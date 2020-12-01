Healthy Leg of Lamb Recipes

Find healthy, delicious leg of lamb recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb

Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Irish Lamb Stew

This hearty recipe for Irish lamb stew is full of potatoes, leeks and carrots. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together—in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy.
By Bruce Weinstein &amp; Mark Scarbrough

Goat Curry

In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub

In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
By Danielle Centoni

Lamb Tibs

The aromatic Ethiopian spice blend berbere seasons this saucy lamb dish. Look for one that features fenugreek, allspice, red pepper, coriander and cinnamon, with other spices, at well-stocked grocery stores.
By Kamariya Jimjimo

Lamb & Potato Stew

Inspired by traditional Irish lamb stew, which is made with shoulder or neck cuts of lamb, this version is made with leg of lamb. Choose a bone-in cut to make the rich, flavorful broth for this healthy lamb stew. Requiring just a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes of active time, this lamb stew isn't just tasty—it's also easy!
By Robb Walsh

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce

This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Leg of Lamb with Blood Orange, Garlic & Ras el Hanout

This fragrant leg of lamb is seasoned with blood orange juice, garlic, cumin, ras el hanout and grains of paradise. Read more about this recipe.
By Jessica B. Harris
