Healthy Pear Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pear recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad

The light and refreshing vinaigrette in this side salad offsets the tangy funk of Gorgonzola and sweetness from the raisins and pears. Even better, this salad celebrates fall and has beautiful colors. Feel free to get creative with this salad: Add chicken to make it meal-worthy, choose a different nut or swap Bosc pears for your favorite variety. Be sure to wait to dress this salad until ready to serve or the greens will wilt.
By Sarah Epperson

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
By Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Serve these caramelized pear slices over ice cream, stir into plain yogurt or enjoy as a topping for pancakes or waffles. Brown-skinned Bosc pears hold their shape during cooking, but any variety of pears tastes delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon, Leek & Pear Skillet Pizza

If you are questioning whether pears belong on this skillet pizza, trust us. The sugars in the fruit caramelize in the heat, and the sweetness complements the rich, salty bacon and savory leeks.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Pears with Brie & Pistachios

Roasted pears with Brie and pistachios is delicious as a first course or a side with roast pork or lamb. Leave the stems on for the prettiest presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta, Kale & Pear Salad

The crunchy seed topping is the perfect textural juxtaposition to a creamy dressing, soft pears and tender massaged kale salad. Tossing it all with mint, feta and red onion gives it a Middle Eastern flair.
By Cara Chigazola Tobin

Pear Custard Pie

A velvety, light custard surrounds ripe pears in this healthy pear pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream.
By Summer Miller

Riesling Baked Pears

Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

Use your Instant Pot--or any other pressure cooker--to whip up this healthy butternut squash soup. Anjou pears add sweetness, while the soup gets creaminess and a wonderful flavor from light coconut milk, and a bright, fresh kick from ginger, cilantro and lime. Finishing the soup with whole-milk yogurt adds a nice richness, but you can skip it to keep the soup vegan. (Allow the soup to cool slightly before stirring in the yogurt so it doesn't curdle.) This soup would be equally delicious chilled.
By Liz Mervosh

Rustic Pear Tart

Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton

Here pears are roasted to sweet perfection with butternut squash and pureed to create a creamy soup that gets a luxurious garnish of Stilton cheese. You can serve this as a first course or with a salad and crusty bread for a light autumn supper.
By Marie Simmons

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing
Roasted Butternut Squash & Pear Quinoa Salad
This roasted vegetable and fruit salad gets infused with flavor from quinoa that's cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and a hit of turmeric. Serve it alongside a roast chicken, then mix the leftovers together for lunch. Your future self will thank you.
Vanilla, Cinnamon & White Wine Poached Pears with Yogurt
Slightly sweet, tender pears are paired with a lovely vanilla-, cinnamon- and orange-infused golden syrup. The (literal) icing on the cake is a dollop of creamy vanilla yogurt in the bottom of the bowl. This very elegant dessert is also calorie-conscious and brimming with fiber. If you want to dress up your poached pears, they can be topped with a variety of items, like granola, crushed cookies, chopped nuts, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball
Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins
These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly.

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Chops with Red Cabbage and Pears

The sweet-and-sour cabbage pairs deliciously with braised chops and juicy pears in this German-inspired dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Pears

These easy baked pears are soft with just a little bite and are perfect with the delicious buttery spiced syrup spooned over the top.
By Pam Lolley

Sweet & Spicy Soy-Braised Short Ribs

The sticky sauce on these ribs, made with tamari (or soy sauce), gochujang, grated pear and honey, is inspired by bulgogi, a staple of Korean barbecue. Don't skip the step of running them under the broiler before serving—it gives the ribs the crisp edges you'd get from grilling. Serve with stir-fried baby bok choy and brown rice to sop up the delicious sauce.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pear & Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts

This pear and arugula salad recipe is topped with homemade candied walnuts, which are incredibly easy to make in the oven. For a touch of heat, add a pinch of ground chipotle or cayenne to the walnuts before baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Chicken Thighs with Pear-Mustard Sauce

The sauce in this recipe is inspired by the flavors of pear mostarda—the sweet, spicy and fruity Italian condiment. Using both Dijon mustard and mustard seeds provides a bit of bite and an extra pop of texture.
By Adam Dolge

Gat Kimchi (Mustard-Green Kimchi)

Gat kimchi is made with mustard greens to add brightness and spice. This lemony version is a special treat.
By Mina Park

Pear Jam

This easy refrigerator jam highlights the best of fall fruits--pears! Enjoy this easy pear jam on toast with melted butter or as a topping for ice cream or yogurt.
By Marianne Williams

Roasted Pears with Prosciutto

This 3-ingredient finger food is the perfect classy appetizer for your next party. It's so simple to make yet so elegant and delicious. Finishing with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar makes the flavors pop and takes this easy app to the next level.
By Melissa Fallon

Almond & Pear Rose Tarts

These pretty little two-bite almond and pear tarts are perfect for party buffets, especially in the fall when pears are in season. Thinly slicing the pears lets you roll up the tarts more neatly, giving you a bakery-worthy presentation. If you have a mandoline, this is a good time to pull it out. Cold puff pastry is important to ensure you get irresistibly flaky results. Want to make this easy, healthy dessert gluten-free? Just swap in gluten-free puff pastry, found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. And don't forget to use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend to roll it out!
By Adam Dolge

Easy Poached Pears

These easy poached pears are tender and lightly spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. The sauce adds just the right amount of sweetness, with the yogurt topping adding a creamy finish. If you prefer, you can skip the wine and use all apple cider with a squeeze of lemon juice in its place.
By Pam Lolley

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast

For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Cheddar Crisp

In this 35-minute recipe, sweet pears and savory Cheddar cheese are topped with a buttery brown sugar- and cinnamon-oat topping. Whether you serve it for breakfast, a snack, or dessert, we know it will be a hit with your family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Potato-Pear Latkes

It's easy to make crispy latkes for Hanukkah without oodles of oil. Adding shredded pears to the traditional potato mixture gives the latkes a hint of sweetness; a touch of fresh sage provides an herbal note that goes well with most holiday meals. Serve the latkes topped with a dollop of low-fat sour cream or enjoy them plain.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pear Salad

This pear salad has a lovely balance of sweet, savory, buttery and tangy flavors. There's plenty of sweetness from the Anjou pears that contrasts nicely with the peppery greens. The topping of Parmesan and nutty toasted pecans helps pull together a filling and delicious salad.
By Karen Rankin

Shichimi Togarashi Pork Chops with Spicy Greens

These easy pork chops are coated in shichimi togarashi, a Japanese spice blend that adds mild to moderate heat. A fresh salad featuring Asian pears and spicy greens completes the meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Walnut Spice Cake with Butterscotch Pears

This comforting cake—fragrant with warm spices and topped with caramelized pears and coconut cream—is lick-your-plate good.
By Mimi Williams

Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD
