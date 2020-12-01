Healthy Halibut Recipes

Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms
This easy healthy meal--which requires just 15 minutes of active time--is typical of southern France. You can use halibut, grouper or cod for this simple Mediterranean baked fish recipe, so just choose what looks best at your market. Look for herbes de Provence, an aromatic spice blend, at most grocery stores.
Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa
Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead.
Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach
Coating fish with nuts and baking it is an easy, foolproof way to cook it elegantly. And it is especially nice with a mild white fish like cod or halibut. The spinach turns a little yellowy because it's cooked with the acidic lemon juice, but what you lose in green color is more than made up for in great flavor.
Fish Taco Wraps
These quick-and-easy fish tacos are full of chili-crusted halibut, crunchy cabbage and fruity salsa. Using prepared salsa and coleslaw mix means this recipe is on the table in just 20 minutes.
Fish Stew with Olives, Capers & Potatoes
The olive, caper and tomato-based sauce in this healthy fish stew recipe gives this very traditional Italian dish tons of flavor. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.
Pan-Seared Halibut with Creamed Corn & Tomatoes
For this healthy fish recipe, you steep corncobs in milk; the resulting "stock" boosts the intensity of made-from-scratch creamed corn, plus extra starch from the corn contributes to its thick texture. This recipe calls for halibut--line-caught from the Pacific Ocean is the most sustainable option. Can't find it? Swap in Pacific cod or U.S. farmed tilapia instead. Serve this summery combination of seared fish, corn, tomatoes and basil for weeknight family dinners or to company on the weekends.
Seafood Enchiladas
Seafood enchiladas are topped with a creamy but light sauce for rich flavor without all the extra calories.
Mediterranean-Inspired Fish with Tomato-Olive Sauce
Inspired by dishes found in Catalonia, a region of northeastern Spain on the Mediterranean coast, fish gets baked directly in a zesty tomato-olive sauce to keep it moist and flavorful. You can also add capers, roasted peppers or sun-dried tomatoes to the sauce.
Pistachio-&-Halloumi-Crusted Halibut
The high melting point of briny halloumi cheese keeps it firm even when you cook it until crispy at high heat. It's a good choice for combining with nuts and breadcrumbs for the crunchy topping on this fish. Since your oven is already on, make some roasted potatoes to serve alongside.
Baked Halibut & Fennel Packets with Chickpea Salad
These cute little baked halibut parcels are easy to assemble and even easier to clean up.
Sweet & Sour Braised Halibut
Pairing sweet and savory is common in Sicilian cooking. Here, sherry, a fortified Spanish wine, rather than Sicily's own Marsala wine, provides sweetness. In the past, without any regulation, the quality of Sicilian Marsala was poor, so some cooks used the Spanish wine. Today Sicilian Marsala is more reliable. Use either for this stew.