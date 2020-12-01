Healthy Tahini Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tahini recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

9
This healthy high-fiber salad comes together in just 10 minutes. Serve it right away or pack it in individual servings for four super-satisfying high-fiber lunches for the week ahead. To cut down on prep time, we're using preshredded Brussels sprouts from the produce department and store-bought roasted chickpeas. Look for roasted chickpea snacks with the healthy snacks or nuts at your grocery store.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Super-Seed Snack Bars

4
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton

Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing

1
A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.
By Robin Bashinsky

Lemon-Tahini Dressing

4
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
By Ruth Cousineau

Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

9
Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe--canned chickpeas add too much moisture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pantry Peanut Noodles

4
Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.
By Hilary Meyer

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

3
The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Sichuan Ramen Cup of Noodles with Cabbage & Tofu

1
The Sichuan province in the southwestern corner of China is known for its fiery dishes. Here, the richness of tahini tempers the spicy chile paste in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup recipe. You can grind the Sichuan peppercorns in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, or crush them with the bottom of a heavy skillet.
By Sarah DiGregorio

Cauliflower Hummus

Is there anything cauliflower can't do? This versatile ingredient subs for chickpeas in a lightened-up version of hummus that's just as flavorful and zingy as the original.
By Casey Barber

Traditional Greek Tahini Dip

Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
By Jen Rose Smith

Classic Hummus

5
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Tahini Couscous with Chicken & Vegetables

7
When you want pasta in no time, couscous is your best friend! The tiny pasta balls cook up in minutes, and absorb all the water so you don't have to fuss with draining. Tossed with sautéed vegetables plus leftover chicken, it's a fast and tasty meal in a bowl that's perfect as an easy dinner recipe.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.
Tahini Sauce with Lemon & Garlic
3
Tahini, which is a paste made from ground sesame seeds, makes sauces and dressings super creamy without any dairy or mayonnaise. Use it as a salad dressing, a spread on sandwiches, or a sauce for falafel (see associated recipe, below).
Roasted Beet Hummus
3
This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl
1
Black Bean Hummus
1

For a slightly Southwestern spin on hummus, swap in black beans for the traditional chickpeas. It's just as fiber-rich and filling, but with a taste that pairs well with tortilla chips and crisp bell peppers.

Creamy Zucchini-Chickpea Soup with Spinach

Canned chickpeas combined with tahini thicken this simple vegetable soup and give it a creamy consistency. The chickpeas also provide satisfying plant protein and combine with the veggies to add plenty of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Serve this easy dinner with baguette slices.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls

4
This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.
By Katherine Martinelli

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Two entire heads of garlic might seem like an awful lot to add to a bowl of dip, but don't fear. When roasted, the pungent cloves mellow out for a rich but not-too-overpowering hummus.
By Casey Barber

Mushroom Shawarma with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

1
The bold spices and cooling and creamy tahini-yogurt sauce make these vegetarian pitas a home run for lunch or dinner. The meaty, umami-rich mushrooms do enough heavy lifting so that you don't miss the meat at all.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey-Tahini Dressing

4
Extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice are the backbone of this dressing, but it gets a unique toasty flavor from tahini.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Pressure-Cooker Hummus

1
Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
By Hilary Meyer

Double-Tahini Hummus

1
You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.
By Michael Solomonov

Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles

3
Squash noodles elbow out some of the starchy ones to give this cool sesame noodle salad a veggie boost. This easy healthy recipe comes together in just 20 minutes, so it's great for weeknight dinners. Pack up any leftovers for lunch.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Egyptian Falafel with Tahini Sauce (Taameya)

The Arabic word taameya translates to "tasty little bits." This version, made with fava beans, which are plentiful in the Nile delta, is thought by some to be the original falafel. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

19
These satisfying vegetarian burgers feature a crispy chickpea patty topped with a creamy tahini sauce. Instead of a traditional burger bun, we use a whole-wheat pita for a fun and flavorful twist.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shish Kebab with Tahini Sauce

2
Roasted and grilled meats are ubiquitous throughout the Middle East. This marinade, infused with allspice and cinnamon, would be excellent on lamb or chicken as well. Tuck the grilled chunks of meat and onion into warm whole-wheat pitas.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Turkey Kofta with Tahini Sauce

8
Kofta is the common term for the combination of ground meat, onions and spices shaped into balls and cooked. In this turkey kofta kebab recipe, ground turkey and minced onion are mixed with cumin and allspice to make a delicious grilled dinner. Look for tahini, a sesame paste, with Middle Eastern ingredients or in the natural-foods section of the supermarket.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Tofu Salad

Tofu soaks up the flavors of lemon, cumin and coriander in this marinated tofu salad. The marinade does double duty, combining with tahini to transform into a dressing with a nutty taste and creamy texture.
By Liv Dansky

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.
By Lauren Lastowka

Tahini Dressing

1
Tahini adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven any salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potatoes with Green Tahini Sauce

1
The cilantro- and lemon-laced tahini sauce is a perfect bold partner for potatoes in this Middle-Eastern-style potato salad recipe. The green tahini sauce is also great tossed with roasted carrots or broccoli.
By Michael Solomonov

Baba Ganouj

1
Grilled eggplant is pureed along with garlic, lemon juice and tahini to make a lighter version of the classic Middle Eastern dip. If you can't find ground sumac for the garnish, chopped pistachios are traditional as well. Serve with pita wedges or use as a spread for sandwiches.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Falafel Waffles with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

4
Get your falafel fix with this fun twist on a classic falafel. We use a waffle maker to crisp up chickpeas with lemon and herbs. A tangy sauce, made with zippy za'atar and served on the side, adds a creamy note.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Pita Sandwiches with Harissa Sauce

We serve these lemon-oregano chicken pitas with lots of fixings tucked in, but you could ditch the pita and serve it all over cooked bulgur, cauliflower rice or a bed of greens.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mâche & Chicken Salad with Honey-Tahini Dressing

6
If fresh peas aren't available, thawed frozen peas make an excellent substitute. Look for tender mâche at farmers' markets and natural-foods stores.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Padma Lakshmi's Beef Shawarma with Beet Yogurt Sauce

Beef shawarma is traditionally roasted on a spit and then sliced thin. This grilled version by Padma Lakshmi has similar vibes thanks to a highly seasoned marinade.
By Padma Lakshmi

Edamame Hummus

In only 10 minutes, you can whip up a batch of this light and refreshing edamame hummus that's even better than the store-bought brands. If you're not a cilantro fan, just substitute flat-leaf parsley or celery leaves.
By Casey Barber

Chard Stalks in Tarator (Dlou' Selee' Mtaballeh)

Tarator is an easy-to-prepare tahini sauce that often accompanies baked fish, shawarma, falafel or cooked vegetables like these chard stalks.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Hummus with Slow-Roasted Vegetables

1
Serve these vegetables and super-lemony hummus with warm pita bread and a sprinkle of fruity za'atar, and you'll be transported to the hustle and bustle of Tel Aviv, Israel's iconic Mediterranean coastal city. This is the perfect healthy appetizer or element of a party board for any gathering.
By Adeena Sussman
