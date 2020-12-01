Healthy Pomegranate Recipes

From veggie sandwiches to chicken skillets, these are the top 20 recipes that EatingWell readers clicked on the most this year. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all featured in this roundup, and with four- and five-star reviews, we're not surprised that these delicious dishes made the cut. Recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan are incredibly tasty choices that you have to try.