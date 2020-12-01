Healthy Peach Recipes

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
There are endless ways to change up these canapés--plums and tarragon, cherries and mint, apricots and chervil. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.
This peach cobbler cheesecake marries a classic cheesecake with the crisp cinnamon-flavored topping and fresh fruit flavor of a peach cobbler. Additional fresh ripe peaches and syrupy warmed preserves make the perfect garnish for this amazing dessert!
We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
A healthy peach cobbler is an old-fashioned, crowd-pleasing dessert that showcases summer's sweet produce. Use fresh peaches when they are in season. The rest of the year, you can use frozen peaches for a quick and easy homemade dessert.
This healthy side salad recipe follows one of the essential formulas for great salads: tossing bitter greens with sweet fruit, crunchy toasted nuts and salty cheese. Melons are a good alternative to the stone fruit later in the summer, or try dried apricots during the winter months.
This is a healthier version of a traditional cobbler, with canola oil in place of some of the butter and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Unlike more classic biscuit-topped cobblers, the peaches and blueberries are nestled into a tender batter that swells around the fruit as it bakes. Other fruits may be substituted. It's especially beautiful when baked in and served right from a cast-iron skillet.
A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of late-summer peaches with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
Warm and caramelized spiced peaches and a light cakey topping star in this slow-cooker peach cobbler. Delicious! Just stir it together and then forget about it and it will be ready to serve warm when you want it.
Scoop this easy and healthy peach-mango salsa up with tortilla chips, serve it with grilled chicken, salmon or pork chops, or use it as a taco topper. It's a versatile and vibrant addition to all sorts of meals.
In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
This pretty salad board with greens, marinated peaches and fresh summer veggies is perfect for an evening outdoors--or serve it for a light, summery lunch. The creamy dressing can be made ahead to make assembly a breeze. Feel free to add additional vegetables to the board to make the most of all that summer has to offer.
Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
The buttery, crunchy topping for this easy gluten-free peach crisp is made with almond flour and oats instead of wheat flour, and sliced almonds add additional crunch. Make this crisp at the height of summer when fresh peaches are at their best. Served as it is or with a dollop of vanilla ice cream, it's sure to be a crowd-pleasing summer dessert.
Sweet peaches and raspberries stud the peppery watercress to make this savory fruit salad recipe gorgeous. But what makes it so delicious is the crisp bacon coated in the delightfully sticky-sweet maple-port wine glaze.
With summery, bright fruit, this pie is a crowd- pleaser and pretty enough to be the centerpiece for a summer dinner party. The crust is tender, with a deeper flavor from the whole-wheat flour than you would get with a plain white-flour crust.
Sweet summer peaches and blueberries shine in this peach-blueberry pie recipe. While they can't compete with fresh fruit, thawed frozen peaches and blueberries can be used in a pinch. Just be sure to add more cornstarch (up to double the amount if you're using all frozen fruit) to soak up the extra liquid.
This simple peach pie filling is the perfect recipe to whip out when you've got fresh summer peaches on hand. No time for pie? No problem! Use the filling as a topping for yogurt or ice cream and as a topping for cream cheese bars.
Galettes are fuss-free desserts to pull together, and this peach galette is no exception. Fresh in-season peaches are the star here, surrounded by a flaky crust with whole-wheat pastry flour. Peach preserves add a fruity flavor and help keep the added sugar in check.
Ginger gives the biscuits of this delicious peach cobbler a flavor boost. Plus, the dish comes together in less than an hour. If you don't have a 2-inch round biscuit or cookie cutter, you can use a narrow drinking glass to cut the biscuit dough. Just dip the rim in flour first to prevent sticking.
In years when hot peppers, like habaneros, grow in abundance, the best solution is to make a sauce that uses lots and can be shared or frozen for the cold winter nights ahead. The natural sweetness of peaches and carrots balances the heat of the chiles, while lime and vinegar add tang. Drizzle it over tacos or use it to marinate chicken wings.
The Bee's Knees is a popular classic cocktail made with a blend of gin, lemon and honey. This fruity frozen version is blended with frozen peaches and plenty of ice for a crisp and refreshingly light summer cocktail.
The crunchy-crisp tofu and our spicy-sweet salsa are inspired by that restaurant-chain classic, deep-fried coconut shrimp. Make it a meal: Stir fresh cilantro into basmati rice and serve alongside. Try sliced bananas drizzled with “lite” coconut milk for dessert.
This peach-ricotta pound cake is fruity and delicious. The ricotta cheese helps keep it moist, and the peaches add fresh summer flavor. Using vanilla extract lets the spices shine through, while almond extract provides a stronger flavor that pairs well with the peaches.
This refreshing tea gets a subtle hint of sweetness and fruity peach flavor from muddled peaches and fresh mint leaves. If you can't find fresh peaches, thawed frozen peaches will work too, with a slightly more subtle flavor.
Grilling a large salmon fillet is a surefire way to wow guests at the table. It's also easier than grilling individual fillets and adds a little insurance against overcooking. If you're nervous about grilling the fish, take heart: You don't have to flip it, the skin keeps it intact, and even though you're cooking it over both direct and indirect heat, it stays put on the grill. The skin crisps up beautifully, and the spice rub adds bold notes that pair well with sweet peaches and red onion.