Healthy Apricot Recipes

Apricot Grunt

Rating: 5 stars
1
Grunts, also known as slumps, are cousins to the cobbler--they too feature a biscuit topping, but unlike the cobbler, which is baked in the oven, a grunt is cooked on the stovetop. In this easy summertime dessert, apricots simmer in a skillet with honey and a touch of cloves. Then whole-grain buttermilk biscuits are steamed on top of the bubbling fruit until set. Serve warm with a little heavy cream, a dollop of yogurt or vanilla ice cream. Try it with any type of fruit or combination of fruit--frozen fruit works well too.
By Marie Simmons

Seared Chicken with Apricot Sauce

Rating: 4.72 stars
29
Fresh apricots, white wine, apricot preserves and tarragon combine in a quick sauce that's delicious on chicken. We pound the chicken thin so that it cooks in just a couple of minutes. Let this basic recipe inspire you to create your own variations. Try different combinations of wine (or even fruit juice with a touch of vinegar) and other fruits and preserves. Serve with: Quinoa or brown rice and sautéed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Almond Clafouti

Rating: 4.22 stars
2
Originally from the Limousin region of France, clafouti is sort of a cross between a flan and a fruit-filled pancake. This one embraces apricots instead of the traditional cherries, but any fruit can be used, including apples, pears, peaches and plums. It will puff up dramatically during baking, then collapse; let it cool slightly before serving so you can truly enjoy the flavors. Leftovers make a delicious breakfast treat.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Apricots & Olives

This healthy chicken stew is full of warming, spicy flavor thanks to ras el hanout, an aromatic Moroccan spice blend. You can find it in well-stocked grocery stores--or substitute 1/2 tsp. each ground cumin and ginger and 1/4 tsp. each ground cinnamon, coriander and allspice.
By Breana Killeen

Apricot Pie

Apricots signal the start of the stone-fruit season. Here they're tossed with a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of nutmeg, which highlights their flavor. You can also make this easy pie recipe with nectarines or peaches.
By Kate McDermott

Apricot Canapes

Rating: 3.82 stars
11
These sweet and savory bites are like a cheese course in a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Country Apricot Tart

This hand-shaped tart is meant to look rustic, so there's no need to fuss with crimping the edges. Just fold the cornmeal crust up and over the fruit filling and everything will be held neatly in place while it bakes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger Poached Apricots

In this healthy fresh apricot recipe, the summery stone fruit is poached in a lightly sweet broth with crystalized ginger. Serve over Greek yogurt for a special breakfast or over vanilla frozen yogurt for a quick and impressive dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Strawberry Tart

In this healthy one-bowl dessert recipe, strawberries and apricots are a sweet-tart combination for the filling, but you can use 3 cups of any sliced summer fruit or berries that inspire you. Although this is technically a tart, it bakes best in (and is easiest to serve from) a springform pan instead of a classic tart pan. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.
By Stacy Fraser

Smoky Nut-Stuffed Apricots

Dried apricots are stuffed with provolone cheese and pecan halves, then wrapped in bacon, baked, and served warm for a fresh take on a favorite appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon with Apricot Sauce

Hot pepper sauce and apricots add a zesty zap of flavor to salmon steaks in this 30-minute main dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot Glazed Chicken with Potatoes & Asparagus

Curry powder is a powerhouse ingredient because it combines a medley of flavorful spices—usually turmeric, fenugreek, coriander and peppers—all in one jar. Increase the heat in this dish by using a hot or red curry powder.
By Hilary Meyer
Inspiration and Ideas

Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight Oatmeal
Rating: Unrated
19
Here is an easy way to serve a crowd a hearty breakfast before facing the elements for a day of winter sports. You can assemble it in the slow cooker in the evening and wake up to a bowl of hot, nourishing oatmeal. The slow cooker eliminates the need for constant stirring and ensures an exceptionally creamy consistency. It is important to use steel-cut oats; old-fashioned oats become too soft during slow-cooking.
Grilled Ancho Chicken Breasts & Apricot Salsa

Grilled Ancho Chicken Breasts & Apricot Salsa
Rating: Unrated
1
Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts
Pineapple Cake with Macadamia-Apricot Topper

Pineapple Cake with Macadamia-Apricot Topper
Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots

Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots
Rating: Unrated
1

Sweet & Sour Chicken with Brown Rice

Rating: 4.33 stars
4

In about the time it takes to order and pick up Chinese takeout, you can make this much healthier version of sweet & sour chicken. Our version loses all the saturated fat that comes from deep-frying, along with the extra sugar and salt. If you prefer, use tofu instead of chicken, and use your favorite vegetables; just be sure to cut them into similar-size pieces so they all cook at about the same rate.

