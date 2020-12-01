Healthy Lobster Recipes

Arroz con Bogavante (Grilled Rice with Lobster)

Although popular in Spain, lobsters are actually imported from the United States, making this Valencian dish appropriate to replicate on American grills. For this take on paella, a single cooked lobster is presented in pieces on top of the seafood stock- and saffron-infused rice. Think of the lobster as an over-the-top garnish—each diner gets a little morsel of the crustacean, so you may want to serve this as a side dish, not the main event.