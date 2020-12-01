Healthy Date Recipes

Find healthy, delicious date recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Apple Pie Energy Balls

These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein—thanks to peanut butter and peanuts—as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.
By Wendy Lopez

No-Sugar-Added Mini Apple Pies

These delectable single-serving tarts are gluten-free and sweetened with dates instead of refined added sugars. Top with a little unsweetened whipped cream to take this special--yet healthy--dessert to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
By Ali Slagle

Healthy Chocolate Milk Recovery Drink

Recover from your next workout with this healthy chocolate milk recovery drink. Avocado adds creaminess while chocolate and peanut butter give it a satisfying salty-sweet flavor. Oats will fill you up with their added boost of fiber.
By Britney Victoria Alston

Date & Pine Nut Overnight Oatmeal

Chopped dates, honey and cinnamon provide natural sweetness to these overnight oats, and pine nuts balance each bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango-Date Energy Bites

Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Energy Balls

These energy balls marry the flavors of nutty hazelnuts with rich chocolate. They're chewy with a slight crunch and have just enough sweetness to curb a midday or post-dinner sweet tooth.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry & Avocado Smoothie

Just four ingredients combine for a refreshing, just-sweet-enough smoothie that's a real treat. Blueberries add the sweet, fruity flavor and avocado adds a creamy, smooth texture to this healthy smoothie.
By Casey Barber

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls

Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.
By Pam Lolley
Charcuterie Bistro Lunch Box
Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this packable lunch is just like a personal-size cheese plate to take on-the-go. The healthy and easy snack-style meal is perfect to take for lunch at work or for a light picnic date night.
Kale & Spinach Smoothie
When you really need to eat your greens, go for this smoothie that packs both kale and spinach into every sip. Kiwi and dates add natural sweetness, and almond butter and almond milk keep you full.
Oatmeal-Peanut Butter Cookies with Dates
Chicken Tagine

This quick version of a traditional recipe can be made in about 30 minutes using a beloved kitchen hack: shredded rotisserie chicken! The shredded meat simmers briefly in a flavor-packed base that is rich with garlic and spices, sweetened with dates, and tangy from olives and preserved lemons. The addition of lentils and garbanzo beans makes this a hearty one-pot supper, though you can serve it with rice, couscous, or pita bread.

Date and Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are roasted until just tender then simmered with dates in a reduced garlic/balsamic vinegar sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond-Stuffed Dates

Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Date-Nut Bread

Dates are naturally sweet so no extra sugar is needed in this quick-bread recipe. Toasted almonds add a nice crunch and the optional coarse sugar topping--while it isn't needed for sweetness--certainly adds to the presentation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Almond Milk

This almond milk is so creamy and flavorful, you'll want to drink it on its own. Store-bought almond milk is convenient, but homemade almond milk is relatively easy to make and less expensive too. Plus, making your own almond milk at home allows you to control sweeteners and other additives. Apart from the dates, which are inherently sweet, this recipe is unsweetened—add a little honey, maple or agave syrup for sweetness, if desired.
By Michelle Edelbaum

Peanut Butter-Date Energy Balls

This easy snack recipe doubles down on the toasty flavor of the ancient grain amaranth by combining it with peanut butter and flaxseeds. Pitted dates hold it all together while adding extra fiber. Eat these as a snack, grab for a quick breakfast or serve as a healthier dessert.
By Katherine Martinelli

Moroccan Lamb Tagine

A tagine is a Moroccan stew that is named after the earthenware dish it is cooked in. We use a slow cooker in this version of Moroccan lamb stew, which features lamb, sweet potatoes, dates and olives.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Date-Pistachio Granola Bars

The mix-ins in these homemade granola bars are inspired by ingredients commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking--dates, hazelnuts, pistachios, tahini and cardamom. But feel free to vary the dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or spices to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Date Wraps

Sweet dates and salty prosciutto combine in a tasty bite.
By Mariana Velasquez

Ras El Hanout-Spiced Salmon Skewers with Date-Studded Spinach

We love how using a purchased spice blend allows you to incorporate multiple flavors into a dish with just one ingredient. Here we season salmon with ras el hanout, which often features cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, ginger, cardamom and ground black and red pepper. The spinach side is very versatile—try it with grilled tofu or steak another time.
By Adeena Sussman

Orange-Oat Lactation Cookies

Since experts recommend getting 450 to 500 extra calories per day when you're breastfeeding, it's a good time for one of these nutritious, citrus-glazed cookies. While eating a balanced healthy diet is most important when nursing a baby, some foods—including the oats, fennel, flax, brewer's yeast and barley malt syrup in these cookies—are believed to promote milk production.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Tamarind-Glazed Flank Steak with Carrots & Dates

Flank steak is the perfect candidate for cooking under the broiler. The high heat sears it on the outside while leaving the inside juicy.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

No-Sugar-Added Cranberry Sauce

Most cranberry sauce recipes add tons of sugar to mask the tart taste of the cranberries. In this simple cranberry sauce, we lighten things up by skipping the sugar and opting for a healthier combination of dates and apple cider which adds just enough sweetness without overpowering the cranberry flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot Cake Energy Bites

These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
By Beth Lipton
