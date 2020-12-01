Healthy Sole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sole recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon and Parmesan Fish

1
Crispy lemon fish with parmesan cheese in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sole Cakes

Mild-tasting sole is mixed with thyme, seafood seasoning, and Greek yogurt, coated with a panko crust, and served with a fresh-tasting lemony yogurt sauce in this easy baked fish cake entree.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chili Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus
"Instead of making the rub I just sprinkled the seasoning on the fish and I didn't use lemon at all! It was delicious!" - Rarjlp3317
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com