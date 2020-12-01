Healthy Raspberry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious raspberry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes

3
Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

2
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.
By Robin Bashinsky

Muesli with Raspberries

1
Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

3
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

9
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

2
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1
Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

18
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

1
A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
By Devon O'Brien

Chocolate-Raspberry Oatmeal

1
Start your morning off right with this hot bowl of oatmeal, flavored with cocoa powder and fresh raspberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiked Party Punch

This easy, low-alcohol punch stays chilled as the decorative ice ring floats around the bowl. As it melts, raspberries and lemon slices are released, adding flavor and a healthy, edible garnish.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry Jello

1
We combine cran-raspberry juice with sparkling white grape juice to make a dazzling raspberry jello recipe. We like to add fresh raspberries to enhance the flavor but any small berry would work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Berry Cream Pies
4
Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
Nut & Berry Parfait
2
In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.
Red Berry Smoothies
Raspberry Overnight Muesli
4

In this overnight muesli recipe, yogurt softens the oats to make them creamy and delicious. Don't have raspberries on hand? Try adding chopped apple, blueberries or dried cranberries instead to this healthy overnight muesli recipe.

All Healthy Raspberry Recipes

Peach-Raspberry Pie

1
This healthy peach-raspberry pie recipe combines a lightened pie crust plus the tart-sweet combination of peaches and raspberries for a winning dessert. Make this when peaches are at their most flavorful in midsummer.
By Stacy Fraser

Raspberry Vinegar Dressing

1
Tangy raspberry vinegar is balanced by a touch of honey in this crowd-pleasing dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey

Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry Ginger Lime Seltzer

Raspberries, lime, and ginger sparkle in a homemade soft drink that's the taste of summer in a glass. This homemade soda has three parts: fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water. Store all three components in the fridge separately, then mix just before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tabbouleh, Hummus & Pita Plate

This Mediterranean-inspired vegan picnic dinner features traditional fare like tabbouleh, hummus, olives and fresh fruit and vegetables. It's perfect to pack and take along or even to serve as an easy, healthy meal at home.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Lemon-Raspberry Dump Cake

1
This super-easy and fun lemon-raspberry dump cake tastes like a cobbler, but with cake instead of a biscuit topping. Raspberries and lemon work well together, but any berry would work well here.
By Laura Kanya

Pink Lemonade Nice Cream

1
Sweet, tangy and so refreshing, this is a treat you could enjoy on repeat all summer long. The bananas make it ultra creamy, so it tastes like a cross between sorbet and ice cream. It's perfect for dessert or a midafternoon snack on a hot day.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry-Pineapple Fish Tacos

This refreshing version of traditional fish tacos features a lively raspberry-pineapple salsa and a yogurt-lime cream sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry Almond Bars

These simple raspberry almond bars marry the flavors of tangy raspberries and sweet, nutty almonds. Almond flour gives them a rich flavor that's accented by a dash of almond extract.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Raspberry Crisp

3
A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of late-summer peaches with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble

2
Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
By April McGreger

Raspberry Cobbler

This raspberry cobbler is an easy dessert to whip up when you have fresh raspberries on hand. This version is lower in sugar than traditional cobblers and packed with berries that lend a sweet-tart flavor.
By Nicole Hopper

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

10
Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry Swirl Brownies

1
Cocoa and pureed raspberries add natural sweetness to these pretty brownies, allowing us to cut back on the added sugar.
By Laura Kanya

Raspberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Whole-wheat flour makes these muffins, well, more wholesome. To get the full effect of the crumb topping combining with the tart fruit, eat one while the muffins are still warm.
By Carolyn Casner

Summer Berry Pie

Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors.
By Betsy Andrews

Rainbow Ice Cream Cake

1
This fun and fruity cake is easy to make, once you get the hang of the blending, freezing and layering. Be sure each layer is frozen completely before adding the next to get the maximum rainbow effect. (Some layers may take longer to freeze than others.) If you want more vibrant layers, a drop or two of natural food coloring can enhance the colors. You can sub in frozen fruit if you don't have fresh on hand (just thaw before pureeing), and you can swap frozen yogurt for the ice cream if you'd like.
By Carolyn Casner

Mocha Yogurt & Raspberry Parfaits

These individual yogurt parfaits are layered with chocolate cookies and raspberries for a sweet treat. A touch of maple syrup balances the tangy flavor of the Greek yogurt.
By Carolyn Casner

Love Potion Cocktail

Celebrate Valentine's Day (or Galentine's Day) with this fruity vodka cocktail. Fresh raspberries, lemon and simple syrup are combined with pomegranate juice (pomegranates are a purported aphrodisiac). Add a dash of rosewater for a layer of alluring floral flavor.
By Amy Traynor

Lemon-Raspberry Blondies

These blondies, made with whole-wheat flour and the bright and refreshing combination of raspberries and lemon, provide an invigorating snack for any time of day.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split

This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.
By Laura Kanya

Heart-Shaped Cake

This lightly sweetened heart-shaped cake is a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine's Day, a birthday or any time that calls for celebration. Raspberries make a cheerful outline, but any fruit or berry will work well in this surprisingly simple cake.
By Karen Rankin

Easter Sugar Cookies

Here's a great, all-purpose recipe for sugar cookies, but the real gem is the method for making a beautiful set of royal icings to decorate them. We've used a trio of berry powders to make the colors here, but you can make other colors with almost any freeze-dried fruit (or vegetable).
By Nancy Baggett
