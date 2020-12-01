Healthy Leg of Lamb Recipes

Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb
Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
Irish Lamb Stew
This hearty recipe for Irish lamb stew is full of potatoes, leeks and carrots. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together—in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy.
Goat Curry
In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.
Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub
In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
Lamb Tibs
The aromatic Ethiopian spice blend berbere seasons this saucy lamb dish. Look for one that features fenugreek, allspice, red pepper, coriander and cinnamon, with other spices, at well-stocked grocery stores.
Lamb & Potato Stew
Inspired by traditional Irish lamb stew, which is made with shoulder or neck cuts of lamb, this version is made with leg of lamb. Choose a bone-in cut to make the rich, flavorful broth for this healthy lamb stew. Requiring just a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes of active time, this lamb stew isn't just tasty—it's also easy!
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce
This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
Leg of Lamb with Blood Orange, Garlic & Ras el Hanout
This fragrant leg of lamb is seasoned with blood orange juice, garlic, cumin, ras el hanout and grains of paradise. Read more about this recipe.