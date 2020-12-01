Healthy Scallop Recipes

Find healthy, delicious scallop recipes including baked, grilled and sautéed scallops. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon

7
This recipe for seared scallops with white beans and spinach turns out a healthy dinner that looks impressive (and tastes great) in just 25 minutes. Giving lemons a quick sizzle in the skillet amps up the flavor of this piccata-inspired dish. The heat helps release even more citrus juice and sweetens it too. When shopping for scallops, look for ones labeled "dry." Some scallops are soaked in a solution that prevents them from searing properly and can give them a soapy flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops

7
This easy baked scallop recipe features a delightful balance of a crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
By Karen Rankin

Shrimp and Scallop Vegetable Stir-Fry

1
This seafood stir-fry is bursting with flavor and it's ready in 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brown Butter Seared Scallops

1
Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo.
By Carolyn Casner

Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce

7
These pan-seared scallops come together in just 20 minutes for a delicious, easy dinner. You'll want some whole-wheat angel hair pasta or polenta to sop up all the rich, briny sauce.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Air-Fryer Scallops

1
A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
By Adam Hickman

Seared Scallops with Green Goddess Slaw

Avocado, yogurt and buttermilk lend creaminess to the herbaceous dressing coating this salad.
By Adam Dolge

Lemon-Garlic Butter Scallops

2
In this healthy scallop recipe, lemon brightens up sweet scallops. Serve the lemon-garlic butter scallops alongside sautéed spinach with a piece of toasted whole-grain bread to sop up the buttery sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Scallop Scampi with Pasta

1
This scallop scampi with pasta is a delicious twist on the classic shrimp dish. Swap in whole-wheat angel hair pasta for a boost of fiber.
By Liv Dansky

Creamy Scallop & Pea Fettuccine

7
This rich pasta dish is full of sweet seared scallops and plump peas. Low-fat milk and flour thicken the sauce, giving it creamy texture without the extra calories and fat found in traditional cream sauces. Serve with a small Caesar salad on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackened Scallops

These easy blackened scallops are packed with flavor. Making your own spice mixture allows you to control the sodium. Serve over grits or pasta with a squeeze of lemon for brightness.
By Ali Ramee

Miso-Glazed Scallops with Soba Noodles

5
This Japanese-inspired dish uses one sauce--a sweet/salt combination of mirin and miso--to make both the marinade for the scallops and the caramelized pan sauce for the noodles. A good pairing would be a simple green salad dressed with a citrus vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Seriously Impressive Scallop Recipes Ready in Under 30 Minutes or Less
When it comes to mouthwatering, impressive dinners ready in minutes—nothing beats scallops, with their crispy, golden brown crust and succulent, buttery interiors. Here are easy recipes for pasta, salads, kabobs & even tacos—all ready in under 30 minutes or less. 
14 Scallop Recipes in 20 Minutes
These perfectly cooked scallops are so delicious, you'd think they require hours of effort.
Pan-Seared Scallops with Tomato, Olives, and Fresh Basil
Prosciutto-Wrapped Scallops with Spinach
3
Seafood Couscous Paella
11
Coconut Squash Soup with Seared Scallops
2

This butternut squash soup is silky and rich with the addition of coconut milk. Each serving is allowed a couple of seared scallops and is topped with pumpkin seeds, cilantro and lime peel for an added wow-factor.

All Healthy Scallop Recipes

Seared Scallops with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

1
With one skillet, 20 minutes and the eight ingredients below, you'll be in creamy sun-dried tomato heaven. Quick-cooking scallops and an easy pan sauce are the keys to this healthy, satisfying recipe. We recommend serving this with brown rice or whole-wheat orzo and a big salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Scallops & Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce

This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. Petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking. Snatch some up from the farmers' market early in the season.
By Adam Dolge

Air-Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

These air-fryer bacon-wrapped scallops are the perfect last-minute appetizer to throw together for a gathering. Medium-size scallops and bacon cut on the thinner side work best here. You can enjoy these bacon-wrapped scallops on their own or jazz them up with a drizzle of maple syrup.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Pasta with Scallops & Brussels Sprouts

Pan-frying Brussels sprouts brings out their nuttiness, a flavor that pairs well with the rich bacon and creamy sauce here.
By Adam Dolge

Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli

2
Fire up the grill and make these delicious citrusy seafood skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Corn & Scallop Pasta

3
The naturally sweet taste of scallops partners beautifully with summer corn at its peak in this corn and scallop pasta recipe. To get the most corn flavor into the creamy pasta sauce for this summer pasta recipe, we use the dull side of a knife to remove the extra bit of the corn kernels and the sweet corn “milk” from the ear after cutting off the fresh kernels. Try this technique anytime you are adding fresh corn to sauces or soups.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Crab and scallops combine with creamy avocados and a spiky orange dressing for a salad that's light, summery and very fast. The recipe can be easily doubled or tripled.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallop Risotto with Brown Butter & Parmesan

This simple scallop risotto makes for an impressive main dish. Stirring the risotto often results in a creamy, rich end product.
By Ali Ramee

Crispy Scallops with Soy Dipping Sauce

3
These crispy scallops are an addictive treat. Make it a Meal: Serve with Asian Brown Rice and steamed broccolini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Sweet & Sour Scallops

This recipe for slow-cooker scallops is sure to become a tried-and-true favorite for any seafood lover. Tender scallops quickly poach in a sweet and spicy sauce that has been cooking for hours. Brown rice completes the meal.
By Cooking Light

Scallops with Radicchio-Apple Slaw

2
The secret to getting a nice golden-brown sear on your scallops is to buy ones that are labeled dry. That means they haven't been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate (STP), a preservative that helps them retain water, which prevents them from browning well. Serve with roasted potatoes for a complete meal.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Scallop Salad

This scallop salad is inspired by the French salad frisée with lardons. Crispy, salty pancetta and fried capers complement the buttery sweet flavor of seared scallops. Softly wilted sturdy greens like frisée or escarole add texture and flavor to this healthy dinner salad.
By Ali Ramee

Curried Scallop-Apple Salad

4
Curry complements seared scallops, tart apples and sweet dried cranberries while toasted almonds add crunch in this quick fall dinner salad. Serve with toasted whole-wheat baguette and a glass of sauvignon blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallop Crudo with Truffle Vinaigrette

This scallop crudo recipe gets a flavorful addition with shaved truffles. To make thinly slicing the scallops easier, freeze them until they are firm but not frozen, about 20 minutes, and then slice.
By Vitaly Paley, adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bouillabaisse

In this simplified version of bouillabaisse, prepared fish stock saves time without sacrificing flavor.
By Bill Millholland

Gazpacho with Scallop Skewers

We give this classic summer soup a protein-packed upgrade by pairing it with skewers of grilled scallops seasoned with citrusy compound butter. Make a little extra to spread on grilled bread to serve alongside.
By Joy Howard

Grilled Scallops

Learn how to grill scallops with this tasty, quick recipe. You can use a gas or charcoal grill to make these grilled scallops. Serve with pasta, risotto or over a salad for a healthy meal.
By Karen Rankin
