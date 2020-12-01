Healthy Trout Recipes

Find healthy, delicious trout recipes including grilled, pan-fried and baked trout. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Smoked Whitefish Salad

Serve this chunky smoked whitefish salad from chef Judi Barsness on toasted crusty bread, on crackers or mounded over a bed of salad greens.
By Betsy Andrews

Protein Bistro Lunch Box

Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this affordable lunch is easy to make and pack yourself. With high-protein ingredients like a hard-boiled egg, edamame and tuna, this bistro-style lunch will leave you feeling satisfied.
By Joy Howard

Creamy Smoked Trout Spread

Here the smoky flavor of the fish pairs exceptionally well with the robust bite of horseradish and onion. Serve with crackers, apple slices or cucumber slices for an easy appetizer.
By Virginia Willis

Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs

Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing

This no-cook main-dish salad pairs a flavorful dressing featuring sharp horseradish and tangy crème fraîche with smoked trout.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

A simple lemon-dill mayonnaise adds a touch of sophistication to smoked trout on crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado

Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steelhead Trout with Creamy Barley & Herb Salad

Steelhead and rainbow trout are the same species, but steelhead are anadromous, meaning that, like salmon, they migrate from the ocean to freshwater to spawn. Salmon and arctic char are a good substitute if you have trouble finding steelhead. The creamy barley the fish is served with has a texture similar to risotto, and toasting the grains before cooking gives the dish a nutty flavor. A knob of fresh horseradish is worth seeking out for this; it has a more nuanced flavor than jarred. Serve this healthy fish recipe with a glass of chenin blanc for an elegant and hearty dinner.
By Joey Elenterio

Trout in Sage Brown Butter with Hearts of Palm Salad

This trout with brown butter sauce is served with a salad made with fresh hearts of palm, but canned hearts of palm are a good substitute.
By Adam Cooke
