Healthy Peanut Recipes

Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

Here's an easy chicken recipe you'll definitely want to add to your dinner repertoire. A quick marinade tenderizes the chicken and infuses flavor in this stir fry. Adding a little oil to finish the marinade coats the chicken and helps keep it from sticking to the pan.
By Grace Young

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

This healthy chocolate peanut butter pie is perfect for any occasion. We lighten up the ganache by using almond milk instead of the typical heavy cream. Peanuts add a welcome crunchy counterpoint to the luscious, creamy filling.
By Vallery Lomas

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups

These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.
By Carolyn Casner

Pantry Peanut Noodles

Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.
By Hilary Meyer

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
By Lisa Valente

Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing

Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Chicken with Peanut Sauce & Snow Pea Coconut Rice

An entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Thai-inspired chicken recipe with coconut rice and snow peas is a great choice for a weeknight dinner. Double the chicken to serve more or to have extra on hand to pair with the leftover rice the next day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tofu Cucumber Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing

Making tofu tastier can be as simple as tossing it in a knockout sauce like this Sichuan-inspired peanut dressing. To make this cucumber salad recipe a meal, add rice noodles and double the dressing. Serve with an extra drizzle of sesame oil and sliced scallions.
By Bruce Aidells

Chile-Lime Peanuts

These spicy nuts were inspired by ones sold by street vendors across Mexico. If you can only find salted peanuts, omit the added salt. Add the maximum amount of cayenne pepper if you want an extra hit of spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

All that's required to make fresh-from-the-oven cookies is five ingredients, a single bowl and 35 minutes. "These cookies are a staple in our house," says Top Chef 's Season 14 champ Brooke Williamson. "The almond butter they call for is loaded with healthy fats and adds protein. My son Hudson is a big fan of them too!" If you use roasted almond butter, your cookies will have a darker hue.
By Brooke Williamson

Cashew Chicken Lettuce Wraps

In these ground chicken lettuce wraps, cashews and celery add crunch and freshness to the spicy-sweet chicken filling.
By Laura Kanya

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Glass Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce

Ginger, edamame, and peanuts complete this healthy take on Pad Thai noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Peanut Granola Bars

These healthy, homemade granola bars are reminiscent of peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches. Be sure to look for dried banana, not banana chips. The chips are cooked in oil and, if not stored properly, can have an off taste. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Spicy Stir-Fried Broccoli & Peanuts

Broccoli and red bell pepper tossed with a spicy peanut sauce makes a delicious side or stir in some cooked chicken or tofu to make it a main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tofu with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Tofu and vegetables get a dramatic lift from a spicy peanut sauce. Serve with a cucumber salad for a low-calorie, nutrient-packed vegetarian supper.
By Stacy Fraser

Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad

This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Steak & Peanuts

Fish sauce, a pungent Southeast Asian condiment, gives this easy stir-fry a flavor punch, but you can use reduced-sodium soy sauce instead. Add more or less crushed red pepper to adjust the heat.
By Hilary Meyer

Quinoa Peanut Soup (Sopa de Mani)

This spicy vegetable, quinoa and peanut soup recipe is a modern take on a traditional Bolivian soup recipe called Sopa de Mani. Serve this healthy quinoa soup recipe as a starter or make it a heartier meal by adding diced cooked chicken or turkey breast to the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Thai Melon Salad

Turn this savory Thai salad into an easy weeknight dinner by doubling the dressing and tossing it with cooked shrimp and chilled rice noodles.
By Adam Dolge

Oatmeal-Peanut Butter Cookies with Dates

Cookie recipes usually require you to combine the liquid ingredients in one bowl and dry ingredients in another, but for this gluten-free cookie recipe the dry ingredients are sprinkled right on top of the liquids so there's just one bowl to clean. Don't skip the step of refrigerating the dough. The oat flour needs time to hydrate or the cookies will be too dry and crumbly. Regular rolled oats work if you're not gluten-sensitive.
By Stacy Fraser

Stir-Fried Celery with Peanuts

Prep all the ingredients before you begin the celery stir-fry--once the skillet is hot, the dish cooks in minutes. Cut zest from the orange with a vegetable peeler before you juice it.
By Marie Simmons

Hasselback Potatoes with Cilantro-Peanut Dressing

Food writer and photographer Nik Sharma tops these go-with-everything crispy hasselback potatoes with a vibrant green dressing that gets its savoriness from a hit of fish sauce.
By Nik Sharma

Peanut Noodles with Chicken and Vegetables

Leftover chicken and frozen veggies make this whole-grain peanut noodle recipe quick and easy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salsa Macha

Salsa macha is a spicy condiment from Mexico, specifically the Veracruz region, made primarily of dried chile peppers and nuts and/or seeds. You might find a few variations across Mexico, but this one has straightforward simplicity and easy-to-procure ingredients. Also, the use of dried chipotles means it has some intense heat. Use salsa macha as a dip for chips, dollop it onto grilled fish, or stir it into other salsas, guacamole and even stews.
By Laura Scheck

Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

Plan ahead before you prep the grill for this grilled chicken recipe: marinating the chicken in a mix of peanut butter, lime, and chipotle peppers results in tender meat and bold flavors.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Peanut Popcorn

This healthy snack recipe tosses together crunchy popcorn, salty peanuts and a touch of honey for the perfect sweet-salty snack to satisfy that afternoon, or evening, craving.

Peanut Butter-Banana Frozen Yogurt Cake

This grown-up version of ice cream cake is a little sweet and a little salty. The yogurt cake gets its distinct flavor from freeze-dried banana slices--they can be pulverized into a powder (unlike regular dried bananas, which have a chewy texture). Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
By Kristen Hartke

Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter

Get the salty-sweet chocolate satisfaction of a candy bar with this better-for-you chocolate-peanut butter gluten-free snack or dessert recipe. Pair it with a glass of milk, hot or cold, for a boost of calcium and protein.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Beef Suya Tacos

Suya, grilled skewers of thinly sliced meat spiced with ground peanuts, ginger and chiles, originated with the Hausa and Fulani people in northern Nigeria, but they are now a popular street food, wrapped in newspaper to go, throughout the country. Nigerian American chef Simileoluwa Adebajo, owner of Èkó Kitchen in San Francisco, created this dish one day when she sliced suya hot off the grill and placed them in fresh tortillas made by a friend with a cooking school in Mexico. For the best flavor, Adebajo recommends making your own tortillas, but here we use store-bought for simplicity.
By Simileoluwa Adebajo

Collard Green Salad with Peanut Vinaigrette

This collard green salad from Olympian Dawn Burrell features a peanut vinaigrette, which adds flavor while also tenderizing the leaves.
By Dawn Burrell
