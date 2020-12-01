Healthy Cherry Recipes

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
With wild and brown rice, edamame, dried cherries and pecans, this dish boasts varied textures as well as an abundance of nutrients. Wild rice is rich in fiber and protein while brown rice is high in manganese, which helps the body digest fats. Cherries are packed with antioxidants, while pecans are loaded with healthy unsaturated fat.
Ah, the maligned fruitcake. Many store-bought varieties, stuffed with unrecognizable candied bits, deserve their bad reputation--but not these wonderful cakes, made with a generous serving of dried fruit and candied orange peel in a light batter. There's only one trick: buy the best-quality, moist dried and candied fruit you can afford.
This easy vegan tart cherry nice cream—made from only a few simple ingredients—is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and also deliver a boost of melatonin that may help you get a more restful night's sleep.
Tossed with a minty vinaigrette, this healthy farro and cherry salad recipe can be served as a light lunch or as a side dish along with grilled chicken, duck or pork. Look for farro--a high-fiber whole grain that is an ancestor of modern wheat--with other whole grains in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
Cream cheese, dried cherries and crunchy walnuts give this overnight oats recipe a cheesecake-like flavor and creamy texture. Fresh lemon zest adds a bit of zip, and a hint of sweetness from raw cane sugar blunts the tart edge of the fruit.
This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.
This classic piña colada is served in a fun and festive pineapple bowl! For the pineapple juice called for in this recipe, you can use store-bought unsweetened pineapple juice or, better yet, extract juice by mashing the pineapple flesh that you remove from the inside of the pineapple. For a thicker drink, you can also add some of the pineapple flesh to the blender when you're mixing up the drink.
Celebrate the fleeting season of sour cherries with this dinner for two. Eating bright red sour cherries may help you sleep better, reduce soreness after a workout, lower blood pressure and reduce stroke risk. The tart fruits are highly perishable, so snap them up when you find them and use or freeze them right away. Serve with rice, roasted broccoli and a glass of red wine.
This fruity cherry-pineapple dump cake has a delightful balance between tart and sweet flavors. Frozen cherries are the star here and add sweetness without going overboard. Pineapple adds tropical notes.
Short ribs lend themselves to braising--but don't stop there. You can get surprisingly tender results on the grill too. Here the ribs are used in an easy dinner recipe that's ready in just 20 minutes. Hailing from South America, chimichurri is a fresh herb sauce that gets a little heat from crushed red pepper.
If you want an easy cherry cobbler recipe that also keeps your kitchen cool, you're in luck! This simple cobbler is made with frozen pitted cherries--so there's no sitting in a stuffy kitchen pitting cherries--and it's baked in a cast-iron skillet right on your grill so you don't have to heat up your oven. Try making this summery dessert for your next camping cookout. The sweet smells of tangy cherry filling and a buttery oat topping will have everyone in the campground asking for a bite.
While you're focused on every other dish for the backyard barbecue, let the slow cooker make cherry cobbler for a crowd. With frozen fruit, this easy slow-cooker dessert can be made and enjoyed any time of year.
We've added a little red, white and blue to the classic gin fizz to create a summer cocktail that's perfect for Fourth of July celebrations or any other summer party. Sour cherries contain anthocyanins, antioxidants shown to reduce muscle soreness after workouts, and melatonin, which can help you sleep better. If you can't find them fresh, use frozen. Skip jarred or canned cherries to avoid added sugar.
Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce." We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.
This salad celebrates the fleeting season of sour cherries—it's short and they're extremely perishable, so scoop them up when you see them and enjoy them within a couple of days. Here we feature them along with dried sour cherries, chicken, toasted walnuts and blue cheese in a flavor-packed salad. When sour cherries are out of season, you can swap in frozen sour cherries; just be sure to thaw them before using.
This rustic galette has flavors that are reminiscent of an Old-Fashioned cocktail. To really amp up the connection, you can top it with a dollop of bourbon-spiked sweetened whipped cream. Note: We did try this with thawed frozen cherries but even after draining them at multiple points in the recipe, they still exuded a lot of liquid—it's best made with fresh.
This layered dish features super-tender roasted eggplant and sweet sautéed onions spiked with tart and fruity pomegranate molasses. Serve with pita as part of a mezze course or as a side with a larger meal.
Most farro sold in stores is pearled, meaning the bran is removed and it therefore has a little less fiber—but it still brings 2 grams per serving to this dish. It cooks quicker than harder-to-find whole farro, so be sure to double-check the cooking time on the package.
Adding cocoa powder to a classic pie dough creates a unique chocolate crust that pairs perfectly with the sweet, juicy fruit nestled inside. If you aren't a fan of lattice crusts, you can use a small cookie cutter to cut out decorative pieces of dough to simply place on top instead.
This chicken salad is made with a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free Greek yogurt. Served on butterhead lettuce leaves instead of bread, and topped with sweet cherries and crunchy almonds, this recipe is a great choice for a light lunch.