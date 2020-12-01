Healthy Kiwi Recipes

Easy Fruit Salad
This easy fruit salad is fresh and sweet, with bright notes from the lime juice that also helps keep the fruit fresh.
Mermaid Smoothie Bowl
Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
Kale & Spinach Smoothie
When you really need to eat your greens, go for this smoothie that packs both kale and spinach into every sip. Kiwi and dates add natural sweetness, and almond butter and almond milk keep you full.
Green Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa
These healthy fish tacos can be made with cod or any other firm white fish. A lively kiwi salsa and red cabbage brighten up the colors and flavors of the crispy tacos and complete this easy dinner recipe. The key to perfectly golden, crunchy fish is patience--let your oil get nice and hot before you add in the battered pieces. Dip an instant-read thermometer into the oil to make sure it's up to temp before you get cooking.
Oatmeal Cookie Fruit Pizza
This classic fruit pizza recipe starts with a giant oatmeal cookie that's topped with a cream cheese-yogurt sauce plus berry and kiwi slices for a fun, colorful dessert pizza. The crowd-pleasing lightened-up dessert will be the first to go at your next potluck or barbecue.
Clean Breeze Smoothie
This refreshing smoothie is made with cucumber and kiwi and gets a kick from ginger-flavored kombucha and fresh cilantro.
Chocolate-Pistachio Kiwi
Drizzle melted dark chocolate onto sliced kiwis and sprinkle with pistachio nuts for a fast healthy dessert or snack that satisfies your sweet, salty cravings.
Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest
Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
Citrus Fruit Cups
This colorful fruit salad features 3 citrus fruits combined with strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for a fresh, sweet treat without added sugar.
Banana-Kiwi Salad
Put away any preconceived notions of Grandma's fruit salad. This unusual combination of tropical fruit in a savory shallot vinaigrette will have you dreaming of the tropics.
Rainbow Ice Cream Cake
This fun and fruity cake is easy to make, once you get the hang of the blending, freezing and layering. Be sure each layer is frozen completely before adding the next to get the maximum rainbow effect. (Some layers may take longer to freeze than others.) If you want more vibrant layers, a drop or two of natural food coloring can enhance the colors. You can sub in frozen fruit if you don't have fresh on hand (just thaw before pureeing), and you can swap frozen yogurt for the ice cream if you'd like.