All Healthy Apricot Recipes

Apricot & Coconut Oatmeal

This easy oatmeal recipe cooks in just 5 minutes. While this healthy oatmeal recipe calls for coconut and apricots, other dried fruits, such as raisins and cranberries, also are delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots

The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Trail Mix

Rating: 3 stars
1
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
By Joyce Hendley

Coconut Overnight Oatmeal

Make mornings a little easier when you soak oats overnight for a quick and easy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Fruit Energy Balls

Rating: 3 stars
1
Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
By Joyce Hendley

Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack

Rating: 5 stars
1
With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this healthy packable snack can help you feel full until your next meal.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

EatingWell Energy Bars

Rating: 4.38 stars
2
Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salted Caramel Pistachio-Apricot Baklava

Rating: 5 stars
1
This sweet dessert pastry is made with thin, flaky, buttery layers of phyllo dough and filled with sweet apricots, lightly salted pistachio nuts, and a bit of brown sugar. An apricot caramel sauce is drizzled over the cooled baklava and the entire dessert is sprinkled with coarse salt, providing a sweet and salty bang with each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.
By Katherine Martinelli

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.
By Breana Killeen

Apricots & Walnuts

Rating: 5 stars
1
This simple snack provides the energy you need when you start to drag.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Apricot-Pecan Muffins

Apricots, oats, pecans, and a touch of allspice are a winning combination in these easy-to-make muffins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Bulgur Pudding Cake with Custard Sauce

Rating: 3 stars
3
Don't be put off by “bulgur” and “cake” in the same title. (Think rice pudding but with bulgur.) Whether you use coarser-textured bulgur (our preference) or fine, the cooked bulgur (Step 1) should resemble cooked oatmeal.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mediterranean Appetizer Board

Channel the flavors of the Mediterranean in this bountiful appetizer board. A duo of classic hummus and roasted eggplant dip offers dunking options for seeded crackers, carrot sticks and raw fennel slices. Juicy grapes and dried apricots provide a sweet counterpart to salty prosciutto and feta cheese.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Rating: 3.93 stars
1
Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots & Baby Spinach

Rating: 4.86 stars
6
This spicy salad with little jewels of dried apricot in the mix would be welcome for lunch or a simple weekday dinner.
By Jim Romanoff

Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie

Combine fresh apricots with frozen strawberries in this healthy smoothie recipe for a perfectly frosty way to cool down all summer long.
By Breana Killeen

Apricot Canapes

Rating: 3.82 stars
3
These sweet and savory bites are like a cheese course in a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ruffled Phyllo Tart with Spring Fruit

Rating: 5 stars
1
Strawberries and rhubarb are a familiar seasonal pairing, but adding apricots to the mix takes it to new heights. The day before you plan to bake the tart, thaw the frozen phyllo in the refrigerator.
By Marcy Goldman

Cornbread-Stuffed Pork Chops

Snipped dried apricots add a pleasant hint of sweetness to the cornbread stuffing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Rosemary Chicken with Roasted Carrot Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
In this healthy dinner recipe, searing the chicken on the stovetop then finishing it in the oven ensures juicy results. If you don't have apricot preserves, honey or maple syrup makes a nice substitution.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Mini Meat & Cheese Board

For a satisfying and quick snack or dessert, assemble your own cheese board for one, adorned with apricots, almonds and carrots.
By Breana Killeen

Chipotle Grilled Pork Chops with Grilled Apricot Salsa

Your grill does double duty in this meal! Grilled apricots take center stage in a zesty salsa which tastes delicious with the chipotle flavored grilled pork chops.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
