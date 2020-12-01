Healthy Blackberry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious blackberry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Blackberry Smoothie

This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.
By Pam Lolley

Blackberry Hand Pies

Whole-wheat flour gives the dough a nutty flavor that balances the sweetness of the jammy blackberry filling. Other in-season fruits would work well, too—try blueberries, cherries or peaches.
By Vallery Lomas

Blackberry Sauce

1
Serve this easy blackberry sauce with ice cream, lemon mousse, angel food cake or sliced peaches—the list goes on!
By Patsy Jamieson

Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast

1
Drizzled with honey, this goat cheese and berry toast is so delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

20
Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Fruit Salad

2
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tabbouleh, Hummus & Pita Plate

This Mediterranean-inspired vegan picnic dinner features traditional fare like tabbouleh, hummus, olives and fresh fruit and vegetables. It's perfect to pack and take along or even to serve as an easy, healthy meal at home.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Blackberry Cake

This blackberry cake is tall and tender with fresh juicy blackberries and just a hint of lemon— the perfect combo. This easy cake would be perfect for a special occasion or an easy weeknight dessert.
By Pam Lolley

Blackberry-Rosemary Vodka & Soda

Blackberries give this vodka cocktail its gorgeous hue and jammy flavor. Use the leftover simple syrup to mix up drinks for friends or skip the vodka for a mocktail.
By Devon O'Brien

Summer Berry Pie

Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors.
By Betsy Andrews

Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars

These incredibly easy-to-make cake bars get a touch of sparkle and crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar over the top. If you use frozen berries, thaw and pat them dry before topping the batter with them.
By Becky Duffett

Blackberry Crisp

1
This warm, bright and sweet blackberry crisp is lightly flavored with lime and ginger. The fresh blackberries bubble into a thick and saucy filling, and the buttery crumble topping melts in your mouth.
By Melissa Gray
Inspiration and Ideas

26 Blackberry Desserts That Are Colorful and Delicious
From blackberry cobbler to blackberry ice cream, the fruit adds a bright and slightly tart flavor to any recipe.
Blackberry Margarita
1
This vibrant blackberry margarita is filled with fresh berry flavor. Pureeing the fresh blackberries with a little jam gives the drink additional sweetness without having to make a simple syrup. Diluting with the lime-flavored sparkling water adds a nice effervescence.
Blackberry Compote
Gin & Blackberry Spritz
Rainbow Ice Cream Cake
1

This fun and fruity cake is easy to make, once you get the hang of the blending, freezing and layering. Be sure each layer is frozen completely before adding the next to get the maximum rainbow effect. (Some layers may take longer to freeze than others.) If you want more vibrant layers, a drop or two of natural food coloring can enhance the colors. You can sub in frozen fruit if you don't have fresh on hand (just thaw before pureeing), and you can swap frozen yogurt for the ice cream if you'd like.

