelf-stable gnocchi, it's quick to prepare--just 20 minutes, start to finish. Opt for whole-wheat gnocchi to get 2 extra grams of fiber per serving compared to white. This easy and healthy dinner is easy to customize too: see Tips for variations with shrimp, pesto instead of butter, and pork chops instead of gnocchi.
By Adam Dolge

Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus

30
The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings

9
This crowd-pleasing gnocchi recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight comfort meal. Get all the flavors of chicken and dumplings without having to make the dumplings when you use gnocchi in their place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

3
This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Gnocchi Pomodoro

Classic tomato-basil sauce smothers tender gnocchi in this easy recipe. Using shelf-stable gnocchi makes this an easy vegan dinner. Eating gluten-free or just want to eat more vegetables? Try frozen cauliflower gnocchi instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Gnocchi with Bacon & Creamy Pumpkin Sauce

2
Get into the fall spirit with this one-pan gnocchi with a creamy pumpkin sauce. Some pumpkin and other squash sauces can be cloyingly sweet, but not this one--it's savory all the way, thanks to the bacon, garlic and thyme. Instead of being boiled, a package of store-bought gnocchi--one of our favorite convenience products--is browned and crisped in a little bit of bacon fat. Then the sauce (made with canned pumpkin--another great convenience product) is prepared right in that same pan, so cleanup is minimal too. Serve with a simple green salad for an easy dinner that comes together in 30 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Gnocchi with Zucchini Ribbons & Parsley Brown Butter

79
For this recipe, convenient store-bought potato gnocchi are tossed with delicate ribbons of zucchini, shallots and cherry tomatoes that have all been sautéed in nutty browned butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

How to Make Gnocchi

Turn four simple ingredients-potatoes, flour, egg yolk and salt-into light and fluffy homemade gnocchi that are way better and store-bought gnocchi.
21 Easy Dinners That Start with a Package of Gnocchi

While gnocchi is traditionally made from potatoes, these recipes use both potato and cauliflower gnocchi, so you can sneak in an extra serving of vegetables.
Gnocchi with Truffle Parmesan Sauce

3
Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

2
Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi

10
Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese

1

Ricotta Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables

3

Traditional gnocchi is made with potatoes, but this easy recipe uses fresh ricotta cheese. For the lightest, most tender gnocchi, use a good-quality ricotta like Bellwether Farms or Calabro and gently but thoroughly pat it dry after draining to remove any extra liquid. Serve as a vegetarian main course or as part of a spring buffet with poached salmon or grilled chicken.

Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings for Two

Here we use tender gnocchi in place of homemade dumplings in this rich and warming chicken and vegetable stew recipe. Freeze the remaining 8 ounces of gnocchi in an airtight container for another meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Potato Gnocchi

3
Traditional homemade gnocchi (little Italian dumplings) are made with just potato, flour, egg and salt. Be sure not to work the dough too much or the gnocchi will be tough. Toss them with your favorite sauce and dinner is served!
By Stacy Fraser

Chickpea, Spinach & Squash Gnocchi

23
Currants add a surprising touch of sweetness to this simple sauté of chickpeas, spinach, squash and gnocchi. We prefer the texture of shelf-stable gnocchi, but if sodium is an issue for you, opt for frozen instead. Serve with a glass of chardonnay.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce

These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.
By Robin Bashinsky

Gnocchi with Tomatoes, Pancetta & Wilted Watercress

15
We use just a touch of pancetta--cured Italian-style bacon--to balance the sweet tomatoes and peppery watercress. Make it a meal: A salad tossed with a red-wine vinaigrette completes dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gnocchi with Mushrooms & Pumpkin Cream Sauce

4
Pumpkin isn't just for pie! In this healthy gnocchi recipe, canned pumpkin serves as the base for a creamy sauce. For the best flavor, top with real Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Save the leftover pumpkin puree for a smoothie or pancakes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
