Healthy Fig Recipes

Honey, Balsamic & Rosemary Roasted Figs
These roasted figs are brimming with sweet-and-savory flavors. The final dish tastes like a less sweet, chunkier version of fig jam but also delivers savory depth, thanks to the rosemary and salt. Add these roasted figs atop yogurt, ice cream, toast or even grilled pork or chicken.
Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie
Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.
Apple, Fig & Brussels Sprouts Salad
Salad dressing made from sweet and mellow white balsamic vinegar balances out the assertive greens and Brussels sprouts in this healthy winter salad. If you have one handy, a small mandoline makes it easy to slice the Brussels and apple. To make it a dinner salad, top with shrimp or chicken.
Fig Bread
Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.
Fresh Fig Tart
This fresh fig tart looks stunning, and it's super-simple to make. Sweet fresh figs pair naturally with almond, but if fresh figs are scarce, topping with other fresh, in-season fruit like peaches or strawberries will work well too.
Mascarpone-Stuffed Figs
A creamy, honey-scented mascarpone filling makes this fresh fig recipe luxurious, yet still lets the fruit be the star. Serve these pretty stuffed figs to top off a special meal.
Balsamic Steak with Brussels Sprout Slaw & Mustard Mashed Potatoes
Tangy balsamic vinegar makes this steak recipe burst with flavor. With the slaw and potatoes, this balanced meal will satisfy anyone around your table.