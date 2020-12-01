Healthy Grapefruit Recipes

Ancho-Spiced Chicken Skillet with Grapefruit Salsa
This easy chicken skillet recipe comes together in just 30 minutes to help you put a healthy meal on the table fast. Sweet red grapefruit is our favorite for this dish, but any variety will do. Serve this juicy recipe with rice to soak up the sauce.
Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
Brown Sugar Broiled Grapefruit
Grapefruit for dessert? Why not! In this broiled grapefruit recipe, grapefruit halves are topped with spiced brown sugar, caramelized under the broiler then topped with a dollop of vanilla-infused whipped cream.
Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail
This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
Fennel & Grapefruit Salad
This quick and colorful side salad is a lovely accompaniment to fish, chicken, or pork. When slicing the fennel, don't discard the fronds! The wispy green tips resemble fresh dill and provide a colorful, anise-flavored garnish.
Citrus Fruit Cups
This colorful fruit salad features 3 citrus fruits combined with strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for a fresh, sweet treat without added sugar.
Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas
Swap out some of the usual lime juice in your margaritas with fresh grapefruit juice for a refreshing spin on the classic drink. Red grapefruit makes for a particularly pretty cocktail. Unlike many frozen margaritas served at restaurants, these cocktails have no additional sweetener.
Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
The burst-in-your-mouth juicy sweetness of red grapefruit is a great partner for the slightly briny and chewy bite of cooked shrimp. In this healthy salad recipe, we use romaine lettuce and red cabbage, but a handful of peppery arugula or watercress would be a nice addition.
Super-Simple Salty Dog
This classic cocktail is as easy to make. It's tart and salty and you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry. If you like your citrus cocktails a bit more on the sweet side, add a quick honey syrup, or if you like things spicy, you can even muddle a few slices of jalapeño in the bottom of your shaker first!
Grapefruit-Honey Dressing
This grapefruit-honey dressing has sweet and sour notes with plenty of citrus flavors. It pairs well with any green, but tender, mild greens like butterhead lettuce really help the flavors shine.
Buckwheat Pancakes
These gluten-free buckwheat pancakes have an earthy, nutty flavor. Grapefruit adds a nice amount of fruity sweetness in addition to applesauce, which helps to sweeten the pancakes while keeping sugar in check. Top with Greek yogurt and more maple syrup if desired.
Grapefruit Elderflower Spritz
The combination of gin, grapefruit and elderflower seems to be a new, trending combination in cocktails. Our version is super straightforward, but the twist is that we call for spiked grapefruit-flavored seltzer. We think it makes it that much more delicious and refreshing.