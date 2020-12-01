Healthy Pineapple Recipes

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Get all the tropical flavors you love in a piña colada in this creamy dairy-free dessert. This ice cream alternative gets its sweetness from pineapple and coconut and is just as delicious with or without the optional rum. Either way, it's sure to put you in a beachy state of mind--not bad for a treat that takes just 10 minutes to whip up in your food processor.
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
Enjoy this sweet, refreshing salad alongside grilled meat or fish to cut through the richness and refresh the palate. If you like a little heat, adding jalapeño will give you the kick you crave. While packs of prechopped pineapple are convenient, they're almost always more expensive. When pineapple is in season, it's best to buy fresh and chop it yourself. Look for a pineapple with a golden-yellow exterior, which is a good indicator of ripeness.
This one dish meal is bursting with texture and taste. Fresh pineapple, crisp-tender carrots and celery, and pungent ginger combine with pork in this homemade fried rice recipe that's ready in 45 minutes, start to finish.
This fruity cherry-pineapple dump cake has a delightful balance between tart and sweet flavors. Frozen cherries are the star here and add sweetness without going overboard. Pineapple adds tropical notes.
Coconut-milk yogurt is sweetened with maple syrup, spread into a thin layer and studded with fresh pineapple and coconut flakes. After freezing, break it into pieces to enjoy as a healthy vegan snack or dessert!
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
This boozy piña colada transports you to a tropical island with each and every sip. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness, and the canned coconut milk provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada. Mix in some dark rum and you have yourself a tropical 3-ingredient cocktail!
Many people swear by aloe for glowing skin, and this smoothie is a delicious way to get it into your diet. You probably know aloe as a topical skin soother, but it also delivers antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Some people don't love the flavor of aloe, so this recipe has plenty of fruit to help balance the flavors. Make sure you're buying pure aloe vera meant for eating—or that you've got the correct aloe vera plant if you're DIYing. Read more about aloe vera benefits and cautions.
This slow-cooker chicken with pineapple has a hint of ginger and sesame and is made with simple ingredients you may already have in your pantry! Look for fresh pineapple that's been peeled and cored already to make assembly even easier. Serve with brown rice to sop up the sweet and savory sauce.
This easy pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe—it contains those familiar savory flavors plus a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapple. If you prefer a more tart-tasting slaw, feel free to add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
This sweet, spicy and super-easy shrimp-and-vegetable stir-fry starts with a very small amount of bacon in the wok, which creates drippings that add tons of smoky flavor to the vegetables and shrimp that go in next. Keep the salt in check by using reduced-sodium tamari sauce. To complete this easy healthy dinner, add cooked brown rice.
"Huli" is a Hawaiian word that means to turn over. Traditional versions of this dish are grilled, constantly turning the chicken back and forth as a rotisserie would. This easy recipe is made in the oven to save you time and elbow grease. Recipe adapted from Chef Greg Harrison, Pacific'O Restaurant.
Precooked brown rice adds a boost of protein and fiber to this healthy casserole—versions of which are sometimes called "Hawaiian Chicken"—while also saving prep time. Pineapple and red bell pepper provide color throughout the dish and lend a sweet flavor to counterbalance the fresh ginger and soy sauce.
At Tacoway Beach, a taco stand inside the Rockaway Beach Surf Club at New York's Rockaway Beach, this refreshing drink is served alongside some of the best fish tacos around. We love how it gets its vibrant flavor from pineapple trimmings before you toss them in the compost. (No need to peel the ginger, either.) Piloncillo is the traditional Mexican cone-shaped unrefined cane sugar; aka panela, it can be found in most Latin or Mexican markets or online.
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
When you want to sip on something fruity and refreshing, make this agua fresca. Popular throughout Mexico and South America, this fruit-infused water blends pineapple and water with lime juice and cilantro for even more flavor. The fruit is pureed and can be strained, but we skip the latter step for a thicker beverage. You can spike it if you want; stir 1 1/2 ounces of rum into each serving.
In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian offers her version of one of New Orleans' classic tipples. Rum, both dark and white varieties, is what gives this cocktail its hurricane-like kick.
This classic piña colada is served in a fun and festive pineapple bowl! For the pineapple juice called for in this recipe, you can use store-bought unsweetened pineapple juice or, better yet, extract juice by mashing the pineapple flesh that you remove from the inside of the pineapple. For a thicker drink, you can also add some of the pineapple flesh to the blender when you're mixing up the drink.
This dreamy vegan baked oatmeal is full of tropical flavors from coconut and pineapple, and it couldn't be easier to make. It's a satisfying family breakfast but also feels special enough for a Sunday brunch with company.