Healthy Lobster Recipes

Lobster & Corn Chowder
The trick to making this healthy lobster chowder recipe have tons of rich flavor is to start with great fish stock. (The best is often in the freezer case at the supermarket.) Then cook the lobsters in the stock to intensify its flavor. There is no flour added in this healthy soup, so it's lighter than a typical creamy chowder--plus it's gluten-free.
Lobster Ravioli
Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. It's quick enough for everyday, but worthy of a special occasion. Whip up this easy dinner on Valentine's Day or double it and serve it on a busy weeknight for the whole family to enjoy.
Lobster Roll Dip
This quick and easy summer appetizer turns all the simple flavors of a lobster roll into a warm and bubbling dip that's perfect for slathering on slices of baguette or fresh veggies.
Stuffed Lobster Tails
These stuffed lobster tails are filled with a rich combination of lobster and crab. The addition of panko on top adds a nice crunch. This easy lobster tail recipe is perfect for a special anniversary or celebration.
Baked Lobster Tails
Celebrate Valentine's Day—or any special date night—with this classic baked lobster tails recipe for two. Fresh or frozen lobster tails work well here and the recipe is easily doubled if you want the whole family to enjoy this simple yet decadent dinner.
Lobster, Ginger & Scallion Stir-Fry
Andrea Nguyen, renowned author and cooking teacher, makes a mild stock for the stir-fry with the lobster shells. Freeze the leftover stock for up to a month and use it to make soup. If you don't have a wok, fry the lobster in a medium saucepan and make the stir-fry in a large skillet.
EatingWell Lobster Dipping Sauce
Dip your lobster in this lightened-up lobster butter sauce recipe to save about 125 calories and 11 grams saturated fat compared to dipping your lobster into straight melted butter.
Arroz con Bogavante (Grilled Rice with Lobster)
Although popular in Spain, lobsters are actually imported from the United States, making this Valencian dish appropriate to replicate on American grills. For this take on paella, a single cooked lobster is presented in pieces on top of the seafood stock- and saffron-infused rice. Think of the lobster as an over-the-top garnish—each diner gets a little morsel of the crustacean, so you may want to serve this as a side dish, not the main event.
Lobster Niçoise Salad
Steamed lobster is a luxurious swap for tuna in this otherwise-classic, veggie-loaded Niçoise salad. In a pinch--or if you don't want to deal with a giant pot of boiling water on a steamy summer day--many supermarkets have freshly picked lobster meat at their seafood counter or in the freezer case. Serve with a warm baguette for lunch or dinner.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
In this healthy twist on lobster mac and cheese, we add a secret ingredient to the cheese sauce: cauliflower. The cauliflower blends into the cheese sauce so you won't even realize you're eating a vegetable. Serve this impressive main dish for a dinner party or holiday meal.
Grilled Lobster Tails with Drawn Butter
The grill imparts a wonderful smoky flavor to this easy grilled lobster tail recipe with lots of fresh flavor from tarragon and parsley. The drawn butter is great for dipping into with sweet and tender lobster meat.