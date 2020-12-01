Healthy Date Recipes

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein—thanks to peanut butter and peanuts—as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.
These delectable single-serving tarts are gluten-free and sweetened with dates instead of refined added sugars. Top with a little unsweetened whipped cream to take this special--yet healthy--dessert to the next level.
Recover from your next workout with this healthy chocolate milk recovery drink. Avocado adds creaminess while chocolate and peanut butter give it a satisfying salty-sweet flavor. Oats will fill you up with their added boost of fiber.
Just four ingredients combine for a refreshing, just-sweet-enough smoothie that's a real treat. Blueberries add the sweet, fruity flavor and avocado adds a creamy, smooth texture to this healthy smoothie.
Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.
Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this packable lunch is just like a personal-size cheese plate to take on-the-go. The healthy and easy snack-style meal is perfect to take for lunch at work or for a light picnic date night.
This quick version of a traditional recipe can be made in about 30 minutes using a beloved kitchen hack: shredded rotisserie chicken! The shredded meat simmers briefly in a flavor-packed base that is rich with garlic and spices, sweetened with dates, and tangy from olives and preserved lemons. The addition of lentils and garbanzo beans makes this a hearty one-pot supper, though you can serve it with rice, couscous, or pita bread.
Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.
Dates are naturally sweet so no extra sugar is needed in this quick-bread recipe. Toasted almonds add a nice crunch and the optional coarse sugar topping--while it isn't needed for sweetness--certainly adds to the presentation.
This almond milk is so creamy and flavorful, you'll want to drink it on its own. Store-bought almond milk is convenient, but homemade almond milk is relatively easy to make and less expensive too. Plus, making your own almond milk at home allows you to control sweeteners and other additives. Apart from the dates, which are inherently sweet, this recipe is unsweetened—add a little honey, maple or agave syrup for sweetness, if desired.
This easy snack recipe doubles down on the toasty flavor of the ancient grain amaranth by combining it with peanut butter and flaxseeds. Pitted dates hold it all together while adding extra fiber. Eat these as a snack, grab for a quick breakfast or serve as a healthier dessert.
The mix-ins in these homemade granola bars are inspired by ingredients commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking--dates, hazelnuts, pistachios, tahini and cardamom. But feel free to vary the dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or spices to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
We love how using a purchased spice blend allows you to incorporate multiple flavors into a dish with just one ingredient. Here we season salmon with ras el hanout, which often features cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, ginger, cardamom and ground black and red pepper. The spinach side is very versatile—try it with grilled tofu or steak another time.
Since experts recommend getting 450 to 500 extra calories per day when you're breastfeeding, it's a good time for one of these nutritious, citrus-glazed cookies. While eating a balanced healthy diet is most important when nursing a baby, some foods—including the oats, fennel, flax, brewer's yeast and barley malt syrup in these cookies—are believed to promote milk production.
Most cranberry sauce recipes add tons of sugar to mask the tart taste of the cranberries. In this simple cranberry sauce, we lighten things up by skipping the sugar and opting for a healthier combination of dates and apple cider which adds just enough sweetness without overpowering the cranberry flavor.