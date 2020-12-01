Healthy Avocado Recipes

Trying to reduce chronic inflammation? These dinners can help relieve inflammation and its pesky symptoms like joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure. These dishes feature ingredients like legumes, fatty fish, dark leafy greens and herbs which are not only anti-inflammatory, but they're also staples of the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns you can follow. Recipes like our BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous and Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens are delicious meals that will help you meet your nutritional goals.