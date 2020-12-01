Healthy Plum Recipes

Easy Summer Picnic
Grab a blanket and head to the park! This delicious summer picnic spread is best served with a sparkling wine, such as Cava or Prosecco.
Ricotta Toast with Plums & Hot Honey
Make these hearty ricotta toasts year-round by switching out the fruit. Try apples or figs in the fall, pomegranate arils or pears come winter or fresh berries in the spring.
Purple Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Plum Torte
This pretty plum torte is simple yet delicious with an orange-scented batter that complements sweet summer plums. This version uses spelt flour for a boost of fiber, and olive oil in place of butter to keep saturated fat in check.
Plum Tart
Juicy, caramelized plums combine with fresh lemon zest and a nutty crust in this easy plum tart. Feel free to use walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts in the crust to complement the fruity plum flavor.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa
For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
Plum Custard Tart
Roasted plums and creamy custard combine in this stunning plum tart recipe. A walnut crust adds nutty flavor to complete this seasonal dessert.
Plum Buckle
This fruit-topped cake got its name because of the way the batter buckles as it bakes. We omitted the traditional crumb topping to let this plum cake shine.
Plum Ruffle Pie
To save time, this plum pie uses store-bought phyllo dough to create the crust. The phyllo ruffles give an airy look to the pie while also adding delicious flake and crunch. A light dusting of confectioners' sugar finishes the show-stopping dessert.
Plum & Cider Sangria
In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
Plum Jam
Plums are the star of this easy jam recipe, providing rich, deep color and flavor. The texture and consistency is perfect for spreading on a piece of toast or a biscuit. This is the perfect go-to recipe to use when plums are in peak season.
My Plum Clafoutis Is an Ode to My Late Father
Clafoutis is a classic French dessert of fruit baked in thick custard-like batter. It often features cherries but this healthy clafoutis recipe features plums. Feel free to experiment with other fruit if you'd like.