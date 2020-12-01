Healthy Blackberry Recipes

Blackberry Smoothie
This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.
Blackberry Hand Pies
Whole-wheat flour gives the dough a nutty flavor that balances the sweetness of the jammy blackberry filling. Other in-season fruits would work well, too—try blueberries, cherries or peaches.
Blackberry Sauce
Serve this easy blackberry sauce with ice cream, lemon mousse, angel food cake or sliced peaches—the list goes on!
Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast
Drizzled with honey, this goat cheese and berry toast is so delicious!
Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard
Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.
Strawberry Fruit Salad
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
Tabbouleh, Hummus & Pita Plate
This Mediterranean-inspired vegan picnic dinner features traditional fare like tabbouleh, hummus, olives and fresh fruit and vegetables. It's perfect to pack and take along or even to serve as an easy, healthy meal at home.
Blackberry Cake
This blackberry cake is tall and tender with fresh juicy blackberries and just a hint of lemon— the perfect combo. This easy cake would be perfect for a special occasion or an easy weeknight dessert.
Blackberry-Rosemary Vodka & Soda
Blackberries give this vodka cocktail its gorgeous hue and jammy flavor. Use the leftover simple syrup to mix up drinks for friends or skip the vodka for a mocktail.
Summer Berry Pie
Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors.
Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars
These incredibly easy-to-make cake bars get a touch of sparkle and crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar over the top. If you use frozen berries, thaw and pat them dry before topping the batter with them.
Blackberry Crisp
This warm, bright and sweet blackberry crisp is lightly flavored with lime and ginger. The fresh blackberries bubble into a thick and saucy filling, and the buttery crumble topping melts in your mouth.