Healthy Walnut Recipes

Find healthy, delicious walnut recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

34
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By

Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad

4
The light and refreshing vinaigrette in this side salad offsets the tangy funk of Gorgonzola and sweetness from the raisins and pears. Even better, this salad celebrates fall and has beautiful colors. Feel free to get creative with this salad: Add chicken to make it meal-worthy, choose a different nut or swap Bosc pears for your favorite variety. Be sure to wait to dress this salad until ready to serve or the greens will wilt.
By Sarah Epperson

Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes

Enjoy all the classic flavors of carrot cake in these healthy oatmeal cakes. Shredded carrot, raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite. Chopping the raisins helps distribute them throughout the batter. These oatmeal cakes are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast, but also make for a great snack.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Roasted Cauliflower & Walnut Dip

1
This creamy roasted cauliflower dip has the texture of hummus but swaps chickpeas for roasted cauliflower and walnuts for tahini. A head of roasted garlic--which is cooked at the same time as the cauliflower--gives it great flavor.
By Erin Alderson

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

7
Homemade pesto may seem daunting, but in this quick pasta recipe you can make a simple sauce in minutes while the pasta water comes to a boil. You can substitute frozen green beans and cauliflower for fresh; in Step 4, cook the frozen vegetables according to package directions before tossing with the pasta and pesto.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cranberry Salad

This colorful and healthy cranberry salad recipe will brighten up any holiday meal. It's sweet but not overly so, with juicy oranges, crunchy walnuts and crisp celery and apples.
By Julia Levy

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

2
This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Baked Oatmeal With Banana, Raisins & Walnuts

6
How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here, we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a healthy breakfast the whole family will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

1
Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

3
Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey Walnut Shrimp

7
Walnuts are given a brown sugar coating that pairs nicely with sweet and savory shrimp in our version of this popular restaurant dish. Serve the shrimp with rice and steamed veggies to make it a full, healthy meal. This ultra-quick dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
By Adam Hickman

Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

4
Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
By
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins
4
These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
Greek Walnut Spice Cake
2
A rich, flavorful syrup infuses this Mediterranean-inspired walnut coffee cake with the bright aroma of oranges and cloves. Heart-healthy olive oil and whole-grain barley flour add subtle complexity and texture to this nutty treat.
Beet Pasta with Goat Cheese & Walnuts
Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts
2

Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.

All Healthy Walnut Recipes

Cherry-Walnut Overnight Oats

Cream cheese, dried cherries and crunchy walnuts give this overnight oats recipe a cheesecake-like flavor and creamy texture. Fresh lemon zest adds a bit of zip, and a hint of sweetness from raw cane sugar blunts the tart edge of the fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Morning Muffin

1
These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Winter Salad with Toasted Walnuts

This salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. In 2004, Deborah Madison waxed poetic about winter ingredients, particularly nuts. “In the chill air of winter, nuts move up to center stage as do their warming, substantial, golden oils--so good with winter salad greens and vegetables, such as shaved fennel, all of which are likely to end up in a salad together,” she says. Madison suggested using a mix of lettuces that balance each other here--a mild, tender variety, such as Boston, with a more intense and sturdy green, such as escarole, for instance.
By Deborah Madison

Celeriac & Walnut Tacos

2
Fake out your meat-loving family and friends with this fast plant-based taco dinner recipe. Ground toasted nuts and chopped sautéed celeriac yield a texture similar to ground beef, then classic taco seasoning does the rest. If you want a little heat, sprinkle these healthy vegetarian tacos with some minced jalapeño.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sokolatakia (Chocolate-Dipped Walnut-Stuffed Prunes)

Adjust these boozy, nut-stuffed, chocolate-dipped prunes to suit your taste buds. While prunes are traditional for the bite-size Greek treats, you can substitute apricots, dates or dried figs, or play with the flavor by using rum, cognac, amaretto or cherry liqueur in place of the whiskey.
By Kornilia Kallidis

Kale & Strawberry Salad

In this kale and strawberry salad, apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this healthy salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
By Ali Ramee

Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup

4
This creamy vegan mushroom soup is thickened with walnuts, which give the soup a creamy texture--no cream required! Add sautéed mushrooms and walnuts on top for garnish and a little crunch, and a scattering of fresh chives for even more flavor.
By Katie Webster

Çerkez Tavugu (Circassian Chicken)

Circassian cooking is from the North Caucasus, which was at different times part of the Ottoman and Persian empires. This chicken stew recipe is made with a creamy walnut sauce and was originally served as a main dish, but became a mezze somewhere along the way. Serve at room temp along with some bread for dipping.
By Anya von Bremzen

Dan Dan Noodles with Spinach & Walnuts

2
In this riff on Sichuan dan dan noodles, spinach and red bell peppers are tossed with a sesame-chile-soy sauce and topped with walnuts. If you want to bump up the protein, add tofu, seitan or even chopped egg.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Quick Walnut Tacos

These quick and easy walnut tacos turn to nuts as a protein-rich substitute for ground beef.
By Louis Hunter

Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Apples and walnuts add a delicious twist to this flourless chocolate cake. Serve this treasured family recipe for Passover.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Walnut Tacos with Avocado Cream

A savory blend of walnuts and mushrooms stands in for meat in these tasty vegan Tex-Mex tacos. Creamy avocado sauce and crunchy cabbage provide just the right combination of flavors and textures. These tacos get a nice kick from chili powder, but feel free to reduce the amount if you prefer a less spicy taco. Add a side of beans to round out the meal. The filling and avocado cream would also be great in a rice bowl, on nachos or in a burrito.
By Carolyn Casner

Arugula Salad with Carrots and Goat Cheese

This arugula salad creation is a quick-and-easy solution to enhance any meal. Use the Maple-Thyme Baby Carrot recipe to add extra flavor and balance to this salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Chunk-Walnut Meringue Cookies

Look to these meringue cookies if you want a new, simple, no-fuss holiday cookie recipe. They're ready to eat after drying in the oven for an hour, but you can leave them in there longer–even overnight.
By Hilary Meyer

Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts

This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Streusel

This vegan coffee cake with cinnamon streusel is subtly sweet, with a nutty streusel spiked with just enough spice and walnuts. Whip up this dairy- and egg-free cake for your next brunch to satisfy vegans and non-vegans alike!
By Pam Lolley

Spaghetti & Zucchini Noodles with Basil-Walnut Pesto

Basil is the backbone of this vibrant no-cook basil-walnut pesto sauce. Toss in some leftover roast chicken or pork with these zucchini noodles for a heartier meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Banana & Walnuts

A handful of walnuts and a potassium-rich banana go a long way as a snack. It's the perfect mix of carbohydrates and heart-healthy fats to keep you energized.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Carrot Cake with Miso Cream Cheese Frosting

This carrot cake recipe features cream cheese frosting with a twist. The addition of miso balances the sweetness of the frosting while adding a punch of umami flavor.
By Sonoko Sakai

Chiles en Nogada (Picadillo-Stuffed Chiles in Walnut Sauce)

Chiles en nogada is a traditional and iconic Mexican dish featuring roasted poblano chiles stuffed with picadillo and topped with a velvety walnut sauce.
By Candace Nagy

Baklava

Baklava is a delicious, flaky dessert that is well worth the time to make. This recipe makes a big batch, but the two-bite pieces freeze like a dream.
By Mohamad Alnouri

Wheat Berry, Chickpea & Feta Salad

Wheat berries have amazing texture—they practically pop in your mouth like caviar—and each 1/2-cup serving of cooked wheat berries has more than 4 grams of fiber. Since they take up to an hour to get tender, make them in a large batch and freeze whatever you don't use right away in individual servings. (You can do the same thing with any whole grain!) That way, you can easily stir them into soup, season them with citrus and herbs for a pilaf or make them the base of a satisfying grain salad.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Broiled Broccolini

This broiled broccolini recipe is the answer when you're looking for a quick vegetable side dish. Broccolini is a bit sweeter and more tender than broccoli, and tastes delicious when broiled quickly and topped with chopped walnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com