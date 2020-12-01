Healthy Strawberry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious strawberry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts, gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes

Fresh strawberries add the perfect touch of natural sweetness to these breakfast oatmeal cakes. When strawberries aren't in season, you can easily substitute frozen ones.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Watermelon Smoothie

This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.
By Marianne Williams
Inspiration and Ideas

6 Healthy Strawberry-Rhubarb Recipes
The sweetness of strawberries helps to balance and mellow the zingy tartness of rhubarb.
21 Breakfast Recipes Featuring Strawberries
Enjoy fresh strawberries with these delicious breakfast recipes. Whether it's a smoothie or a baked good, strawberries are a tasty addition to any recipe. Plus, strawberries are packed with vitamin C and support a healthy immune system. Recipes like Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes and Strawberry Peach Smoothie are bright, nutritious and add a pop of color to any morning.
Our 18 Best New Strawberry Recipes
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken
Nonalcoholic Strawberry Margaritas
Strawberry Basil Quinoa Salad
The folks who promote California strawberries sponsored a national cook-off for kids and challenged them to come up with a quick creative recipe. A 12-year-old from Maryland took the prize for this grain salad, which the cook-off judge, a former MasterChef Junior winner himself, proclaimed easy, healthy and, of course most important, delicious. Recipe adapted from Danielle McNerney.

All Healthy Strawberry Recipes

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Shrub

Shrubs (vinegar-based syrups) add sweetness and tang to cocktails and mocktails. Splash some in ice-cold seltzer to make a mocktail or make a boozy beverage with vodka.
By Adam Dolge

Strawberry Crumble Bars

After you haul all your fruit home from the orchard or farm, bake a batch of these bars. Change up the fruit with the seasons—peaches come summertime or apples in the fall.
By Hilary Meyer

Virgin Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

This frozen mocktail is so delicious and beautiful! Layers of blended strawberries and mango with a touch of zesty citrus flavor combine for a fun nonalcoholic drink without all the extra calories and sugar of a traditional restaurant margarita.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Quinoa Bowl with Strawberries & Pecans

This simple chicken grain bowl makes a perfect family dinner. Let everyone customize their meal by portioning the greens and grains into bowls, then serving the remaining ingredients buffet-style so eaters can pick and choose what they want to top theirs with.
By Joy Howard

Sparkling Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade

This sparkling lemonade is inspired by red drink, a red strawberry soda that is traditionally served for Juneteenth. Read more about red drink in the essay "For Many in Texas and Beyond, It's Just Not Juneteenth Without Red Drink."
By Jessica B. Harris, Ph.D.

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

This healthy strawberry banana smoothie gets creaminess, protein and staying power from yogurt and extra vitamin C from kiwi. Have it for a healthy breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts

Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.
By Rachel Meltzer Warren, MS, RDN

Intense Strawberry Preserves

This strawberry preserve recipe is made in small batches, to reduce the amount of time the fruit is heated so it retains more of its intense fresh flavor. If you use about 25 percent underripe berries in the mix of berries (they're higher in natural pectin), you don't have to add any store-bought pectin.
By April McGreger

Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich

Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Berry Trifle

We sped up the preparation of a traditional English trifle by layering whipped cream, macerated berries and store-bought angel food cake. This recipe is flexible—you can soak the cake in flavored liqueurs or sweet or fortified wine, assemble it in a large trifle bowl or individual serving dishes, and use any seasonal fruit you may have on hand.
By Laura Kanya

Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Sheet-pan pancakes feed a crowd, without your standing over a hot skillet or griddle for long periods of time. This easy pancake recipe calls for sprinkling strawberries on top of the batter, but you could personalize toppings for guests with a variety of fruits or nuts.
By Paige Grandjean

Red Berry Smoothies

These smoothies are full of raspberries and strawberries and make a delicious breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars

The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level.
By Ivy Odom

Spinach Smoothie

Strawberries and banana are the sneaky way to hide the fact that there's 1 1/2 cups of spinach in this smoothie. It's so berry delicious that you'll be making it every morning.
By Casey Barber

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Fresh Strawberry Margarita

This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
By Liv Dansky

Strawberry Fruit Salad

This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
By Devon O'Brien

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries

Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rainbow Bento Lunch for Kids

This bento box idea makes lunch fun. With its colorful carrots and swirled yogurt, this packable lunch is a healthy meal kids will actually want to eat--no more half-eaten lunches.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., RD
