Healthy Nectarine Recipes

Nectarine Blueberry Crisp
In this tasty, easy-to-prepare dessert, nectarines and blueberries are sweetened with brown sugar and topped with a crunchy pistachio-oat topping.
Grilled Squash & Manchego Quesadillas with Nectarine-Tomato Salsa
Here's a fun quesadilla appetizer that your family will love! Grilled fresh summer squash and buttery Manchego cheese make a unique quesadilla filling that tastes amazing with a nectarine and tomato salsa.
Hoisin-Glazed Pork-&-Nectarine Kebabs
Here we pair pork tenderloin and nectarines with a sweet and spicy hoisin-based sauce for flavor-packed kebabs. You can use any ripe but firm stone fruit, including apricots, plums or peaches.
Nectarine & Prosciutto Pizza
Here sweet ripe nectarines and salty prosciutto ham are arranged on a crust slathered with basil pesto and sprinkled with assertive blue and provolone cheeses. If you haven't tried pizza on the grill, you're missing one of the joys of outdoor cooking. Once you've mastered this technique, use it with any selection of toppings that float your boat.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Nectarine Kabobs
Jumbo shrimp and nectarine wedges are threaded on kabobs, seasoned with Asian-inspired seasonings, and grilled to perfection for a light but flavorful entree.